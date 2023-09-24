Popular Items

Butter Chicken

$14.99

Marinated chicken in yogurt and tandoori spices slow simmered in a tomato butter cream


Deserts

3 Pieces Gulab Jamun

$5.99

3 Pieces Rasgolla

$5.99

3 Pieces Rasmalai

$5.99Out of stock

Badam Kheer

$5.99

Mango Kulfi

$4.99

Vanilla Scoop of Ice-Cream

$1.99

Fried Rice and Noodles

380 Special Chowmein-(Chef's Special)

$17.99

Basmati jeera rice stir-fried with mix vegetables, egg, chicken, and shrimp

Chef's Special 380 Special Fried Rice

$17.99

Basmati jeera rice stir-fried with mix vegetables, egg, chicken, and shrimp

Chicken Chowmein

$14.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.99

Basmati jeera rice stir-fried with vegetables and fresh golden fried chicken

Egg Chowmein

$13.99

Soft noodles stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, cabbage, and egg

Egg Fried Rice

$13.99

Basmati jeera rice stir-fried with eggs and fresh vegetables

Indo-Chinese Chef's Special Chicken Chowmein

$14.99

Soft noodles stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, cabbage, and other fresh vegetables

Shrimp Chowmein

$15.99

Golden fried shrimp and soft noodles stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, cabbage, and other fresh vegetables

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.99

Basmati jeera rice stir-fried with vegetables and shrimp

Veg. Chowmein

$12.99

Soft noodles stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, cabbage, and assorted fresh vegetables

Veg. Fried Rice

$12.99

Basmati jeera rice stir-fried with vegetables

From the Clay Oven

6 Pieces Paneer Tikka Kebab

$11.99

Slices flavored paneer with mint, tamarind, and spiced yogurts and served over sautéed onions and bell peppers

Chicken Garlic Kebab

$12.99

Chicken Malai Kabab

$12.99

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$12.99

Chicken breast marinated with mughal spices and prepared in traditional clay oven

Hariyali Chicken Kebab

$12.99

Lamb Boti Kebab

$13.99

Chunks of lamb, marinated with our chef's special spice blend, grilled in clay oven

Lamb Chapli Kebab

$13.99

Minced kebab made with thin ground lamb with aromatics and spices

Lamb Seekh Kebab

$13.99

Tandoori Chicken

$12.99

Roasted whole chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, and frontier spices

Tandoori Pompano

$18.99

Tandoori Shrimp

$13.99

Himalayan Nepalese Special

Badam Sadeko

$6.99

Chicken Fried Momo

$11.99

Chilly Chicken Momo

$12.99

Chilly Veg. Momo

$11.99

Sadeko Chicken Momo

$12.99

Steam Chicken Momo

$11.99

Steam Veg. Momo

$10.99

Veg. Fried Momo

$10.99

Hot Bread-Naan (From the Clay Oven)

Aloo Paratha

$4.99

Indian layered flatbreads stuffed with delicious spiced potato mixture

**BULLET** Naan

$3.49

A fiery (spicy) version of naan topped with plenty of jalapeños and coriander (cilantro) leaves

Butter Naan

$2.99

White flour bread smeared with butter

Cheese Naan

$4.99

Garlic Naan

$3.49

White flour bread smeared with garlic, cilantro, and butter

Lachha Paratha

$3.99

Layered whole wheat bread with butter and baked in tandoor

Onion Kulcha

$5.99

White flour leavened Indian bread stuffed with onions

Paneer Paratha

$4.99

Peshwari Naan

$6.99

Flatbread filled with desiccated coconut, nuts, and raisins

Plain Naan

$2.49

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Whole wheat flat bread baked in tandoor

Hydrebadi Dum Biryani

Chicken ***65*** Biryani

$14.49

Chicken Biryani - Regular

$13.99

Egg Biryani

$12.99

Fish Biryani

$15.99

Goat Biryani

$15.99

Guttivankaya Veg Biryani

$13.99

Lamb Biryani

$15.99

Paneer Biryani

$13.99

Shrimp Biryani

$15.99

Veg Biryani

$12.99

Non-Veg. Special Curry

Chettinad Curry

$14.99

Golden fried protein of your choice simmered with mustard seed, black pepper, onion, and tomato sauce

Dal Gosht (Goat)

$14.99

Indian Curry

$14.99

Meat slowly cooked in onion and tomato sauce

Kadai Curry

$14.99

Fried fresh protein of your choice stir-fried with fresh tomato, bell peppers, and onion

Korma

$14.99

Golden fried protein of your choice simmered in mughlai cream sauce

Lamb Rogan Josh

$16.99

Tender pieces of lamb flavored with cardamom, clove, and kashmiri spices with a bland of onion, ginger, and garlic

Madras Coconut Curry

$14.99

Made with spicy madras curry and creamy coconut milk, this zesty dish is perfectly rich and satisfying

Saag Curry

$14.99

Protein of your choice cooked with spinach, a touch of cream, and herbs

Vindaloo Curry

$14.99

Protein of your choice and potato stewed together in goan style red-hot curry, with a touch of vinegar sauce

Sides

8 Oz Raita

$3.99

Jira Basmati Rice

$2.99

Mint Chutney

$0.69

Pappadom

$1.99

Sweet Chutney

$0.69

salad Onion+Lemon+Chilie

$2.19

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.99

Can Sodas

$2.49

Chikoo Shake

$4.99

Jira Soda

$2.99

Club soda mixed with chef's herbs

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Salt Lassi

$3.99

Strawberry Lassi

$4.99

Sweet Lassi

$3.99

Thumps Up

$2.49

Tea

$2.99

Starters

380 Special Starter Pepper Fry

$7.99

8 Pieces Fried Wings

$12.99

Andra Fish Fry

$14.99

Deep-fried fresh fish in authentic andra flavored spices

Chicken 65 or 555 or Manchurian or Chilli

$12.99

Goat Sukka

$14.99

Goat meat sautéed with a palatable flavor of fresh peppercorns and garlic and chef's special spices

Gobi 65 or 555 or Manchurian or Chilli

$10.99

Mirchi Pakora

$5.99

Mix Veg. Pakora

$6.99

Mixed vegetables seasoned with chickpea flour and deep fried

Onion Pakora

$5.99

Paneer 65 or 555 or Manchurian or Chilli

$11.99

Potato Pakora

$5.99

Shrimp 65 or 555 or Manchurian or Chilli

$13.99

Veg. Manchurian

$10.99

Stir-fried vegetables spiced and sautéed in manchurian sauce

Veg. Samosa

$4.99

Crispy fried pastry stuffed with potato and peas

Tikka Masala (Chef's Special)

Butter Chicken

$14.99

Marinated chicken in yogurt and tandoori spices slow simmered in a tomato butter cream

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.99

Marinated chicken breast simmered in a spiced tomato cream sauce

Fish Tikka Masala

$15.99

Marinated fresh fish breast simmered in a spiced tomato cream sauce

Lamb Tikka Masala

$15.99

Marinated lamb breast simmered in a spiced tomato cream sauce

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.99

Homemade paneer simmered in creamy tomato sauce

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$15.99

Marinated shrimp simmered in a spiced tomato cream sauce

Veg. Entrée

Aloo Gobi

$11.99

Potatoes (aloo), cauliflower (gobhi), and Indian spices simmered in chef's special sauce

Aloo Jira

$11.99

Bagara Baingon

$12.99

Baingan Bharta

$12.99

Fire roasted eggplant mash cooked with herbs and spices

Bhindi Masala

$13.99

Fresh okra, lightly spiced, and finished with onion

Chana Masala

$12.99

Chikpeas and Indian spices simmered in chef's special sauce

Chana Saag

$13.99

Healthy and delicious dish of sautéed fresh chickpea and aromatics in a creamy spinach sauce

Dal Makhani

$12.99

Slow fire simmered lentils with tomato, butter, and garlic

Dal Tadka

$13.99

Cumin and garlic tempered yellow lentils

Kadai Paneer

$13.99

Delicious spicy paneer recipe made with fresh ground kadai masala, paneer, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers

Malai Kofta

$13.99

Delicious vegetarian kofta simmered in rich cream mughlai sauce

Matar Paneer

$13.99

Home style paneer and peas cooked with mild spices

Navaratna Korma

$13.99

Seasonal vegetables cooked in a mild cream of saffron and cashew nut sauce

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Cubed of paneer cooked in spinach and herb purée tempered with cumin and garlic

Paneer Makhani

$13.99

Golden fried fresh paneer fingers simmered with tomatoes, cashews, spices, and cream

Shahi Paneer Korma

$13.99

Golden fried fresh paneer fingers simmered in mughlai cream sauce

Veg Vindaloo

$12.99

Marinated in vinegar, sugar, fresh ginger, and spices, then cooked along with chef's special spices

Vegetable Kolapuri

$13.99

Exquisite curry mixed vegetables in a thick and chef special gravy