Warehouse on Broadway 3951 Broadway Boulevard
JH Beverages
$3 Beer
Soft Drinks
Redbull
Soft Drinks
Coca-Cola
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Mello Yellow
$3.00
Minute Maid Lemonade
$3.00
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
$3.00
Pibb Extra
$3.00
Fanta Orange
$3.00
Water
Club Soda
Redbull
Redbull
$5.00
SF Redbull
$5.00
$3 Beer
$3 Domestic
$3 Bud Lite
$3.00
$3 Bud
$3.00
$3 Busch Light
$3.00
$3 Coors Light
$3.00
$3 Mich Ultra
$3.00
$3 Miller HL
$3.00
$3 PBR
$3.00
$3 Craft & Import
$3 Blue Moon
$3.00
$3 Blvd Pale Ale
$3.00
$3 Blvd Spacecamper
$3.00
$3 Blvd Tank7
$3.00
$3 Blvd Wheat
$3.00
$3 Corona
$3.00
$3 Seaquench
$3.00
$3 Fat Tire
$3.00
$3 Guiness
$3.00
$3 Modelo
$3.00
$3 Montucky
$3.00
$3 SA Boston Lager
$3.00
$3 SN Pale Ale
$3.00
$3 Yuengling
$3.00
$3 Seltzer & Cider
$3 HN Peach
$3.00
$3 HN Watermelon
$3.00
$3 Quirk Cherry
$3.00
$3 Quirk SLB
$3.00
$3 Angry Orchard
$3.00
Warehouse on Broadway 3951 Broadway Boulevard
(816) 255-3164
3951 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Closed
All hours
