36 North Restaurant
LUNCH MENU
Lunch Appetizers (Hot)
Creamy Shrimp Scampi Dip
Served with Onion Naan Bread.
Sticky Pork Belly Bites
Fried and Cider Glazed with Pickled Onion & Pepper Confetti.
(6) Wings Your Way
Jumbo Chicken Wings Fried and Served with Your Favorite Coating & Dipping Sauce.
(12) Wings Your Way
Jumbo Chicken Wings Fried and Served with Your Favorite Coating & Dipping Sauce.
Lunch Appetizers (Cold)
Ploughman"s Board
House Made Country Pate, Smoked Ham, Sharp Cheddar Cheese & Bleu Cheese-Walnut Spread, Apple-Pear Chutney, Red Grapes, Cornichons & Pickled Onions, and Coleman's Sharp Mustard. Served with Crusty Bread & Whipped Butter.
Jalapeno Pimento Cheese
Served with Ritz Crackers.
Antipasto Platter
Assorted Italian Meats & Cheeses, Roasted Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini, Balsamic Onion Jam, Pesto Aioli & Garlic Crostini.
House Made Soups
8 oz. Market Soup
Ask About Today's Selection.
16 oz. Market Soup
Ask About Today's Selection.
8 oz. Seafood Soup
Ask About Today's Selection.
16 oz. Seafood Soup
Ask About Today's Selection.
8 oz. Five & Dime Chili
Chef Patrick's Award-Winning Chili. Cheese, Diced Raw Onions & Sour Cream Available upon Request.
16 oz. Five & Dime Chili
Cheese, Diced Raw Onions & Cheese Available on Request.
Salads
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Cucumbers, Heirloom Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion & Croutons.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Tossed with Our Caesar Dressing, Shredded Parmesan & Croutons.
Antipasto Salad
Romaine, Cucumbers, Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onion, Shredded Parmesan, Provolone, Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Pepper, Pepperoncini & Croutons.
Chef Salad
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Cucumbers, Heirloom Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Smoked Ham & Turkey, American & Swiss Cheeses, Hard-Boiled Egg Wedges & Croutons.
Sandwiches (Cold)
Fat Tony
Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Smoked Mozzarella & Provolone, Marinated Shaved Red Onion, Lettuce & Tomato on a Sub Roll. Italian Vinaigrette & Hot Pepper Relish Served on the Side. (Available Hot with Lettuce & Tomato on the Side)
Club Sub
Smoked Ham & Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato on a Toasted Sub Roll.
36 North Bahn Mi
House Made Country Pate, Smoked Ham, Char Siu Pulled Pork, Pickled Carrot & Daikon, Cucumbers, Mayonnaise, and Cilantro on a Crusty French Roll.
The International
Roast Beef, Sliced Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing & Coleslaw on a Toasted French Roll.
Heirloom Caprese
Local SlicedTomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pesto Sauce, Balsamic Glaze & Shredded Parmesan on a Sub Roll.
Sandwiches (Hot)
Virginia Gentleman
Southern Fried, Boneless Chicken Thigh, Edward's Country Ham, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, and Jezebel Sauce on a Griddled Kaiser Roll.
Classic Reuben
House Made Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing & Swiss on Griddled Rye.
Big Boss Man
Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Cheddar & Roasted Garlic Aioli on Griddled Sourdough.
Three Little Pigs
Pulled Pork, Pork Belly, Smoked Ham, Watson's Blend House BBQ Sauce, Smoked Cheddar & Coleslaw on a Griddled Kaiser Roll.
Santa Maria Steak Sub
Santa Maria Seasoned, Thin Sliced Tri-Tip Sirloin, Pesto Aioli, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeno-Jack Cheese & Pico de Gallo on a Griddled Sub Roll.
Crab Cake Sandwich Special
Sandwiches (BYO)
Lunch Entrees
Pecan Crusted Salmon with Glazed Shrimp
Pecan Crusted Salmon with Glazed Shrimp. Served with Ginger-Orange Cream & Choice of Two Sides.
Maple Glazed Grilled Chicken
Seared Cider-Brined Airline Chicken Breast Served on Wild Rice Pilaf & Finished with Cranberry-Orange Relish. Choice of One Additional Side.
Smoked Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Elbow Macaroni Baked in a Creamy Blend of 5 Cheese Highlighted with Smoked Cheddar & Topped with Ritz Cracker Crumbs.
Weekly Pasta Bowl
Ask Your Server About Weekly Pasta Creation.
Red Wine Grilled Tri-Tip Sirloin
Served with Mashed Potatoes and Topped with Crimini Mushroom Demi-Glace. Choice of One Additional Side.
Quiche du Jour
Baked with Herb Cream & Savory Egg Custard in an Individual Pie Crust with Our Daily Filling. Served with Choice of One Side.
Fish & Chips
Beer-Battered Atlantic Cod with French Fries & Coleslaw.
Catch of the Day
Ask Your Server About Today's Fresh Fish Preparation.
Fried Oysters
(9) Select Local Oysters with French Fries & Coleslaw.