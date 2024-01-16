360 Deli & Grill
Main Menu
Sandwiches
- Turkey Americano (C)$12.00
Oven gold Turkey cheddar Cheese. Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo. Hero
- Spicy Lover (C)$12.00
Crack pepper, Turkey, Pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes pickles, pickled onions. Home Made chipotle mayo hero
- Turkey Club (C)$12.00
Oven gold turkey Beef bacon cheddar cheese Lettuce tomatoes mayo on Fresh Sourdough
- Wichita Club (C)$14.00
Turkey, Roast Beef, beef Bacon, Cheddar Cheese lettuce ,tomato mayo on Three Slices of Fresh Sourdough
- Turkey Avocado (C)$13.00
Oven gold turkey cheddar cheese avocado Lettuce tomatoes chipotle, pickled onions, hero
- The Chopped Cheese (H)$12.00
Ground beef, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, ketchup on hero
- 360 Philly (H)$13.00
Ribeye steak Grilled onions and mayo hero
- Fajita Cheese Steak (H)$12.00
Charcoal grill chicken chipotle gouda cheese onions bell pepper lettuce tomato chipotle sauce hero
- Pastrami Sandwiches (H)$12.00
Roasted pastrami, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and brown mustard on rye bread
- The Reuben (H)$12.00
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island on Marble Rye
- Chicken Cutlet (H)$13.00
Homemade Italian style chicken cutlet muenster cheese lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo hero
- Everroast Chicken (C)$12.00
Sliced Chicken Avocado, Provolone Cheese mayo Ciabatta bread
- Roast Beef (H)$13.00
Thinly sliced grilled roast beef topped w/ mozzarella cheese & beef gravy on garlic hero
- Firesmith Grilled Chicken (C)$13.00
Toped with muenster cheese lettuce tomato mayo hero
- Sweet Heart (C)$12.00
Honey Turkey swiss cheese lettuce tomato honey mustard dressing Hero
- Salsalito Turkey (C)$12.00
muenster cheese, lettuce tomato pickled red onions, pickle chips and mayo on hero.
- All American (C)$15.00
Turkey breast, cheddar cheese, Turkey ham, roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on a hero.
- Grilled Cheese (H)$8.00
Wraps
- 360 Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, spinach, avocado, tomato, chipotle Sauce
- Healthy Wrap$10.99
Grilled Zucchinis, onions, peppers, spinach, tomato, avocado, Vegan sauce.
- Caesar Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, roman lettuce hearts & Caesar Dressing
- Greenwich Cutlet$10.99
Chicken cutlet Spanish, cheddar cheese & Russian dressing
- Grilled Chicken$11.99
Grilled chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Mayo
- Chicken Club Wrap$11.99
Chicken cutlet, beef bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce tomatoes & Ranch dressing
- Chicken Salad Wrap$11.99
Homemade chicken, salad, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, salt & pepper
- Tuna Wrap$11.99
Homemade tuna, lettuce, tomato, mayo, oil & vinegar
Fresh Salad Bar
- Potato Salad$8.99
Potatoes,eggs,mayo,celery
- Macaroni Salad$8.99
Elbow macaroni, peppers, onions,mayo,vinegar
- Egg Salad$8.99
Eggs, mayo ,mustard
- Tuna Salad$10.99
Albacore tuna, mayo,celery
- Chicken Salad$10.99
Chicken breast, mayo,celery,pecans,dry cranberries
- Ceviche$10.99
Tilapia or shrimp, lemon juice pico de gallo
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine hearts,parmesan cheese,croutons,caesar dressing
- Greek Salad$8.99
Spring mix , cucumbers cherry tomatoes,onions,black olives,feta cheese,greek dressing
- Garden Salad$8.99
Romaine hearts,cherry tomatoes, cucumbers,croutons,red onions, carrots,ranch
- Citrus Salad$8.99
Spring mix strawberries,mandarinm cranberry,pecans,feta cheese,balsamic dressing
- Mix Salad$8.99
Romaine hearts,spring mix shredded cheese,peppers,cucumber,cherry tomato,olives,mushroom egg,banana peppers,thousand island
- Italian Antipasto Salad$9.99
Pasta, Italian dressing, grilled chicken, and olives.
Tacos & Mas!
Burgers
- Our Signature Burgers$7.99
Two house blend smashed patties, lettuce, tomato, kitchup, red onions, pickles and mayo on a brioche Bun
- Veggie Burger$10.00
veggie patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, and vegan aioli.
- Salmon Burger$14.99
salmon fillet, pepper jack cheese, coleslaw, pickled red onion, pickles and wasabi aioli.
- Keeper of the planes$12.99
charcoal chicken, beef bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, Chimi sauce.
- west Nasty$12.99
Chicken cutlet, grilled bacon and jalapeno, pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo.
- M&F Special$12.99
Nashville hot chicken W/ Coleslaw Topped with Chimi sauce & pickles..
Kid's Menu
360 Specialty Sides
Breakfast
Breakfast Platters
- French Toast$14.99
French toast 2 eggs with cheese any style And your choice of beef bacon, turkey bacon, Beef sausage or turkey sausage.
- Home Fries Platter$15.00
Home fries 2 egg any style with cheese your Choice of bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, beef Sausage or turkey sausage
- Pancakes Platter$16.00
Pancakes 2 egg with cheese any style and your Choice of bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, beef Sausage, or turkey sausage.
Breakfast
- 2 Eggs, Meat And Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Turkey, beef bacon, turkey sausage
- Brakefest Reuben Sandwich$12.00
Corned Beef, eggs, swiss, sauerkraut and brown musterd on rye
- Brakefest Blt$7.00
Beef bacon ,fried egg,lettuce,tomato and mayo
- 360. Morning Burrtio$8.00
Eggs,cheese , patatoes, onions &your choice of meat, stak,chicken ,chorizo, house sauce
- Nashville Hot Chicken And Waffles$12.00
- Buttered Bagel$3.00
- Bagel With Cream Cheese$4.50
- The Plain$5.00
Bagel,egg and cheese
- The Lox$10.00
Smoked salmon, capers,cucumber,cream cheese,on an everything bagel
- Beta Feta$6.50
Bagel, egg, tomato, avocado, feta on an everything bagel
- Avocado Toast$6.00
Mashed avocado and feta on wheat berry toast with tomato add beef bacon 3 / 2 eggs 2
- The Classic$11.00
Two eggs any style , beef bacon, breakfast potatoes toast
- Momma's Plate$11.00
Two eggs any style your choice of meat on a belgian waffle beefbacon,turkey,ham
- The Omelette$12.00
Three eggs omelette with one choice of meat one choice of cheese three vegetables, toast
- Veggie Omelette$9.00
Spinach,mushrooms,peppers&onions tomato toast
- Breakfast Tacos$10.00
Three tacos on flour tortilla your choice of
- breakfast tacos$9.00
3 tacos on flour tortilla and your choice of
Juice & Smoothies
Fresh Squeezed Juices Detox
Fresh Squeezed Juices Power
Fresh Squeezed Juices (Juice Help)
- Weight Loss$8.00
Celery cucumber carrot
- Lack Of Energy$8.00
Beet, apple orange, carrot
- Inflamation$8.00
Ginger,carrot, pineapple parsley
- Cholesterol$8.00
Apple , orange,kale,parsley&ginger
- Energy$8.00
Orange , spinach ,beet green apple carrot
- Hangover$8.00
Orange , carrot,celery,beet,lemon, ginger
- High Blood Pressure$8.00
Carrot,celery,parsley
- Cold Relief$8.00
Carrot,orange ,pineapple&ginger
Smoothies (Fresh Blends)
- Strawberry Banana Blast$8.00
Strawberry and banana
- Pina Coalda Madness$8.00
Pineapple ,coconut
- Triple Berry Sensation$8.00
Raspberry, blueberry ,strawberry
- Tropical Bliss$8.00
Banana, pineapple ,coconut
- Power Of The Green$8.00
Kale,banana,broccoli,almond milk
- Honey Moon$8.00
Mango,mango pulp juice,almond,rasin&milk
- Meech$8.00
Banana,peanut butter, cinnamon, almond milk,honey
- Green Machine$8.00
Avocado ,lime,spinach,organic apple juice & honey
- Hawaiian Runner$8.00
Pineapple , mango & coconut
Smoothies (Fat Burner)
Smoothies (Muscle Builders)
beverages
water
- proud source$3.99
- proud source 16oz$2.99
- path 25oz$4.49
- path 25oz$4.49
- path 25oz$4.49
- alkaline water 33.8oz$5.49
- Voss water 27.5oz$5.49
- Voss water 12.7oz$3.19
- Zen water 23.7oz$3.19
- Fiji 1lt$4.49
- Fiji Natural Artesian Water - 16.9 Oz$3.19
This natural artesian water comes from the islands of Fiji, offering a pure and fresh taste. It's packaged in a 16.9 oz bottle, perfect for staying hydrated on the go.
- Icelandic Glacial 16.9oz$2.79
- life water 23.7oz$2.89
- life water 20oz$1.99
- Smart water 33.8oz$4.49
- Just water 16.9 oz$2.49
- ozarka$0.99
- purified water 16.9oz$0.99
- ozarka 23.7oz$1.99
- Zola coconut water 33.8oz$5.69
- Flow water 16.9oz$2.39
- Flow water 16.9oz$2.39
- Flow water 16.9oz$2.39
- Flow water 16.9oz$2.39
- Vita coco 16.9oz$3.99
- Vita coco 16.9oz$3.99
- Vita coco 16.9oz$3.99
- Vita coco 11.1oz$2.69
- coconut water 11.1$2.69
- C2O coconut$2.99
- TASTE NIRVANA 16.2OZ$6.99
- MANANALU WATER 16OZ$2.99
- MANANALU WATER 16OZ$2.99
- MANANALU WATER 16OZ$2.99
- MANANALU WATER 16OZ$2.99
- SPARKLING 16OZ$2.19
- SPARKLING WATER12OZ$1.19
- SPARKLING WATER12OZ$1.19
- SPARKLING WATER12OZ$1.19
- SPARKLING WATER12OZ$1.19
- SPARKLING WATER12OZ$1.19
- SPARKLING WATER12OZ$1.19
- SPARKLING WATER12OZ$1.19
- SPARKLING WATER12OZ$1.19
- SPARKLING WATER12OZ$1.19
- SPARKLING WATER12OZ$1.19
- SPARKLING WATER12OZ$1.19
- SPARKLING WATER12OZ$1.19
- Sparkling Water Lemon-Lime Sparkling Water 340g$1.19
Enjoy a refreshing burst of lemon-lime flavor with every sip of this sparkling water. Perfect for staying hydrated, it's a great choice for those looking for a zero-calorie, fizz-filled beverage.
- La Croix Grapefruit Sparkling Water 12oz$1.19
- Waterloo Blackberry Lemonade Sparkling Water 12oz Can$1.19
Enjoy a refreshing twist on hydration with Waterloo Blackberry Lemonade Sparkling Water, perfect for on-the-go sipping. Each 12oz can combines the tangy taste of lemonade with sweet blackberry notes, offering a fizzy, calorie-free treat.
- SPARKLING WATER 12OZ$1.19
- Lime Sparkling Water$1.19
Lime Sparkling Water is a refreshing, bubbly drink with a zesty lime twist. It's perfect for quenching your thirst or adding a little fizz to your day.
- TOPO CHICO 12OZ$2.99
- TOPO CHICO 12OZ$2.99
- TOPO CHICO 12OZ$2.99
- SPARKLING WATER 12OZ$1.19
- SPARKLING WATER 12OZ$1.19
- SPARKLING WATER 12OZ$1.19
- SPARKLING WATER 12OZ$1.19
- SPARKLING WATER 12OZ$1.19
- SPARKLING WATER 12OZ$1.19
- SPARKLING WATER 12OZ$1.19
- SPINDRIFT$2.59
- SPINDRIFT 12OZ$2.59
- SPINDRIFT 12OZ$2.59
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water - 16.9 Fl Oz$2.19
- S.PELLEGRINO$3.79
- ACQUA PANNA 33.8OZ$4.99
- TOPO CHICO 16.9OZ$2.99
- Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water Pet 16oz$2.99
- PERRIER 11.15OZ$2.79
- Topo Chico, Flavored Sparkling Water$2.79
Topo Chico's flavored sparkling water offers a refreshing and crisp taste, perfect for quenching your thirst. It comes in various fruit flavors that add a subtle, natural sweetness to the sparkling mineral water.
- Agua Mineral$2.79
- Hint Raspberry 16oz 16oz$2.99
Hint Raspberry is a refreshing water infused with a touch of raspberry flavor, perfect for hydration. This 16oz bottle is convenient for on-the-go sipping without any added sugars.
- Hint Water Strawberry Kiwi 16 Oz$2.99
Hint Water's Strawberry Kiwi offers a refreshing splash of flavor with every sip, in a convenient 16 oz bottle. It's a great way to stay hydrated without any added sugars or artificial flavors.
- 16 Fl Oz- Essence Water Peach$2.99
Refresh and hydrate with a 16 Fl Oz bottle of Essence Water in a delightful peach flavor. It's perfect for quenching your thirst with a fruity twist.
- PROPEL WATER 16.9OZ$2.19
- fentimans$3.69
- coconut water 10.8 oz$3.29
- SMERALDINA$3.49
- Sparkling Water Flavor Peach$1.99
Enjoy a refreshing twist on hydration with this peach-flavored sparkling water. It's a perfect balance of bubbly zest and sweet peach taste, ideal for quenching your thirst anytime.
- SMERALDINA WATER 16.9 OZ$2.49
- SMERALDINA WATER 25.3 OZ$3.99
- LEMON PERFECT$4.49
- LEMON PERFECT$4.49
- LEMON PERFECT$4.49
- LEMON PERFECT$4.49
- BAI Antioxidant Infusion, Rio Raspberry Tea Liquid Prepared Iced Tea, 18 Fl Oz$2.99
- Bai Flavored Water, Kula Watermelon, Antioxidant Infused Drinks, 18 Fluid Ounce$2.99
Enjoy the refreshing taste of watermelon with Bai Flavored Water in the Kula Watermelon variety. It's an 18-ounce drink infused with antioxidants, providing a healthy hydration option.
- BAI$2.99
- Bai Antioxidant Infusions, Brasilia Blueberry, 18 Fluid Ounce$2.99
- Bai Antioxidant Infusions, Brasilia Blueberry, 18 Fluid Ounce$2.99
Check out Bai Antioxidant Infusion's Brasilia Blueberry flavor for a refreshing drink option. It comes in an 18 fluid ounce bottle, perfect for on-the-go hydration with a tasty twist.
- Italian Sparkling Mineral Water$2.69
Experience the refreshing taste of Italian Sparkling Mineral Water, perfect for quenching your thirst. It's naturally carbonated, bringing a crisp and invigorating touch to your beverage selection.
- La Croix CHERRY Sparkling Water 12oz$1.19
- Sparkling Water Peach Pear Sparkling 355ml$1.19
energy Drinks
- ALANI 12OZ$2.49
- ALANI 12OZ$2.49
- ALANI 12OZ$2.49
- ZEVIA 12OZ$2.79
- ZEVIA 12OZ$2.79
- ZEVIA 12OZ$2.79
- GURU 12OZ$3.59
- GURU 12OZ$3.59
- GURU 12OZ$3.59
- JUNGLE LOVE 12OZ$2.99
- JUNGLE LOVE 12OZ$2.99
- RIOT 16OZ$3.99
- ARDOR 12OZ$3.99
- FEEL$3.99
- OCA 12OZ$3.99
- MONSTER 16OZ$3.99
- MONSTER 16OZ$3.99
- MONSTER 16OZ$3.99
- MONSTER 16OZ$3.99
- MONSTER 16OZ$3.99
- MONSTER 16OZ$3.99
- MONSTER 16OZ$3.99
- MONSTER 16OZ$3.99
- MONSTER 16OZ$3.99
- MONSTER 16OZ$3.99
- MONSTER 16OZ$3.99
- ZOA 12OZ$3.79
- ZOA 12OZ$3.79
- ZOA 12OZ$3.79
- C4 12OZ$2.99
- C4 12OZ$2.99
- C4 12OZ$2.99
- Garden of Flavor, Pure Joy Juice, Guayusa, Hawaiian Turmeric Root, Ginger Root, Apple, Lemon$7.99
- Red Bull Energy Drink Peach - 8.4 Oz$2.89
Enjoy the unique taste of Red Bull Energy Drink now in a refreshing peach flavor. Perfect for a quick energy boost, each 8.4 oz can is packed with ingredients to invigorate your day.
- Red Bull Energy Drink, the Blue Edition Blueberry - 8.4 Oz$2.89
The Blue Edition from Red Bull offers the familiar energy boost with a refreshing blueberry twist. This 8.4 oz can is perfect for a quick pick-me-up any time you need it.
- Red Bull Energy Drink Watermelon - 8.4 Fl Oz$2.89
- Red Bull Drink Sugar-Free 8.4 Oz., PK24$2.89
- Red Bull Energy Drink 8.4 Fl Oz$2.89
The Red Bull Energy Drink, served in an 8.4 fl oz can, is your go-to for a quick energy boost. Its unique formula helps improve focus and alertness, making it an essential for those long days or late-night study sessions.
- RECOVER 16.9OZ$3.19
- RECOVER 16.9OZ$3.19
- RECOVER 16.9OZ$3.19
- 28 BLACK SOUR CHERRY 12 OZ$2.99
milk
- FAIRLIFE 11.5OZ$3.79
- ALANI 12OZ$3.79
- CORE POWER 14OZ$4.79
- CHOBANI 7OZ$4.89
- CHOBANI 7OZ$4.89
- PEDIASURE 8OZ$3.79
- PREMIER PROTEIN 11OZ$3.99
- PREMIER PROTEIN 11OZ$3.99
- PREMIER PROTEIN 11OZ$3.99
- Nestle Chocolate Milk Chocolate - 14.0 Fl Oz$2.99
- Nestle Nesquik Lowfat Milk Strawberry - 14.0 Oz$2.99
Nestle Nesquik Strawberry Milk is a delicious, low-fat drink that's perfect for a quick snack or addition to your breakfast. It comes in a convenient 14.0 oz size, making it easy to enjoy on the go.
- Nesquik Ready to Drink Banana Strawberry, 14 Oz$2.99
Nesquik's Banana Strawberry drink offers a delicious blend of fruity flavors in a convenient 14 oz bottle. It's perfect for on-the-go enjoyment or a quick, tasty treat.
- Nesquik Double Chocolate Lowfat Milk, 14 Oz$2.99
juice
- Alo Original Comfort Aloe Vera Juice Drink with Watermelon and Peach 16.9 Fl Oz$3.79
Stay refreshed with Alo Original Comfort, a hydrating aloe vera juice drink blended with the sweet flavors of watermelon and peach. Perfect for sipping on a warm day, this 16.9 fl oz beverage offers a unique twist on staying hydrated.
- Alo Allure Aloe Vera Juice + Mangosteen + Mango Drink$3.79
- Alo Original Enrich Aloe Vera Juice Drink Pomegranate and Cranberry 16.9 Fl Oz$3.79
- Alo Spring Aloe Vera Juice + Mixed Berry Drink$3.79
- Alo Exposed Aloe Vera Juice + Honey Drink$3.79
The Alo Exposed Aloe Vera Juice + Honey Drink blends the refreshing taste of aloe vera with a hint of sweetness from honey. Perfect for sipping on a warm day or as a tasty health boost, this beverage combines hydration with natural flavors.
- Alo: Bev Org Zero Peach Plum, 16.9 OZ$3.99
Alo's Peach Plum beverage offers a refreshing, zero-sugar option for staying hydrated. It comes in a convenient 16.9-ounce bottle, perfect for on-the-go refreshment.
- KHRM00378444 16.9 Fl Oz Organic Zero White Grape Beverage$3.99
Enjoy a refreshing and guilt-free sip with our Organic Zero White Grape Beverage. It's a 16.9 fl oz drink made with organic ingredients, offering a delicious grape flavor without the added sugars.
- ROAR 18OZ$3.29
- ROAR 18OZ$3.29
- Martinelli’S Sparkling Apple Juice 10 Fl. Oz.$2.99
Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Juice is a refreshing, fizzy drink made from 100% pure apple juice. It comes in a convenient 10 fl. oz. size, perfect for celebrations or a special treat.
- MOTTOS APPLE JUICE 10OZ$1.69
- TROPICANA APPLE JUICE 15.2 OZ$2.39
- SIMPLY ORANGE$2.89
- SIMPLY LEMONADE$2.89
- HARNEY&SONS CRANBERRY 16OZ$3.99
- HARNEY&SONS CRANBERRY 16OZ$3.99