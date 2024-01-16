4 Hands Brewing Co - Kirkwood 150 W Argonne Avenue
4 Hands Menu
Specialty Cocktails
- Zenpo Negroni
Our 1220 Spirits take on the classic Negroni formula with equal parts 1220 Origin Zenpo gin, 1220 Flora aperitif, and sweet vermouth finished with a refreshing orange peel twist. Cin cin!$12.00
- Withered Oak Rye Old Fashioned
A true classic! Our Old Fashioned is hand-crafted with our very own Withered Oak rye whiskey, simple syrup, bitters, and garnished with a Luxardo cherry and a twist of orange peel.$12.00
- Withered Oak Rye Manhattan
Simple and Sweet! Our Manhattan blends Withered Oak rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters over ice and finishes it off with an orange peel twist.$14.00
- 1220 Origin Gin & Tonic
Choose your favorite of our very own 1220 Origin Gins mixed with a slightly sweet splash of tonic. Refreshing! (Morpho Gin & Tonic pictured)$10.00
- Margarita
An upscale, hand-shaken Margarita with tequila blanco, triple sec, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup. Available with or without salt!$10.00
- Bloody Mary
Brunch, lunch or dinner, a Bloody Mary is always a winner! Made with our very own 1220 Encrypted vodka and a subtly spicy bloody mix. It's sure to cure what ails ya'!$10.00
- Mimosa
Champagne and your choice of juice. Refreshingly simple!$9.00
- French 75
Santé! The French 75 is a timeless cocktail that combines our own 1220 Origin gin, champagne, lemon juice, and simple syrup with a lemon peel twist.$12.00
- Chocolate Manhattan
A refined chocolate lovers' cocktail. The Chocolate Manhattan blends our own Withered Oak rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, and chocolate bitters over ice and finishes it off with an orange peel twist.$14.00
- Whiskey Sour
It's okay to be sour! This tart treat is made with a blend of Withered Oak rye whiskey, fresh lemon and lime juices, and simple syrup finished with an orange and a Luxardo cherry.$14.00
- Box of Rain
A citrus lover's dream! Box of Rain blends 1220 Origin Moro Gin, Triple sec, fresh grapefruit juice, and a splash of lemon lime soda together with an orange peel twist to finish. Believe it if you need it, or leave it if you dare.$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea
A staple of any bar, the Long Island Iced Tea blends 5 unique spirits in a harmony of flavors! We combine 1220 Encrypted vodka, 1220 Origin gin, tequila, rum, triple sec, lemon juice, simple syrup, and a splash of cola finished off with a lemon wedge to create our take on this classic.$10.00
- Flora Spritz
A little bitter, a little sweet, and always a treat! The Flora Spritz combines our very own 1220 Flora apertif with champagne and soda water to perfection with an orange wedge garnish. Cheers!$12.00
- Stella Blue$10.00
- Back on The Train$10.00
- Lawn Boy$10.00
Liquor
- Balaton Cherry & Persian Lime Encrypted
Tart Michigan cherries and Persian limes were added to our Encrypted Vodka to create this flavorful spirit that features bold notes of tart cherry and zingy lime zest.$8.00
- DBL - Balaton Cherry & Persian Lime Encrypted$16.00
- Encrypted
A remarkably smooth spirit, Encrypted Vodka is made from a Missouri corn mash that is distilled six times. Ideal for cocktails or enjoyed singularly, this premium vodka has an exceptional finish.$7.00
- DBL - Encrypted$14.00
- DBL - Lemonade Lavender Encrypted$16.00
- Barrel Reserve Origin
An annual release, this Barrel Reserve Origin is distilled with a beautiful blend of traditional botanicals and rosehip, elderberry, cinnamon, and vanilla. It is then aged in a ruby port barrel adding complexity and notes of fresh preserves and aged oak.$10.00
- Barrel Reserve Origin DBL$20.00
- Bar Moro DBL$20.00
- Bar Moro Gin$10.00
- Missouri Botanical Garden Origin Gin
Crafted by 1220 Spirits and the Missouri Botanical Garden, this New World gin merges classic juniper and coriander paired with a handpicked selection of locally grown botanicals. Opening with bright citrus and bergamot notes that give way to floral flavors of elderflower and rose hips, Missouri Botanical Garden Origin Gin finishes with subtle essences of calamus and echinacea.$10.00
- Bot Garden Gin DBL$20.00
- Morpho
Blue Morpho is a New World Gin crafted with lavender, violet and citrus zest. These select botanicals lend complex flavors and aromas, while the butterfly pea flower creates a vibrant blue and violet hue that transforms to pink when mixed with tonic or citrus.$10.00
- Morpho DBL$20.00
- Origin
Botanically-inspired, Origin is a New World Gin that opens with bright floral and citrus notes with a complex bouquet of Croatian juniper, coriander, orris root, neroli and bergamot orange.$10.00
- Origin DBL$20.00
- Pastaria DBL$20.00
- Pastaria Gin$10.00
- Vicia DBL$20.00
- Vicia Gin$10.00
- Zenpo DBL$20.00
- Zenpo Gin$10.00
- Bumbu Rum$7.00
- Bumbu Rum DBL$14.00
- Diplomatico Rum DBL$16.00
- Milagro$7.00
- Milagro DBL$14.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Jameson DBL$14.00
- Makers$10.00
- Makers DBL$20.00
- Old Grand-Dad$6.00
- W\O Car&Port$10.00
- W\O Car&Port DBL$20.00
- Withered Oak 7 yr Rye DBL$24.00
- Withered Oak Amburana$12.00
- Withered Oak Amburana DBL$24.00
- Withered Oak Orange$12.00
- Withered Oak Orange DBL$24.00
- Yellowstone Select DBL$20.00
- Yellowstone Barrel Pick$12.00
- Yellowstone Barrel Pick DBL$24.00
- Flora Aperitif
Aperitifs are a classic component of some of the world’s most exceptional cocktails. 1220 Spirits Flora is slightly sweet with citrus and floral notes and a subtly bitter finish. Delicious in a spritz!$7.00
- Flora DBL$14.00
- Spettro Amaro
Paying homage to the classic Italian digestif, Spettro is made in the Rabarbaro style. An earthy, bitter base gives way to an herbal heart with top notes of vanilla, bitter orange and black licorice.$7.00
- Spettro DBL$14.00
Non Alcoholic
- Free Space Mango Passionfruit CBD Seltzer
Get a taste of summer with juicy mango and just a hint of tropical tartness in this 20mg CBD beverage from Free Space, a collaboration between Proper Cannabis, 4 Hands Brewing Co. and Mighty Kind. Made with micronized broad spectrum hemp extract (THC free).$5.00
- Free Space Apricot Elderflower CBD Seltzer
Enjoy this refreshing sun-ripened apricot and floral elderflower 10mg CBD beverage from Free Space, a collaboration between Proper Cannabis, 4 Hands Brewing Co. and Mighty Kind. Made with micronized broad spectrum hemp extract (THC free).$5.00
- Frostie Root Beer$3.00
- Free Space 10 mg$5.00
- Free Space 20 mg$5.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- SF Red Bull$5.00
Cans & Bottles
- Amsterdam Berry Lemonade
Crafted for our friends at Amsterdam Tavern, Berry Lemonade hard seltzer opens with bright aromas of raspberry and blueberry that give way to classic sweet-tart lemonade flavors that are perfect for early morning soccer and all day refreshment. | ABV: 4%$6.00
- Blackberry Pomegranate
Ripe blackberry and tangy pomegranate meld beautifully to create soft, lush fruit flavors that lead to a tart and tangy finish. | ABV: 4%$6.00
- Bramble
Bright, juicy and bursting with ripe fruit flavor and aroma, Bramble is built on our Encrypted Vodka and will transport you and your tastebuds straight to a blackberry patch. | ABV: 5.5%$6.00
- Cam & Strick Mango Lemonade
Created in collaboration with Cam Janssen and Andy Strickland, hosts of the St. Louis hockey show The Cam & Strick Podcast, this hard seltzer features the rich tropical flavors of mango melded with a bright, slightly tart lemonade. Cam & Strick is a perfect companion to hockey action and the boys’ expert commentary. | ABV: 4%$6.00
- Cherry Lime
The classic combination of sweet maraschino cherry and zesty lime juice is all grown up, but still super fun and playful in this canned cocktail featuring our Encrypted Vodka as the base spirit. | 5.5% ABV$6.00
- SatisFactory Blueberry Lemonade
Created in collaboration with our friends at the Factory music venue, SatisFactory hard seltzer bursts with notes of sweet, juicy blueberries and finishes with a hint of tart lemonade refreshment. Music to our mouths! | ABV 4%$6.00
- Lemonade and Lavender
Slightly tart, slightly sweet, but completely refreshing, Lemonade and Lav- ender features fresh lemon juice and the finest lavender syrup for a cock- tail that’s perfect for pool parties and patios. | 5.5% ABV$6.00
- Moscow Mule
With our Encrypted Vodka, spicy ginger beer and just a touch of lime juice, our Moscow Mule is a deliciously accurate take on the classic cocktail. | 5.5% ABV$6.00
- NA City Wide Hoppy Pale
A new addition to the City Wide family of beers, City Wide Hoppy Pale is a non-alcoholic showcase of Centennial, Citra and Simcoe hops. With just enough malt sweetness for balance, this beer is perfectly suited for all day every day enjoyment and bursts with aromas of citrus, melon and tropical fruit tapering to a dry, crisp finish. | ABV <.5%$5.00
- NA Full Life Lager
This is everything you’ve come to expect from Full Life, but with less than .5% ABV. Meant for pure enjoyment, this “beer flavored beer” was created by our brewing team to serve as the perfect shift beer. We’re not asking you to haul bags of grain or spend time on the canning line, but to simply appreciate our crew’s hard work as you kick back with a refreshing cold one. | ABV: <.5%$5.00
- NA Incarnation
This is everything you’ve come to expect from Incarnation, but with less than .5% ABV. Rise up and tantalize your tastebuds with our Mosaic-hopped non-alcoholic IPA! Incarnation pours a glowing amber hue with a firm collar of off-white foam. A subtle malt sweetness provided by pale and caramel malts gives way to loads of pineapple, passion fruit and candied citrus aromas and flavors in this medium bodied IPA. | ABV: <.5%$5.00
- Pineapple Express
Dive into a flavorful oasis with each sip of Pineapple Express, a hard seltzer bursting with ripe, juicy pineapple and tangy, tropical mango. An adventure for your tastebuds, this portable paradise features a vibrant, lingering fruitiness and a crisp, refreshing finish. | ABV: 4%$6.00
- Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew
An eye opening marriage of cold brewed coffee roasted by Sump, rich vanilla and decadent pumpkin pie spices, this perfect-for-the-morning, but delightful anytime canned cocktail with Encrypted Vodka is super smooth and creamy. | ABV: 5.5%$6.00
- Rainbow Snow Cone
Rainbow Snow Cone melds the amazing flavors of the syrup rainbow into a throwback treat that benefits the important work of PROMO Missouri, a statewide organization that confronts systemic inequities to liberate the full spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination and oppression. | ABV: 4%$6.00
- Sparkler
Inspired by one of our favorite summertime treats, the red, white and blue popsicle. Sparkler shines with juicy cherry, lime and blue raspberry flavors. | ABV: 4%$6.00
- Transfusion
The Transfusion, which is said to have originated at the New York Athletic Club’s golf course in the 1940s, is experiencing a resurgence and our version, crafted for convenience without compromising taste, is perfect for your next round. Enjoy a refreshing blend of Encrypted Vodka, grape, zesty ginger and lime flavors on the course or anywhere you need a quick pick-me-up. | ABV: 5.5%$6.00
- VooDoo Hurricane
Crafted in collaboration with Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players, this hard seltzer draws inspiration from the Hurricane, a classic New Orleans cocktail. With bright notes of cherry, passion fruit, pineapple and lime, it’s a perfect match for Cajun classics and live music. | ABV: 4%$6.00
- Waves Semi Dry Cider
Waves Semi Dry has notes of ripe apple, mandarin orange, grapefruit and tropical fruit. White wine yeast was used to ferment juice from Peterson Farms. | ABV: 6%$6.00
- Waves Semi Sweet Cider
Waves Semi Sweet cider is crafted with a light amount of additional sweetness that brings out notes of honeysuckle, peach and candied apple. | ABV: 6%$6.00
- Watermelon Smash
Watermelon Smash is a refreshing blend of real watermelon juice and our Encrypted Vodka resulting in a sweet, juicy cocktail that transports you to your best summertime memories. | 5.5% ABV$6.00
- Push Pop
Influenced by the Push Pop, Raspberry Pink Lemonade is super refreshing with its balance of sweet, vine ripened raspberry and the tart juiciness of freshly squeezed lemons. | ABV: 4%$6.00
- Waves Dry Cider
Waves Dry Cider is citrus fruit forward with notes of green apple, melon rind, lime leaf, oak and vanilla. It finishes slightly tart and is fermented with champagne yeast. | ABV: 6%$6.00
- Pineapple Express$6.00
- Fresh Produce$6.00
- Yes Tea!$6.00
Wine
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Handcrafted in small vineyard lots throughout the entire winemaking process, Kendall Jackson Chardonnay's grapes are from California’s cool, coastal growing regions. This Chardonnay is fruit-forward, divinely complex, and approachable. | ABV: 13.5%$7.00
- Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Kendall Jackson Sauvignon Blanc is a fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Enjoy notes of ripe tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit. | ABV: 12.5%$7.00
- Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon
Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon's aromas of lush, bright black cherry, blackberry and cassis will draw you in. Round, rich seamless tannins provide a robust backbone and supple mid-palate. Notes of cedar, vanilla and a hint of mocha linger on the finish. | ABV: 13.9%$7.00
- La Crema Pinot Noir
La Crema's Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir gives way to aromas of raspberry, cranberry, black licorice, and exotic tea notes. Flavors of red cherry, plum, and boysenberry, subtle hints of espresso and cocoa nib underpin notes of spice and toast. Firm yet integrated tannins and bright acidity drives a long finish. | ABV: 13.5%$7.00
- J Roget Champagne$6.00
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$14.00
- Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc$13.00
Merchandise
Clothing
Package Retail
- City Wide 12pk$20.00
- CMS Candy 9pk$25.00
- Super Bowl Case$30.00
- City Wide LT 12pk$17.00
- Yellowstone Madagascar Whiskey Pack$100.00
- Rebel Madagascar Whiskey Pack$100.00
- Amsterdam 4pk$11.00
- AOL 4pk$14.00
- Building Blocks 4pk$14.00
- City Wide 4pk$10.00
- City Wide Glennon 4pk$10.00
- City Wide Light Lager 4pk$10.00
- City Wide Stout 4pk$10.00
- CMS 4pk$11.00
- Earmuffs 4pk$14.00
- Fat Elvis 4 Pk$14.00
- Fest Bier 4pk$11.00
- Incarnation 4pk$11.00
- Life 4 Love 4pk$14.00
- Mango Phantasy 4pk$14.00
- Mighty Pines 4pk$14.00
- NA City Wide 4pk$10.00
- NA Full Life 4pk$10.00
- NA Incarnation 4pk$10.00
- Paddy O's Punch 4pk$11.00
- Parker Pils 4pk$13.00
- Passionfruit Prussia 4 Pk$14.00
- Pedal The Cause 4pk$13.00
- Pineapple Prussia 4 Pk$14.00
- Posse Punch 4pk$13.00
- Quantum 4pk$13.00
- Scale of Complexity 4pk$13.00
- Single Origin Imperial Stout 4pk$16.00
- Sour Sherbet 4pk$14.00
- Special Teams 4pk$14.00
- Tidal 4pk$14.00
- Voltron Vol. 1 4pk$14.00
- Voltron Vol. 2 4pk$14.00
- Voltron Vol. 3 4pk$14.00
- Voltron Vol. 4 4pk$14.00
- War Hammer 4pk$14.00
- State Wide 4pk$10.00
- Field Day 4pk$14.00
- Full Life 6pk$10.00
- Incarnation 6pk$11.00
- Ripple 6pk$10.00
- Single Speed 6pk$10.00
- 1220 Encrypted 750ml$23.00
- 1220 Lemon Lavender$25.00
- 1220 Cherry Lime$25.00
- Flora Btl$36.00
- Spettro Btl$36.00
- 1220 Barrel Reserve$36.00
- 1220 Lucky Accomplice$34.00
- 1220 MO Botanical$34.00
- 1220 Morpho$34.00
- 1220 Origin$32.00
- 1220 Pastaria$34.00
- 1220 Zenpo$34.00
- 1220 Moro$34.00
- 1220 Vicia$34.00
- 7 yr Rye$69.00
- Amburana$69.00
- Orange Bitters$69.00
- Withered Oak Port & Rum Bottle$59.00
- Yellowstone Barrel Select$60.00
- Lemonade & Lavender 4pk$13.00
- Cherry Lime 4pk$13.00
- Pumpkin Spice 4pk$13.00
- Bramble 4pk$13.00
- Moscow Mule 4pk$13.00
- Transfusion 4pk$13.00
- Pink Raspberry Lemonade 4pk$13.00
- Watermelon Smash 4pk$13.00
- Free Space Mango 4pk$15.00
- Free Space Apricot 4pk$15.00
- Berry Lemonade Seltzer 4pk$11.00
- Sparkler Seltzer 4pk$11.00
- Factory Seltzer 4pk$11.00
- Blackberry & Pom 4pk$11.00
- Amsterdam 4pk$11.00
- Cam & Strick 4pk$11.00
- Rainbow Sno-Cone 4pk$11.00
- Tiger's Blood 4pk$11.00
- Pineapple Express 4pk$11.00