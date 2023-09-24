380 Indian restaurant and Bar 2361 E University Dr, STE 90
Deserts
Fried Rice and Noodles
380 Special Chowmein-(Chef's Special)
Basmati jeera rice stir-fried with mix vegetables, egg, chicken, and shrimp
Chef's Special 380 Special Fried Rice
Chicken Chowmein
Chicken Fried Rice
Basmati jeera rice stir-fried with vegetables and fresh golden fried chicken
Egg Chowmein
Soft noodles stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, cabbage, and egg
Egg Fried Rice
Basmati jeera rice stir-fried with eggs and fresh vegetables
Indo-Chinese Chef's Special Chicken Chowmein
Soft noodles stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, cabbage, and other fresh vegetables
Shrimp Chowmein
Golden fried shrimp and soft noodles stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, cabbage, and other fresh vegetables
Shrimp Fried Rice
Basmati jeera rice stir-fried with vegetables and shrimp
Veg. Chowmein
Soft noodles stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, cabbage, and assorted fresh vegetables
Veg. Fried Rice
Basmati jeera rice stir-fried with vegetables
From the Clay Oven
6 Pieces Paneer Tikka Kebab
Slices flavored paneer with mint, tamarind, and spiced yogurts and served over sautéed onions and bell peppers
Chicken Garlic Kebab
Chicken Malai Kabab
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Chicken breast marinated with mughal spices and prepared in traditional clay oven
Hariyali Chicken Kebab
Lamb Boti Kebab
Chunks of lamb, marinated with our chef's special spice blend, grilled in clay oven
Lamb Chapli Kebab
Minced kebab made with thin ground lamb with aromatics and spices
Lamb Seekh Kebab
Tandoori Chicken
Roasted whole chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, and frontier spices
Tandoori Pompano
Tandoori Shrimp
Himalayan Nepalese Special
Hot Bread-Naan (From the Clay Oven)
Aloo Paratha
Indian layered flatbreads stuffed with delicious spiced potato mixture
**BULLET** Naan
A fiery (spicy) version of naan topped with plenty of jalapeños and coriander (cilantro) leaves
Butter Naan
White flour bread smeared with butter
Cheese Naan
Garlic Naan
White flour bread smeared with garlic, cilantro, and butter
Lachha Paratha
Layered whole wheat bread with butter and baked in tandoor
Onion Kulcha
White flour leavened Indian bread stuffed with onions
Paneer Paratha
Peshwari Naan
Flatbread filled with desiccated coconut, nuts, and raisins
Plain Naan
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat flat bread baked in tandoor
Hydrebadi Dum Biryani
Non-Veg. Special Curry
Chettinad Curry
Golden fried protein of your choice simmered with mustard seed, black pepper, onion, and tomato sauce
Dal Gosht (Goat)
Indian Curry
Meat slowly cooked in onion and tomato sauce
Kadai Curry
Fried fresh protein of your choice stir-fried with fresh tomato, bell peppers, and onion
Korma
Golden fried protein of your choice simmered in mughlai cream sauce
Lamb Rogan Josh
Tender pieces of lamb flavored with cardamom, clove, and kashmiri spices with a bland of onion, ginger, and garlic
Madras Coconut Curry
Made with spicy madras curry and creamy coconut milk, this zesty dish is perfectly rich and satisfying
Saag Curry
Protein of your choice cooked with spinach, a touch of cream, and herbs
Vindaloo Curry
Protein of your choice and potato stewed together in goan style red-hot curry, with a touch of vinegar sauce
Sides
Soft Drinks
Starters
380 Special Starter Pepper Fry
8 Pieces Fried Wings
Andra Fish Fry
Deep-fried fresh fish in authentic andra flavored spices
Chicken 65 or 555 or Manchurian or Chilli
Goat Sukka
Goat meat sautéed with a palatable flavor of fresh peppercorns and garlic and chef's special spices
Gobi 65 or 555 or Manchurian or Chilli
Mirchi Pakora
Mix Veg. Pakora
Mixed vegetables seasoned with chickpea flour and deep fried
Onion Pakora
Paneer 65 or 555 or Manchurian or Chilli
Potato Pakora
Shrimp 65 or 555 or Manchurian or Chilli
Veg. Manchurian
Stir-fried vegetables spiced and sautéed in manchurian sauce
Veg. Samosa
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with potato and peas
Tikka Masala (Chef's Special)
Butter Chicken
Marinated chicken in yogurt and tandoori spices slow simmered in a tomato butter cream
Chicken Tikka Masala
Marinated chicken breast simmered in a spiced tomato cream sauce
Fish Tikka Masala
Marinated fresh fish breast simmered in a spiced tomato cream sauce
Lamb Tikka Masala
Marinated lamb breast simmered in a spiced tomato cream sauce
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade paneer simmered in creamy tomato sauce
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Marinated shrimp simmered in a spiced tomato cream sauce
Veg. Entrée
Aloo Gobi
Potatoes (aloo), cauliflower (gobhi), and Indian spices simmered in chef's special sauce
Aloo Jira
Bagara Baingon
Baingan Bharta
Fire roasted eggplant mash cooked with herbs and spices
Bhindi Masala
Fresh okra, lightly spiced, and finished with onion
Chana Masala
Chikpeas and Indian spices simmered in chef's special sauce
Chana Saag
Healthy and delicious dish of sautéed fresh chickpea and aromatics in a creamy spinach sauce
Dal Makhani
Slow fire simmered lentils with tomato, butter, and garlic
Dal Tadka
Cumin and garlic tempered yellow lentils
Kadai Paneer
Delicious spicy paneer recipe made with fresh ground kadai masala, paneer, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers
Malai Kofta
Delicious vegetarian kofta simmered in rich cream mughlai sauce
Matar Paneer
Home style paneer and peas cooked with mild spices
Navaratna Korma
Seasonal vegetables cooked in a mild cream of saffron and cashew nut sauce
Palak Paneer
Cubed of paneer cooked in spinach and herb purée tempered with cumin and garlic
Paneer Makhani
Golden fried fresh paneer fingers simmered with tomatoes, cashews, spices, and cream
Shahi Paneer Korma
Golden fried fresh paneer fingers simmered in mughlai cream sauce
Veg Vindaloo
Marinated in vinegar, sugar, fresh ginger, and spices, then cooked along with chef's special spices
Vegetable Kolapuri
Exquisite curry mixed vegetables in a thick and chef special gravy