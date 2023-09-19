Beverages

Beverage

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Diet Dew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Skim Milk

$3.00

Almond Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Water

Coffee

Black Coffee

$3.00

Speed Freak Espresso

$3.00

Chocolate Speed Freak Espresso

$3.00

Motorhead Cappuccino

$5.00

White Hot Chariot

$5.00

Mild 2-Door Coffee

$3.00

Bold 4-Door Coffee

$3.00

Vanilla Parking Latte

$5.00

Ice Cold Parking Latte

$5.00

Mocha Motion

$5.00

Parking Latte

$5.00

Hot Rod Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milkshakes

Memory Lane

$13.00

The Elvis Montgomery

$14.00

Marylin Monroe

$13.00

Ashley's Cookie Bonanza

$13.00

Shake it 4 Me

$13.00

Crosley's Cookie's & Cream

$13.00

Chocolate (No Toppings)

$8.00

Vanilla (No Toppings)

$8.00

Floats

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

Pepsi Float

$5.00

Dr. Pepper Float

$5.00

Specialty Drinks

Hibiscus Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Strawberry Rose Lemonade

$5.00

Apple Pie Ice Tea

$5.00

Lavander Lemon Starry

$5.00

Cinnamon Blueberry Ice Tea

$5.00

Breakfast

DINER FAVORITES

Speed Deviled Eggs

$10.00

panko crusted fried devilled eggs lightly peppers with Jalapeno, topped with cherry bacon, green onion and paprika

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

buscuits covered with housemade gravy garnished with micro greens and a fruit cup

Avocado Toast n Eggs

$12.00

texas toast, avocado smash, everything seasoning, sunny side egg, garnished micro greens

4-Speed Sampler

$12.00

Two eggs your way, hashbrown, choice of protein, texas toast,

4-Speed Chicken

$13.00

biscuit bun, jumbo fried chicken, cherrywood smoked bacon, fried egg, blueberry aioli, micro greens

OMELETS

The Local

$15.00

Egg omelet, goetta, diced onion, sliced mushrooms, diced pepper, cheddar jack cheese, side of breakfast potatoes

BYO Omelet

$12.00

Build Your Own

SKILLETS

Avocado Skillet

$13.00

breakfast potatoes, diced bacon, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomato, avocado, eggs, texas toast

Cherry Bacon Skillet

$14.00

cherry bacon sliced, breakfast potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, eggs, sliced mushroom, texas toast

Chef's Skillet

$15.00

breakfast potatoes, applewood bacon, cheddar jack cheese, goetta, sausage gravy , texas toast

BENEDICTS

Vegetable Benedict

$13.00

english muffin, spinach leaves, tomato slices, avocado, eggs bennedict, hollandaise sauce, garnished with paprika

Cherry BLT Benedict

$15.00

english muffin, spinach leaves, tomato slices, eggs bennedict, hollandaise sauce, cherry bacon, garnished with paprika and micro greens

FROM THE GRIDDLE

Baby Boomer French Toast

$13.00

texas toast dipped in our signature mix, cinnamon toast crunch coating, deep fired, side of maple syrup

The Original French Toast

$10.00

texas toast dipped in our signature mix, powdered sugar, deep fired, side of maple syrup

Plain Jane Waffle

$10.00

Original waffle with choice of added toppings

Banana Waffle

$14.00

Original waffle with brown sugar glazed banana slices, peanut butter maple whip

BREAKFAST SIDES

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Side Biscuits and Gravy

$3.00

Side Mini Waffle Hash Browns

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Goetta

$3.00

Side Sausage Patties

$3.00

Side 1 Egg

$1.50

Side 2 Eggs

$3.00

Side Fruit Cup

$3.00Out of stock

Side English Muffin

$1.50

Side Croissant

$1.50

Side Sourdough

Side Biscuit

$1.00

Side Toast

$1.00

SAUCES

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.59

Side of Blueberry Aoili

$0.79

Side of Brown Gravy

$0.79

Side of Burger Sauce

$0.59

Side of French

$0.59

Side of Hollandaise

$0.59

Side of Honey Dijon

$0.59

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.59

Side of Italian

$0.59

Side of Maple Syrup

$0.79

Side of Mayo

Side of Peppered BBQ

$0.59

Side of Ranch

$0.59

Side of Sausage Gravy

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.59

Lunch

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Club

$12.00

texas toast, applewood bacon, chicken salad, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato

Shot Pressed BLTA

$14.00

Shot pressed croissant, smoked cherry bacon, leaf lettuce, italian marinated tomato, sliced avocado, mayo

Norma Jean

$17.00

brioche bun, applewood smoked bacon, hardwood smoked salmon, lettuce, sliced tomatoes

Hoosier Tenderloin

$15.00

brioche bun, pork tenderloin breaded and fried in homemade breading, mayo, leaf lettuce, tomato, pickle slices

Turkey and Harvati Melt

$14.00

texas toast, melted harvati cheese, turkey, tomato slices, honey dijon mustard,

Burgers

All American Graffiti

$14.00

texas toast, two smashed burger patties, american cheese, applewood bacon, carmalized onion, leaf lettuce sliced tomato, pickle sclices

Dodge Burger

$16.00

texas toast, two smashed burger patties, boursin cheese, grilled onion, on a bed of peppered sauce

Peggy Sue's Patty Melt

$15.00

two smashed burger patties, burger sauce, american cheese, swiss cheese

Pontiac Burger

$16.00

texas toast, burger patty, swiss cheese, grilled portobello mushroom, carmalized onions, honey dijon mustard

Salads

Golden Beet Arugula Salad

$12.00

arugula, golden beets, red onion, goat cheese, Balsamic Viniagrette

Chef's Seasonal Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Seasonal

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, hard boiled egg, diced turkey, diced tomato, avocado, diced bacon, cheddar cheese,

Sides

Side Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Side Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Cup of Chilli

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

No Side

Dinner

DINNER

Revved up Roast

$17.00

texas toast, pot roast, mashed potatoes, brown gravy

Mac N Cheese

$18.00

mac n cheese, simple fried chicken, side of texas toast

Meatloaf Tower

$18.00Out of stock

home-made meatloaf, ona bed of mash potatoes, topped with onion strings, texas toast, garnished with micro greens

Strip Loin

$25.00

12 oz sous vide new york strip, char-grilled to order with green bean and mashed potatoes

Country Fried Steak

$14.00

Chili & Cornbread Waffle

$14.00

cornbread waffle, chili, sour cream, cheddar jack cheese and green onion garnish

Country Fried Chicken

$15.00

deep-fried chicken with mashed potatoes and green beans

SIDES

Side Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Side Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Desserts

PIES

Bumbleberry Pie

$7.00

Cherry Pie

$7.00

Peach

$7.00

Reeses Pie

$7.00

MUFFINS

Blueberry

$5.00

Banana

$5.00

Chocolate Chip

$5.00

COOKIES

Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Macadamia Nut

$2.00

Sugar

$2.00

Chocolate Chunk

$2.00

CHEESECAKES

Baklava Cheesecake

$8.00

Berry Tiramisu

$8.00

Traditional Cheesecake

$6.00

Kids Menu

Breakfast

Kids Breakfast Plate

$6.00

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Strawberry Pop Tart

$2.50

Kids Toast

$1.00

Kids Biscuit

$1.00

1 Egg

$2.00

2 bacon slices

$2.00

1 sausage patty

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Lunch/Dinner

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Peggy Sue

$8.00

Cup of chili

$8.00