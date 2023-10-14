Pizza

18"

18" Cheese

$16.00

18" 1 Topping

$18.50

18" 2 Topping

$21.00

18" 3 Topping

$23.50

18" create your own up to 5 toppings

$25.00

18" Specialty

$25.00

14"

14" Cheese

$12.00

14" 1 Topping

$13.49

14" 2 Topping

$15.00

14" 3 Topping

$16.49

14" create your own up to 5 toppings

$17.99

14" specialty

$17.99

12"

12" Cheese

$9.00

12" 1 Topping

$10.00

12" 2 Topping

$11.00

12" 3 Topping

$12.00

12" create your own up to 5 toppings

$14.00

12" Specialty

8"

8" Cheese

$6.00

8" 1 Topping

$6.50

8" 2 Topping

$7.00

8" 3 Topping

$7.50

8" create your own up to 5 toppings

$8.00

8" Specialty

$8.00

Bender

$8.00

Specials

8" Pizza, Salad and Drink

$9.25

2 Large 1 or 2 topping Pizzas and twisted bread

$28.95

1 Large Specialty 1 large 1 or 2 topping ;and twisted bread

$33.95

2 Large Specialty and twisted bread

$37.89

Spaghetti, Salad and Drink

$9.25

Spaghetti, Salad and single twist

$9.25

8" Pizza, Salad and single twist

$9.25

Sub Cheesy

$2.50

Lapoint

12 Uncooked 1 topping

$5.00

12 Uncooked Specialty

$6.00

uncooked Cheesy

$5.00

Keto Bake

$6.50

Morts

Mort's 1 Topping

$6.08

Mort's Specialty

$8.48

Bowling Alley

Tray Dough 15 Lbs

$29.40

Gallon Sauce 32 Oz

$24.32

Club Justin

small par cooked 1 topping

$5.00

small par cooked combo

$7.00

small par cooked prestons

$7.00

small par cooked meat

$7.00

small par cooked hawaiian

$7.00

small par cooked justice

$7.00

small par cooked bbq

$7.00

Student Special

High School

$5.55

Uncooked

Uncooked Cheese

$7.00

Uncooked 1 Topping

$7.50

Uncooked 2 Topping

$8.50

Uncooked 3 topping

$9.00

Uncooked PIck Your toppings

$9.00

Uncooked Specialty

$9.00

Bread

Twisted Bread

$7.95

UTE CARD TWISTED

Single Twist

$2.00

Cheesy Bread

$7.50

Jalepeno Cheesy Bread

$9.00

Gf cheesy

$12.00

Drinks

Soda

Small

$2.00

Medium

$3.00

Large

$4.00

Large With Meal

$3.00

Specialty Drinks

Weinherad's Bottle

$3.00

Ice

$2.50

Good 2 Grow

$3.50

2 Liters

7-up

$3.59

Root Beer

$3.59

Dr pepper

$3.59

Diet Dr. pepper

$3.59

Pepsi

$3.59

Diet Pepsi

$3.59

Mt Dew

$3.59

Strawberry Lemonde

$3.59

Orange

$3.59

Water

Cup

$0.50

Bottle

$2.00

Salads

Spring Mix

Half Spring

$3.75

Whole Spring

$6.95

Chef Salad

Half Chef

$6.25

Full Chef

$10.75

Chicken Salad

Half Chicken Salad

$5.50

Whole Chicken Salad

$9.50

Taylors Favorite

Half Taylors

$6.00

Full Taylors

$9.50

Dessert

Cinnamon Pull Apart

Cinnamon Pull Apart

$8.00

Brownie

Chocolate Chunk

$3.50

Cookie

Cookie

$1.50

Sauces

Sauces

Marinara

$2.00

Alfredo

$2.50

Ranch

$2.00

Pint Marinara

$6.25

Pint Alfredo

$7.50

Dressings

2 ox Ranch

$1.00

2 oz Blue Cheese

$1.00

2 oz 1000

$1.00

2 oz House Lemon Poppyseed

$1.00

2 oz Raspberry Vineg

$1.00

2 oz House Italian

$1.00

Merch

Certificates

Hospital

$27.00

$10

$10.00

8"

$5.00

Sandwiches

Meatball

Meatball

$10.50

Philly

Philly Sandwich

$10.50

Pastrami

Pastrami

$8.99

Italian Chicken

Italian Chicken

$10.50

Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti With 2 meatballs

$9.50

Fettucini

Fettuccini

$9.95

Cheese Ravioli with meatballs

Cheese Ravioli with meatballs

$9.99

Cheese Ravioli with alfredo

$10.25

Cheese Tortellini with meatballs

Cheese Tortellini with Meatballs

$9.99

Cheese Ravioli Alfredo

Cheese Ravioli with Alfredo

$9.99

Cheese Tortellini with Alfredo

Cheese Tortellini with Alfredo

$9.99

Keto

Keto Bake

Keto Bake

$10.50

DELIVERY

In Town

In Town

$4.00

Outside

$6.00

Jensen/Deep Creek/Dry Fork

$10.00