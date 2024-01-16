3 Jacks Burger Bar
Food
Snacks
- Hand Cut French Fries$4.00
Hand cut Russet potatoes. add any burger toppings to your fries
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$4.50
Fresh cut yellow onion dipped in a Yuengling beer batter, comes with buttermilk chive dressing
- Half Pound Boneless Wing Bites$8.00
Fresh chicken cuts hand tossed and deep fried
- Full Pound Boneless Wing Bites$14.00
Fresh chicken cuts hand tossed and deep fried
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, Monterery Jack cheese, & scallions with a side of homemade salsa & sour cream
- Fried Provolone Wedges$7.50
Sharp Provolone hand breaded & deep fried served with Marinara sauce
- Hand Cut Fries$4.00
Hand cut Russet potatoes. add any burger toppings to your fries
- Half Pound Combo$8.00
- Full Pound Combo$14.00
- Tempura Chicken Fingers$9.50
Fresh cut chicken strips dipped in tempura batter & deep fried, served with your choice of dipping sauce
- Homemade Chips$3.00
Salads
- Caeser Salad$6.50
Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon crumbles, Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, tossed in caeser dressing
- House Salad$6.50
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, black olives, tossed in honey balsamic vinaigrette
- Cobb Salad$13.50
Mixed greens, cucumbers, dice tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, bacon crumbles, tossed is honey balsamic vinaigrette
Deep Fried Pizza
- Old Forge$8.50
Marinara, Cooper cheese, & oregano
- Margherita$8.50
Marinara, fresh mozzerella, & fresh basil
- Big Mack's Pizza$9.50
1,000 island dressing, ground beef, cooper, lettuce, pickles, onions, sesame seed crust
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.50
Ranch dressing, grilled chicken, Monterery jack cheese, & bacon
- Chicken Caeser$10.00
Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, and parmesan cheese
- Buffalo Chicken$10.50
Mild wing sauce, chicken bites, fresh mozzerella, bleu cheese dressing
- BBQ Chicken$10.50
Rum and coke bbq sauce, grilled chicken, monterery jack cheese blend, & red onion
- Pesto Sun-Dried Tomato$10.50
Pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, & fresh mozzerella
- Walter White$10.50
Cooper cheese, fresh mozzerella, carmelized onion, & italian seasonings
- BBQ Brisket$12.50
Rum & Coke BBQ, Beer Braised Brisket, Monterey Jack Blend Cheese, Red Onion
Burgers
- 31 Thrill Street$14.75
7oz ground chicken patty, with fresh mozzarella, bacon, black olives, and ranch dressing
- Big Country$17.00
6oz beef patty, beer braised brisket, homemade coleslaw, sweet and spicy pickles, and smoked mayo
- Bingo!$9.75
7oz ground pork patty, grilled sweet onions, homemade coleslaw, & rum and coke bbq sauce
- Crystal Bleu Persuasion$12.50
6oz beef patty, bleu cheese crumbles, red wine onions, and mixed greens
- East Meets (Mid) West$16.00
8oz Velveeta-stuffed beef patty, sharp provolone, carmelized onions, mushrooms, & fried peppers
- Hawk and Animal$14.75
Two 4oz beef patties, with a mustard sear, carmelized onion, cooper cheese, 1,000 island dressing, homemade sweet & spicy pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Louie Louie$10.50
6oz beef patty, tomato, raw onion, and cheese spread on texas toast
- My Big Fat Greek Burger$15.50
8oz beef patty stuffed with mixed greens and feta cheese, olive tapenade, and oven dried mayo
- No Way Jose$14.00
6oz beef patty Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, homemade salsa, and cilantro lime mayo
- Political Refugee$12.75
7oz ground pork patty, swiss cheese, shaved ham, homemade sweet & spicy pickles, and lime dijon mayo
- Rum Runner 2.0$16.00
6oz beef patty, cooper cheese, bacon, onion rings, & rum and coke bbq sauce
- Swiss Superman$14.00
6oz beef patty, swiss cheese, balsamic marinated mushrooms, bacon, and dijon mustard
- The Unmentionable$12.50
8oz Italian seasoned beef and pork combination patty, deep fried provolone, and marinara sauce
- Three of a Kind$14.50
7oz ground pork patty, deep fried provolone, bacon, shaved ham, and beer mustard
- Victory, No!$17.50
6oz beef patty, monterey jack cheese, griled ham, bacon, and pineapple salsa
- Vintage 3 Jacks$13.50
6oz beef patty, bacon, cooper cheese, raw white onion, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
- Traverse City$17.00
Sides
- Avacado$1.00
- Bacon$2.50
- BBQ$1.25
- Beer Mustard$0.75
- Bleu Cheese Crumbles$2.00
- Bleu Cheese Dressing$1.00
- Brisket$5.00
- Caesar Dressing$0.75
- Celery$0.25
- Cheese Side$2.00
- Cheese Sauce$2.00
- Cheese Fries$2.00
- Coleslaw$2.00
- Cooper$2.00
- Deep Fried Provolone$2.00
- Dijon Mustard$1.50
- Extra Bun$1.00
- Feta$2.00
- Fresh Mozzerella$2.00
- Fried Egg$1.00
- Ham$3.00
- Hard Boiled egg$1.00
- Homemade Salsa$0.75
- Honey Balsamic Viniegrette$0.75
- Honey Mustard$0.75
- Hot Wing Sauce$1.00
- Marinara Sauce$0.75
- Monterery Jack$2.00
- O-Ring on Burger$1.25
- Pineapple Salsa$0.75
- Ranch$0.75
- Sharp Provolone$2.00
- Smoked Mayo$0.75
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Swiss$2.00
- Thousand Island Dressing$0.75
- Velveeta$2.00
Beverages
Cocktails
- $3 Jack & Coke$3.00
- $6 Jack & Coke$6.00
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Appletini
- Blood Orange Martini$8.25
- Bloody Mary$6.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$5.25
- Classsic Jack$7.00
- Cosmopolitan$8.00
- Espresso Martini$9.50
- Hurricane
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$6.00
- Martini$9.00
- Mermaid-o-rade$9.00
- Moscow Mule (JACK)$8.00
- Mrs. Crab-apple$12.00
- Mudslide
- Old Fashioned-Bulliet$10.00
- Old Fashioned-Makers$12.00
- Peanut Butter Cup$6.50
- Peanut Butter Cup Martini$12.00
- Pickle Back$6.00
- Screwdriver
- Tequila Sunrise$4.50
- Whiskey Sour$6.00
- White Russian
- Winter Sangria$7.50
Beer
- Miller Lite$3.00
- Lagunitas IPA$4.50
- Sam Adams$4.50
- Blue Moon$4.50
- Leinenkugel Summer Shandy$5.00
- Shiner Bock$4.50
- Miller Lite$3.00
- Miller High Life$3.00
- Yuengling$4.00
- Mich Ultra$4.00
- Coors Lite$3.50
- Coors Original$3.00
- Budwieser$3.00
- Bud Lite$3.00
- SBC Shady Spot$5.00
- SBC Sunny spot$5.00
- SBC Razz the Roof$5.00
- SBC Orange is the New Ale$5.00
- SBC Blueberry Thrill$5.00
- Corona$4.50
- Corona Lite$4.50
- Corona Premier$4.50
- Heineken$4.50
- Heineken NA$4.50
- Fat Tire$5.00
- WoodCuck Apple Cider$5.00
- Lagunitas Maximus IPA$6.00
- Great Lakes Edmund Fitz Gerrald$5.50
- Modello$4.50
- SBC Golden Cold Lager$4.25
- Stella Artois$5.00
- Stella Cidre$5.25
- Victory Dirt Wolf$7.00
- Victory Sour Monkey$7.50
- Victory Motel Poloma$7.25
- Yards Brawler$6.00
- Lagunitas Stereo Hopic$6.00
- Arizona$5.00
- Forged Irish Stout$5.00
- Guinness$6.00
- Lagunitas Island Beats$6.00
- Lancaster Double Chocolate Milk Stout$5.50
- Montauk$5.50
- Naragannssett$3.00
- New Trails Crisp Lager$7.50
- New Trails Double Broken Heels$7.50
- New Trails Replenish IPA$7.50
- New Trails Single Broken Heels$7.50
- Rusty Rail Fog Monster$7.00
- Rusty Rail Vanilla Wolf King$7.00
- Sam Adams N/A$4.50
- SBC Atomic Cherry$8.75
- SBC Blackout Black Berry$6.00
- SBC Eat a Peach$6.00
- SBC Pineapple$8.75
- SBC Revenge of the MuffinMAN$8.50
- SBC Suck on this Grape$6.00
- Terripine Tee Time hard Tea$6.50
- Voo Doo Ranger Juice Force IPA$5.50
- Voo Doo Ranger Juicey Hazey IPA$5.50
- Voo Doo Ranger Tropical Force IPA$5.50
- Wallen Paupack Cream Ale$6.50
- White Claw Black Cherry$5.50
- White Claw Peach$5.50
- White Claw Wild Berry$5.50
NA Beverages
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
- Jameson$6.00
- Basil Hayden$8.00
- Bulliet Rye$5.00
- BullietBurbon$5.00
- Jack Daniels$3.00
- Jim Beam$3.75
- Knob Creek$7.00
- Makers 46$6.50
- Makers Mark$6.25
- Buffalo Trace$6.00
- Redemption$5.25
- Jameson Black$9.50
- Crown Royal$4.75
- Gentlemen Jack$7.50
- 1792$4.50
- Skrewball$6.00
- Twisted Tea$3.50
- Jim Beam Extra Aged Black$5.25
- Jameson DBL$12.00
- Basil Hayden DBL$16.00
- Bulliet Rye DBL$10.00
- BullietBurbon DBL$10.00
- Jack Daniels DBL$6.00
- Jim Beam DBL$7.50
- Knob Creek DBL$14.00
- Makers 46 DBL$13.00
- Makers Mark DBL$12.50
- Buffalo Trace DBL$12.00
- Redemption DBL$10.50
- Jameson Black DBL$19.00
- Crown Royal DBL$9.50
- Gentlemen Jack DBL$15.00
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno$4.50
- American Honey$3.50
- Bailey$4.00
- Black House$3.50
- Chambrod$5.00
- Fireball$3.75
- Frangelico$4.50
- Goldschlager$4.00
- Grand Marnier$5.00
- Jagermeister$3.50
- Kahlua$3.50
- Leroux$3.00
- Rock&Rye$3.50
- Rum Chata$3.50
- Rumple Minze$3.50
- Sambuca$3.50
- Mud Slide Ice Cream Shot$4.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno DBL$9.00
- Black House DBL$7.00
- American Honey DBL$7.00
- Bailey DBL$8.00
- Chambrod DBL$10.00
- Frangelico DBL$7.00
- Fireball DBL$7.50
- Goldschlager DBL$8.00
- Grand Marnier DBL$10.00
- Irish Mist DBL
- Jagermeister DBL$7.00
- Kahlua DBL$7.00
- Leroux DBL$6.00
- Rock&Rye DBL$7.00
- Rumple Minze DBL$7.00