LUNCH MENU

Lunch Appetizers (Hot)

Creamy Shrimp Scampi Dip

$12.00

Served with Onion Naan Bread.

Sticky Pork Belly Bites

$12.00

Fried and Cider Glazed with Pickled Onion & Pepper Confetti.

(6) Wings Your Way

$8.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings Fried and Served with Your Favorite Coating & Dipping Sauce.

(12) Wings Your Way

$15.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings Fried and Served with Your Favorite Coating & Dipping Sauce.

Lunch Appetizers (Cold)

Ploughman"s Board

$16.00

House Made Country Pate, Smoked Ham, Sharp Cheddar Cheese & Bleu Cheese-Walnut Spread, Apple-Pear Chutney, Red Grapes, Cornichons & Pickled Onions, and Coleman's Sharp Mustard. Served with Crusty Bread & Whipped Butter.

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Served with Ritz Crackers.

Antipasto Platter

$12.00

Assorted Italian Meats & Cheeses, Roasted Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini, Balsamic Onion Jam, Pesto Aioli & Garlic Crostini.

House Made Soups

8 oz. Market Soup

$5.00

Ask About Today's Selection.

16 oz. Market Soup

$10.00

Ask About Today's Selection.

8 oz. Seafood Soup

$6.00

Ask About Today's Selection.

16 oz. Seafood Soup

$12.00

Ask About Today's Selection.

8 oz. Five & Dime Chili

$5.00

Chef Patrick's Award-Winning Chili. Cheese, Diced Raw Onions & Sour Cream Available upon Request.

16 oz. Five & Dime Chili

$10.00

Cheese, Diced Raw Onions & Cheese Available on Request.

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Romaine, Cucumbers, Heirloom Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion & Croutons.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Tossed with Our Caesar Dressing, Shredded Parmesan & Croutons.

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Cucumbers, Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onion, Shredded Parmesan, Provolone, Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Pepper, Pepperoncini & Croutons.

Chef Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Romaine, Cucumbers, Heirloom Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Smoked Ham & Turkey, American & Swiss Cheeses, Hard-Boiled Egg Wedges & Croutons.

Sandwiches (Cold)

Fat Tony

$14.00

Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Smoked Mozzarella & Provolone, Marinated Shaved Red Onion, Lettuce & Tomato on a Sub Roll. Italian Vinaigrette & Hot Pepper Relish Served on the Side. (Available Hot with Lettuce & Tomato on the Side)

Club Sub

$13.00

Smoked Ham & Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato on a Toasted Sub Roll.

36 North Bahn Mi

$15.00

House Made Country Pate, Smoked Ham, Char Siu Pulled Pork, Pickled Carrot & Daikon, Cucumbers, Mayonnaise, and Cilantro on a Crusty French Roll.

The International

$15.00

Roast Beef, Sliced Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing & Coleslaw on a Toasted French Roll.

Heirloom Caprese

$14.00

Local SlicedTomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pesto Sauce, Balsamic Glaze & Shredded Parmesan on a Sub Roll.

Sandwiches (Hot)

Virginia Gentleman

$14.00

Southern Fried, Boneless Chicken Thigh, Edward's Country Ham, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, and Jezebel Sauce on a Griddled Kaiser Roll.

Classic Reuben

$14.00

House Made Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing & Swiss on Griddled Rye.

Big Boss Man

$15.00

Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Cheddar & Roasted Garlic Aioli on Griddled Sourdough.

Three Little Pigs

$15.00

Pulled Pork, Pork Belly, Smoked Ham, Watson's Blend House BBQ Sauce, Smoked Cheddar & Coleslaw on a Griddled Kaiser Roll.

Santa Maria Steak Sub

$16.00

Santa Maria Seasoned, Thin Sliced Tri-Tip Sirloin, Pesto Aioli, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeno-Jack Cheese & Pico de Gallo on a Griddled Sub Roll.

Crab Cake Sandwich Special

$18.00

Sandwiches (BYO)

BLT Sandwich

$8.00

Mequite Turkey

$9.00

Smoked Ham

$9.00

Roast Beef

$11.00

Corned Beef

$11.00

Genoa Salami

$8.00

Capicola Ham

$9.00

Deli Pepperoni

$8.00

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Egg Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Sliced Tri-Tip Sirloin

$12.00

Pulled Pork

$10.00

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Salmon Fillet

$15.00

Lunch Entrees

Pecan Crusted Salmon with Glazed Shrimp

$22.00

Pecan Crusted Salmon with Glazed Shrimp. Served with Ginger-Orange Cream & Choice of Two Sides.

Maple Glazed Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Seared Cider-Brined Airline Chicken Breast Served on Wild Rice Pilaf & Finished with Cranberry-Orange Relish. Choice of One Additional Side.

Smoked Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Elbow Macaroni Baked in a Creamy Blend of 5 Cheese Highlighted with Smoked Cheddar & Topped with Ritz Cracker Crumbs.

Weekly Pasta Bowl

$18.00

Ask Your Server About Weekly Pasta Creation.

Red Wine Grilled Tri-Tip Sirloin

$20.00

Served with Mashed Potatoes and Topped with Crimini Mushroom Demi-Glace. Choice of One Additional Side.

Quiche du Jour

$14.00

Baked with Herb Cream & Savory Egg Custard in an Individual Pie Crust with Our Daily Filling. Served with Choice of One Side.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer-Battered Atlantic Cod with French Fries & Coleslaw.

Catch of the Day

Ask Your Server About Today's Fresh Fish Preparation.

Fried Oysters

$25.00

(9) Select Local Oysters with French Fries & Coleslaw.

Side Dishes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Wild Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Smoked Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Market Fresh Vegetable

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Seasonal Fruit Salad

$3.00

Small Caesar Salad

$3.00

Small Garden Salad

$3.00

Red Skin Potato Salad

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side of French Bread

$3.00

DESSERT MENU

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Cakes

Lemon-Berry Mascarpone Cake

$6.00

Bread Puddings

Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce

$5.00