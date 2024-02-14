40 Thieves - Lutz 2741 East County Line Road
Food
Appetizers
Burgers & Handhelds
Entrees
Soups & Salads
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
- Jack Daniels
- Jim Beam
- Knob Creek
- Buffalo Trace
- Makers Mark
- Wild Turkey
- Woodford Reserve
- Eagle Rare
- Jeffersons
- Rosies
- Iron Smoke
- Wild Turkey Honey
- Bookers
- Jameson
- Four Roses
- Elijah Craig
- Michters
- Michters Rye
- Crown Royal
- Crown Apple
- Crown Peach
- Tullamore Dew
- Red Spot
- Yellow Spot
- Teeling
- Redbreast 12 Yr
- Bushmills
- Paddys
- Proper Twelve
- Fireball
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
Cocktails
- Vodka Gimlet$7.00
- Appletini$8.00
- Bloody Mary
- Blueberry Lemonade$8.00
- Shamrock Spritz
- Cosmopolitan$9.00
- Green Tea$10.00
- Washington Apple$10.00
- Johnny Vegas$10.00
- White Tea$10.00
- Hot Toddy$8.00
- Irish Coffee$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Amaretto Sour$8.00
- Irish Bulldog$10.00
- Manhattan
- Margarita
- Martini
- Mimosa$8.00
- Clover Club Martini
- Mojito
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Chocolate Martini
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Rob Roy
- Irish Mule
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Sea Breeze
- Bay Breeze
- Tequila Sunrise
- Tom Collins
- Tipsy Thieves
- Whiskey Sour$7.00
- White Russian
- Forty Brotherhood
- Sweet Ginger
- Notorious One OF
- Clover Splice
- Emerald Sunrise
- Salty Leprechaun
- Gold Rush
- Nutty Irishman
Wine
GLS
BTL
40 Thieves - Lutz 2741 East County Line Road Location and Ordering Hours
(813) 602-3900
Closed