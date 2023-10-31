41st Ocean Breakfast and Grill 2623 41st Avenue
Breakfast
Omelets and Scrambles
B.Y.O.
$10.95
Crab- Crab, Sour Cream and Jack Cheese
$18.95
Surfin' Shrimp- Shrimp, Sour Cream and Swiss Cheese
$17.95
Chili Bean- Meat Bean Chili, Avocado
$14.95
Denver Ham, Bell Pepper, Onion & Cheese
$14.95
The H.C.- Ham and Cheese
$13.95
Green Machine-Vegetarian, Zucchini, Spinach, Onion
$14.95
The Spins-Spinach, Mushroom
$13.95
Benedicts
Specials
Pancakes
Beverages
Side Orders
French Toast
Lunch
Catch of the Day
Fish & Chips - Fish of the day and Fries
$15.95
You're choice of fries and side salad.
Calamari & Chips- Locally caught calamari and fries
$16.95
You're choice of side salad or fries.
Grilled fish- Fish of the day w/ Garlic Bread
$17.95
Included w/ homemade rice, and your choice of side salad or fries.
Grilled salmon- Salmon w/ Garlic Bread
$18.95
Included w/ homemade rice, and your choice of side salad or fries.
Sando's
Included Lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Deli Sando's
Included Lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Salads
Crab Salad- Iceberg lettuce, Mix lettuce, onion, tomatoes
$17.95
Shrimp Salad- Iceberg lettuce, Mix lettuce
$16.95
Caesar salad -Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese
$13.95
Chicken Caesar Salad- Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese
$15.95
Oriental Chicken Salad - Iceberg lettuce, Mix lettuce, olives, tomatoes,
$16.45
Fajita Burritos
Rice, Beans, lettuce and fresh salsa
Pasta
Kid's Menu
41st Ocean Breakfast and Grill 2623 41st Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(831) 431-9003
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 7AM