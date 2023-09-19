4 Speed on 50s Diner Diner
Beverages
Beverage
Coffee
Milkshakes
Specialty Drinks
Breakfast
DINER FAVORITES
Speed Deviled Eggs
panko crusted fried devilled eggs lightly peppers with Jalapeno, topped with cherry bacon, green onion and paprika
Biscuits and Gravy
buscuits covered with housemade gravy garnished with micro greens and a fruit cup
Avocado Toast n Eggs
texas toast, avocado smash, everything seasoning, sunny side egg, garnished micro greens
4-Speed Sampler
Two eggs your way, hashbrown, choice of protein, texas toast,
4-Speed Chicken
biscuit bun, jumbo fried chicken, cherrywood smoked bacon, fried egg, blueberry aioli, micro greens
OMELETS
SKILLETS
Avocado Skillet
breakfast potatoes, diced bacon, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomato, avocado, eggs, texas toast
Cherry Bacon Skillet
cherry bacon sliced, breakfast potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, eggs, sliced mushroom, texas toast
Chef's Skillet
breakfast potatoes, applewood bacon, cheddar jack cheese, goetta, sausage gravy , texas toast
BENEDICTS
FROM THE GRIDDLE
Baby Boomer French Toast
texas toast dipped in our signature mix, cinnamon toast crunch coating, deep fired, side of maple syrup
The Original French Toast
texas toast dipped in our signature mix, powdered sugar, deep fired, side of maple syrup
Plain Jane Waffle
Original waffle with choice of added toppings
Banana Waffle
Original waffle with brown sugar glazed banana slices, peanut butter maple whip
BREAKFAST SIDES
SAUCES
Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side of Blueberry Aoili
Side of Brown Gravy
Side of Burger Sauce
Side of French
Side of Hollandaise
Side of Honey Dijon
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Italian
Side of Maple Syrup
Side of Mayo
Side of Peppered BBQ
Side of Ranch
Side of Sausage Gravy
Side Sour Cream
Lunch
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Club
texas toast, applewood bacon, chicken salad, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato
Shot Pressed BLTA
Shot pressed croissant, smoked cherry bacon, leaf lettuce, italian marinated tomato, sliced avocado, mayo
Norma Jean
brioche bun, applewood smoked bacon, hardwood smoked salmon, lettuce, sliced tomatoes
Hoosier Tenderloin
brioche bun, pork tenderloin breaded and fried in homemade breading, mayo, leaf lettuce, tomato, pickle slices
Turkey and Harvati Melt
texas toast, melted harvati cheese, turkey, tomato slices, honey dijon mustard,
Burgers
All American Graffiti
texas toast, two smashed burger patties, american cheese, applewood bacon, carmalized onion, leaf lettuce sliced tomato, pickle sclices
Dodge Burger
texas toast, two smashed burger patties, boursin cheese, grilled onion, on a bed of peppered sauce
Peggy Sue's Patty Melt
two smashed burger patties, burger sauce, american cheese, swiss cheese
Pontiac Burger
texas toast, burger patty, swiss cheese, grilled portobello mushroom, carmalized onions, honey dijon mustard
Salads
Sides
SAUCES
Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side of Blueberry Aoili
Side of Brown Gravy
Side of Burger Sauce
Side of French
Side of Hollandaise
Side of Honey Dijon
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Italian
Side of Maple Syrup
Side of Mayo
Side of Peppered BBQ
Side of Ranch
Side of Sausage Gravy
Side Sour Cream
Dinner
DINNER
Revved up Roast
texas toast, pot roast, mashed potatoes, brown gravy
Mac N Cheese
mac n cheese, simple fried chicken, side of texas toast
Meatloaf Tower
home-made meatloaf, ona bed of mash potatoes, topped with onion strings, texas toast, garnished with micro greens
Strip Loin
12 oz sous vide new york strip, char-grilled to order with green bean and mashed potatoes
Country Fried Steak
Chili & Cornbread Waffle
cornbread waffle, chili, sour cream, cheddar jack cheese and green onion garnish
Country Fried Chicken
deep-fried chicken with mashed potatoes and green beans