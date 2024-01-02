3LP 1150 s wabash
Food
3LP Chi Boxes
- Salt & Pepper Chicken Box$12.95
Our famous top seller 3LP salt & pepper fried chicken with jalapeños, fried garlic, and house seasoning with fries. Comes with our fan-favorite veggie fried rice
- Chicken & BBQ Pork Combo$14.95
Your choice of 1 chicken and our famous BBQ pork with our fan-favorite veggie fried rice. You can only choose 1 chicken if you choose more than 1 the first one that gets selected will be done
- Lemon Pepper Fried Chicken Box$12.95
A Chicago classic. Deep-fried in our popular batter toast in lemon pepper seasoning. Covered in either our 3LP mild sauce (our special blend of our hot sauce and famous BBQ sauce). Comes with our fan-favorite veggie fried rice
- BBQ Fried Chicken Box$13.95
Fried chicken pieces tossed in our fan-favorite BBQ sauce topped with pan-fried onions and deep-fried garlic
- Orange Chicken Box with Sauce Cup$13.75
An American-Chinese staple. Our citrusy house-made orange chicken tossed in white onions topped with green onions and orange pieces. Comes with our fan-favorite veggie fried rice
- Dry Chili Lemon Pepper Chicken$13.75
Our fried chicken is tossed in our house-made chili oil and 3LP lemon pepper seasoning, topped with green onions and dried chilis. Comes with our fan-favorite veggie fried rice
- Double Chicken Box$14.25
Your choice of 2 chicken and with our fan-favorite veggie fried rice
- Mongolian Beef Box$13.95Out of stock
A Chinese staple Mongolian beef (beef, white onions, scallions and garlic) Comes with veggie fried rice
Fried Rices
- 3LP Fried Rice$15.95
Signature saucey BBQ pork, spam, Chinese sausage with egg, peas, garlic, and carrots made to order in a sizzling wok
- BBQ Pork Fried Rice$13.95
BBQ pork (not saucey), egg, beansprouts, and green onion (made to order) in a sizzling wok. Can ask for saucey!
- Shrimp Fried Rice$14.95
Shrimp, egg, beansprouts, and green onion
- Combination Fried Rice$15.95
Shrimp, BBQ pork, and chicken with fresh garlic, egg, beansprout, and green onion
- Veggie Fried Rice$12.95
Peas & carrots, broccoli, white onion, green onions, Beansprouts, (egg made to order) in a sizzling wok
- Fried Chicken Fried Rice$12.95
Our fan-favorite famous salt & pepper seasoned fried chicken cut into pieces fried in a sizzling wok with beansprouts and green onion
- Spam Fried Rice$10.95
- House Special Meat Lover's Fried Rice$16.50
5 meat fried rice. Fried chicken, BBQ pork, spam, Chinese sausage, beef, egg, 3LP salt and pepper, chili oil, and green onion
- Chinese Sausage Fried Rice$11.95
Chinese sausage, beansprouts, egg, and scallions
Appetizers
- Crinkle Cut Fries$5.00
Crinkle-cut fries tossed in our house seasoning (same as the ones for the salt and pepper sandwich and rice boxes)
- Half Order Crab Rangoon$5.50
Chicago's best crab Rangoons! 3 crab Rangoons with our one-of-a-kind sweet and sour sauce
- Veggie Spring Rolls$4.95
Light golden spring rolls stuffed with carrots and cabbage. 3 in an order with a side of our house-made sweet and sour sauce
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
- Original Salt & Pepper Fried Chicken Sandwich with Fries$12.75
20 best-fried chicken sandwiches in Chicago”- Eater Chicago. First ever original salt & pepper fried chicken sandwich. Deep fried chicken, seasoned generously, topped with fried garlic, sautéed jalapeños, and original mayonnaise, all in a brioche bun. Serv
- Spicy Hot Chicken Sandwich with Fries$12.95
Our light and crispy Fried chicken with our house blend spice topped with cucumber salad and with our 3LP chili mayo nested in a brioche bun
Signature Dipping Sauce Cups/Bottles
- 3 Little Pigs Chi BBQ Sauce$1.50
Our famous BBQ sauce in a cup
- Fat Head Henry Special Mayo$1.25
- 3 Little Pigs Chi Hot Mustard$1.00
Our house mustard blended with our spices
- 3 Little Pigs Chi Mild Sauce$1.50
- Fat Head Henry Chili Oil Mayo$1.25
3 little pigs chili oil crisp blended with our fat head Henry mayo