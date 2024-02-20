360 Brunch House - Dallas NEW
BREAKFAST
Omelettes
- Mexican Omelet$16.00
Mexican chorizo, onion, tomato, fresh jalapenos, and ghost pepper cheese. served with black beans grilled avocado and 2 tortillas
- BST Omelette$14.00
Bacon, spinach, and tomato stuffed with cheddarand topped with grilled avocado. Served with brunch potatoes.
- Seol Omelette$15.00
Pulled pork, onion, tomato stuffed with Quinoa, and drizzled with barbecue sauce. Served with baguette
- Spinach Bruschetta$15.00
Baby spinach, diced tomatoes, onions, garlic, fresh basil, stuffed with panella, and topped with balsamic glaze. Served with an arugula salad and artisan toast.
- Cheddar Chz Omlette$11.00
- Veggie Omelette$14.00
Green and red bell pepper, onions, tomato, spinach, and mushrooms, stuffed with American cheese.
- Lobster Omelet$35.00
- chcken jalapeno$14.00
Breakfast Bowls
- Mexican Breakfast Bowl$15.00
Mexican Chorizo, tomato, fresh jalapenos, onions, green and red bell peppers topped with ghost pepper cheese and avocado. Served with 2 tortillas
- Baja Chicken Bowl$15.00
Cajun seasoned chicken, spinach, onion, green and red bell pepper, shredded cheddar, and avocado.
- Chilaquiles$15.00
Tortilas chips topped with pulled seasoned chicken ,salsa verde, grilled avocado and panella cheese, sunny side eggs
- Korean Breakfast Bowl$17.00
BBQ pulled pork, pickled red onions, shaved carrots, green onion, cilantro, sunny side egg, sprinkled with sesame seasoning. comes with baguette.
- Farmers Breakfast Bowl$14.00
Green and red bell pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms, spinach, and shredded cheddar cheese.
- Cowboy Breakfast Bowl$20.00
Pancakes
- Flaming Whiskey Cakes$22.00
Must be 21 years of age
- Lemon Poppy Pancakes$14.00
Topped with our homemade lemon sauce and ricotta cheese.
- Turtle Cheesecake pancakes$15.00
Loaded with cheesecake bites and graham cracker crust.
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.00
- Fruity pancakes$15.00
Topped with fresh strawberry and blueberries and drizzled with berry compote.
- Gluten Free pancakes$15.00
- Plain Pancakes$11.00
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$14.00
- Pumkin Pancake$14.00
Benedicts
French Toast
- Cinn Roll FT$14.00
Our gourmet cinnamon roll is dipped in our homemade batter and grilled. Topped with our homemade cream cheese frosting.
- Flaming Whiskey Toast$22.00
Dipped in our homemade whiskey batter and grilled to perfection.
- Coffee Cake FT$16.00Out of stock
Coffee cake dipped in our homemade batter. Dusted with espresso and served with our homemade creamy espresso sauce
- Banana Nutella FT$14.00
Topped with fresh bananas and drizzled with Nutella.
- Very Berry FT$16.00
Topped with fresh strawberry, blueberry, and homemade berry compote.
- Grilled Peaches and Cream$18.00
- Plain French Toast$13.00
- Gluten Free French Toast$13.00
- Pumpkin French Toast$14.00
Fan Favorites
- Morning After Tacos$13.00
- Chicken N Waffle$20.00
- One Egg Mornication$8.00
- Two Egg Mornication$9.00
- Three Egg Mornication$10.00
- Lamb chops and Waffle$35.00
- Smoked salmon platter$20.00
- 2 X 2 X 2$14.00
- Breakfast Quesadilla$14.00
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00
- Waffle$11.00
- Steak And Waffles$35.00
- Lamb Chops And Eggs$40.00
- Steak and Eggs$25.00
- Valentines Special$150.00
- Honey Hot Fried Chicken and waffles$25.00
Super Foods
SIDES
- Side 1 Pancake$6.00
- Side 2 Pancakes$8.00
- Side of Egg$2.00
- Side Bacon$5.00
- Side Chicken Sausage$5.00
- Side Of Fruit$6.00
- Side Avocado$5.00
- Side Brunch Potato$5.00
- Side French Fries$5.00
- Side Toast$3.00
- Side Cinnamon Roll$7.00
- Everything Bagel$7.00
- Condiments$0.01
- Side Hollandaise$3.00
- Plasticware$1.00
- Fried Chicken$15.00
- Lamb Chops$25.00
360 Merchandise
LUNCH
For the table
- Chicken Street Tacos$13.00
5 steak or chicken tacos, served with cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa.
- Pulled Pork Nachos$15.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, BBQ pulled pork and garlic aioli.
- Nachos$12.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapeno and nacho cheese. | Add Chicken $3.
- Hummus Platter$14.00
Served with cucumbers, carrots, celery, tomatoes, and toasted baguette.
- Breakfast Bruschetta$13.00
- Bomboloni$7.00
- Steak Street Tacos$15.00
- Lobster Tacos$14.00
BURGERS
- Sunrise Burger$17.00
Bacon, American cheese, and topped with a sunny side egg.
- 5th Alarm$14.00
Bacon, BBQ, jalapenos, and melted pepper jack cheese.
- Impossible Burger$15.00
Our plant based burger is grilled to perfection. Topped with American cheese, red onions, and garlic aioli.
- Classic Hamburger$11.00
Classic cheeseburger.
- Chipotle Crispy Chicken sandwich$14.00
PANINIS
KIDS MENU
- Kids One Egg$6.00
One egg served any style, one sausage or bacon, and fresh fruit.
- Kids French Toast$7.00
- Silver Dollar PC$5.00
Add chocolate chips $1.
- Kids Choc Chip PC$6.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.00
Cheddar cheese grilled on white bread served with fresh fruit.
- Peanut Butter Jelly Sandwich$5.00
Served with fresh fruit.
Wraps
BAR
Cocktails
- Shot$10.00
- Double Shot$15.00
- Baileys Coffee$8.00
- Lemon'nada$12.00
- Lords Brew$13.00
- Wake and Bake Old Fashion$15.00
- The Amazon Mojito$12.00
- Margarita in the Pama Your Hands$14.00
- Avocado Margarita$15.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Manmosa$20.00
- Screwdriver$11.00
- Irish Coffee$10.00
- Extra Juice Shooter$3.00
- Twisted Sangria$13.00
- Whiskey sangria$14.00
- Hospitali-Tea$13.00
- El Diablo$13.00
- X.O. Marini$16.00
- Mai Tainda Morning$14.00
- Tha Berry$14.00
- Painkiller$14.00
- Hugo Spritz$12.00
- Basil Smash$16.00
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
- Smokey Casa$18.00
- Espresso Martini$16.00
- Classic Marg$12.00
- Long Island IT$18.00
- Little Beer$12.00
- Mezcalita$15.00
- Elecctric Lemonade$15.00
- Negroni Sour$16.00
- titos$12.00
Beer/Mimosa's
- Bud Light$3.00
- Miller Light$3.00
- Budweiser$3.00
- Shiner Bock$5.00
- Revolver Blood and Honey$7.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Prosecco$18.00
- Corona$4.00
- Dos Equis$4.00
- Heineken$4.00
- Blue Moon$4.00
- Mimosa Splash$11.00
- Glass champagne$10.00
- Bottle champagne$20.00
- Mimosa Flight Large$40.00
- Mimosa Flight$40.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Prosecco$18.00
- Mimosa Flight Small$20.00
- Pike Road$33.00
- Broc cellars "love"$42.00
- Hirsch$102.00
- Fidora Prosecco$40.00
- Coral Do Mar$30.00
- Lambert$40.00
- Dauvissat$110.00
- La spinetta$40.00
- Malvira Brachetto$50.00