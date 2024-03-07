3X3 Kitchen
LUNCH
Bagels
- Cheese BIALY Bagel$6.00
- Caramelized Onion BIALY Bagel$6.00
- Sauerkraut & Porcini BIALY Bagel$6.00
- Smoked Chicken & Spinach BIALY Bagel$7.00
- BIALY Triple Pack$15.00
Pastries
- Carrot & Turmeric Muffin$6.00
- Coconut & Cacao Nibs Muffin$6.00
- Goji Berries Vegan Brownie$10.00
- Chocolate Bundt Cake$9.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon Roll$6.00
- Ginger Snap Cookies$12.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$10.00
- 6-Pack Carrot & Turmeric Muffins$30.00
- 6-Pack Coconut & Cacao Nibs Muffins$30.00
- 6-Pack Chocolate Dairy-Free Muffins$33.00
Turnovers
- Chicken Turnover$9.00
- Apple Turnover$9.00
- Vegan Black Beans Turnover$9.00
- Vegan Sauerkraut Turnover$9.00
Quiches
- Gruyere Quiche$13.00
- Mushrooms & Gruyere Quiche$14.00
- Smoked Chicken & Spinach Quiche$15.00
- Vegan Spinach Quiche$14.00
- Feta Basil & Tomato Quiche$14.00
Lasagna
Pies
DRINKS
Cold Drinks
- Mango Orange Sparkling Water$2.25
- Half Tea Half Lemon Sparkling Water$2.25
- Pineapple Sparkling Water$2.25
- Yuzu & Lime Mixer$3.25
- Hibiscus & Pomegranate Mixer$3.25
- Grapefruit & Pomelo Mixer$3.25
- Jalapeño & Blood Orange Mixer$3.25
- Sparkling White Tea, Cranberry & Ginger$3.95
- Sparkling ROSE, Elderberry & Ginger Tea$3.95
CANO Coffee Bags
GROCERY
Bread
- Sourdough Boule$13.00
- Sourdough XL$24.00Out of stock
- Forbidden Rice Batard$16.00
- Gruyere & Pecans Sourdough$16.00
- Cranberries & Walnuts Sourdough$16.00
- Chickpea Pullman$14.00
- Grain-Free Pullman$16.00
- Challah Bread$13.00Out of stock
- Challah Everything Bagel Seasoning$14.00Out of stock
Frozen Turnovers
- Apple Turnovers (Box of 3)$24.00
- Chicken Turnovers (Box of 3)$24.00
- Sauerkraut Turnovers (Box of 3)$24.00
Frozen Pizza
Dairy Farms
HOME GOODS
Diffusers
- Love Letter Aromatic Diffuser$39.00
- Nag Champa Aromatic Diffuser$39.00
- Hibiscus Palm Aromatic Diffuser$39.00
Soap
- Clay Dish & Soap$18.00
- Refill Dish Soap$10.00
- Oatmeal Scrub Handcrafted Soap$11.00
- Luxury Bar Handcrafted Soap$11.00
- Cuppa Joe Handcrafted Soap$11.00
- Goat Milk Handcrafted Soap$11.00
CATERING
Business Brunch Specials
- Brunch for 6-8 (PICK UP ONLY)$140.00
- Brunch for 8-10 (PICK UP ONLY)$180.00
- Brunch for 10-12 (PICK UP ONLY)$220.00
- Brunch for 16-18 (PICK UP ONLY)$340.00
Birthday Party Specials
- Mini Muffins & Cookies 10-12 (PICK UP ONLY)$72.00
- Mini Muffins & Cookies 12-16 (PICK UP ONLY)$96.00
- Mini Muffins & Cookies 18-20 (PICK UP ONLY)$120.00
- Mini Muffins Carrot & Turmeric 12 pack$20.00
- Mini Muffins Coconut & Cacao 12 pack$20.00
- Mini Muffins Chocolate 12 pack$20.00
