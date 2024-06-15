2x points now for loyalty members
4 Brothers Cuatro Hermanos
Pizza
Large Pizza
- Large Plain Cheese$17.95
- Large Italian White with Broccoli
Basic Italian white pizza with broccoli$21.95
- Large Italian White with Spinach
Basic Italian white pizza with spinach$21.95
- Large Margarita
Plum tomatoes, basil, cheese and olive oil$21.95
- Large 4 Brothers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, onions, peppers and mushrooms$25.95
- Large Buffalo Chicken
Our traditional pizza topped with spicy buffalo chicken$23.95
- Large Veggie Supreme
Onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes$24.95
- Large Chicken Parm
Tomato sauce, chicken cutlet chunks and mozzarella cheese$23.95
- Large BBQ Chicken
We skip the sauce and top with cheese and BBQ chicken$22.95
- Large Pizza Club
Pizza sandwich with chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions$24.95
Medium Pizza
- Medium Plain Cheese$15.95
- Medium Italian White with Broccoli
Basic Italian white pizza with broccoli$19.95
- Medium Italian White with Spinach
Basic Italian white pizza with spinach$19.95
- Medium Margarita
Plum tomatoes, basil, cheese and olive oil$19.95
- Medium 4 Brothers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, onions, peppers and mushrooms$20.95
- Medium Buffalo Chicken
Our traditional pizza topped with spicy buffalo chicken$19.95
- Medium Veggie Supreme
Onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes$20.95
- Medium Chicken Parm
Tomato sauce, chicken cutlet chunks and mozzarella cheese$19.95
- Medium BBQ Chicken
We skip the sauce and top with cheese and BBQ chicken$19.95
- Medium Pizza Club
Pizza sandwich with chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions$20.95
pizza slices
Small Pizza
- Small Plain Cheese$12.95
- Small Italian White with Broccoli
Tradicional Italian white pizza melted mozzarella, ricotta cheese , broccoli and sprinkle Parmesan on top.$16.95
- Small Italian White with Spinach
Tradicional Italian white pizza melted mozzarella, ricotta cheese,spinach and sprinkle Parmesan on top.$16.95
- Small Margarita
Plum tomatoes, basil, cheese and olive oil$16.95
- Small 4 Brothers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, onions, peppers and mushrooms$17.95
- Small Buffalo Chicken
Our traditional pizza topped with spicy buffalo chicken$17.95
- Small Veggie Supreme
Onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes$17.95
- Small Chicken Parm
Tomato sauce, chicken cutlet chunks and mozzarella cheese$17.95
- Small BBQ Chicken
We skip the sauce and top with mozzarella cheese and BBQ chicken.$16.95
- Small Pizza Club
Pizza sandwich with chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions$17.95
Specialty Pizza
Small Specialty Pizzas
- Small Famous Birria Pizza
Refried beans, melted mozzarella, our famous birria meat, jalapeños, cilantro, onions and a drizzle of salsa Verde served with consome$19.95
- Small Lomo Saltado Pizza
Stir fry of sirloin strips, onions, tomatoes with french fries, aji sauce and cilantro$19.95
- Small Carnitas Pizza
Refried beans, melted mozzarella, carnitas meat, jalapeños, cilantro, onions and a drizzle of salsa Verde$18.95
- Small Carne Asada Pizza
Refried beans, jalapeños, melted mozzarella, onions, cilantro, drizzle of salsa Verde$18.95
- Small Cuatro Hermanos Pizza
Refried beans, chorizo, chicken, jalapeños, mozzarella, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream$19.95
- Small Cali Pizza
Grilled chicken, red onion, fresh jalapeños, corn, cilantro, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing$17.95
- Small Penne Vodka Pizza
Penne, bacon, plum tomato, Parmesan cheese$17.95
- Small Chicken Bacon Alfredo
An alfredo sauce base with mozzarella cheese and bacon$17.95
- Small Hawaiian
Red sauce, pineapple and ham topped with an extra layer of cheese$16.95
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
A ranch base with mozzarella cheese, green pepper, tomatoes, grilled chicken and bacon$17.95
- Small Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage and ham$17.95
- Small Philly Cheese Steak
With a white sauce base loaded with steak, onions, green peppers, mushroom and mozzarella cheese$17.95
- Small Al Pastor Pizza
Refried bean mozzarella cheese pepperoni pork, pineapple onion & cilantro side of salsa Verde$8.95
Medium Specialty Pizzas
- Medium Famous Birria Pizza
Refried beans, melted mozzarella, our famous birria meat, jalapeños, cilantro, onions and a drizzle of salsa Verde served with consome$22.95
- Medium Lomo Saltado Pizza
Stir fry of sirloin strips, onions, tomatoes with french fries, aji sauce and cilantro$22.95
- Medium Carnitas Pizza
Refried beans, melted mozzarella, carnitas meat, jalapeños, cilantro, onions and a drizzle of salsa Verde$21.95
- Medium Carne Asada Pizza
Refried beans, jalapeños, melted mozzarella, onions, cilantro, drizzle of salsa Verde$21.95
- Medium Cuatro Hermanos Pizza
Refried beans, chorizo, chicken, jalapeños, mozzarella, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream$22.95
- Medium Cali Pizza
Grilled chicken, red onion, fresh jalapeños, corn, cilantro, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing$19.95
- Medium Penne Vodka Pizza
Penne, bacon, plum tomato, Parmesan cheese$19.95
- Medium Chicken Bacon Alfredo
An alfredo sauce base with mozzarella cheese and bacon$19.95
- Medium Hawaiian
Red sauce, pineapple and ham topped with an extra layer of cheese$19.95
- Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
A ranch base with mozzarella cheese, green pepper, tomatoes, grilled chicken and bacon$19.95
- Medium Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage and ham$19.95
- Medium Philly Cheese Steak
With a white sauce base loaded with steak, onions, green peppers, mushroom and mozzarella cheese$19.95
- Medium Al Pastor Pizza
Refried bean mozzarella cheese pepperoni pork, pineapple onion & cilantro side of salsa Verde$21.95
Large Specialty Pizzas
- Large Famous Birria Pizza
Refried beans, melted mozzarella, our famous birria meat, jalapeños, cilantro, onions and a drizzle of salsa Verde served with consome$29.95
- Large Lomo Saltado Pizza
Stir fry of sirloin strips, onions, tomatoes with french fries, aji sauce and cilantro$29.95
- Large Carnitas Pizza
Refried beans, melted mozzarella, carnitas meat, jalapeños, cilantro, onions and a drizzle of salsa Verde$27.95
- Large Carne Asada Pizza
Refried beans, jalapeños, melted mozzarella, onions, cilantro, drizzle of salsa Verde$27.95
- Large Cuatro Hermanos Pizza
Refried beans, chorizo, chicken, jalapeños, mozzarella, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream$29.95
- Large Cali Pizza
Grilled chicken, red onion, fresh jalapeños, corn, cilantro, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing$25.95
- Large Penne Vodka Pizza
Penne, bacon, plum tomato, Parmesan cheese$25.95
- Large Chicken Bacon Alfredo
An alfredo sauce base with mozzarella cheese and bacon$25.95
- Large Hawaiian
Red sauce, pineapple and ham topped with an extra layer of cheese$23.95
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
A ranch base with mozzarella cheese, green pepper, tomatoes, grilled chicken and bacon$25.95
- Large Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage and ham$25.95
- Large Philly Cheese Steak
With a white sauce base loaded with steak, onions, green peppers, mushroom and mozzarella cheese$25.95
- Large Al Pastor Pizza
Refried bean mozzarella cheese pepperoni pork, pineapple onion & cilantro side of salsa Verde$27.95
Main dishes
Appetizers
- Chicharrón with Guacamole$14.95
- Guacamole & Chips
Fresh hass avocado with chopped onion, tomato, and cilantro with our house seasoning$11.95
- Chips & Salsa
Homemade tortilla chips and pico de gallo$10.95
- Nachos
Fresh torillas chips with black beans, cheese, jalapeños, tomato, sour cream, cilantro, and guacamole$11.95
- Botana
Chipotle wings, beef empanada, cheese quesadilla, chips$15.95
- Warm Elote Corn Dip
Served with tortilla chips$11.95
- Ceviche De Camaron
Fresh tomatoes, onions, peppers, avocado, lime, served with tortilla chips$15.95
- Carne Asada Fries
Melted cheese, guacamole, pico, cilantro, green sauce and queso fresco$12.95
- 6 Pieces Chicken Wings$12.95
- 12 Pieces Chicken Wings$19.95
- 12 Pieces Boneless Wings$11.95
- 24 Pieces Boneless Wings$18.95
- Chicken Tenders$12.95
- Fried Mozzarella$10.95
- Fried Calamari$15.95
- Garlic Knots$4.95
- Garlic Bread$2.95
- Salchipapa
A mix of french fries and sliced hot dogs$12.95
Soups
Salads
- Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce, black beans, summer corn, cheese, tomatoes and guacamole served in a crispy tortilla bowl$12.95
- Avocado Salad
Avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions$13.95
- Avocado and Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, corn and cilantro vinaigrette$16.95
- Southwestern Chicken
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, black beans, corn, crispy tortilla chips$12.95
- Darien
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, cucumbers, feta, grilled chicken with balsamic$13.95
- Classic Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, avocado, smoked bacon, egg, blue cheese, tomatoes and romaine$15.95
- Wedge Salad
Baby iceberg, bacon, tomato, red onion, blue cheese dressing$14.95
- Crispy Chicken Ranch Salad
Chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, corn, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, romaine lettuce, ranch dressing$15.95
- Small Greek$8.95
- Large Greek$12.95
- Small Caesar$8.95
- Large Caesar$11.95
- Small House$5.95
- Large House$8.95
Calzones
Mexican Fare
- Birria Tacos
The house special birria meat, melted cheese, onions, cilantro, served with consome$16.00
- Birria Burrito
Rice, refried beans, melted cheese, our famous birria meat, lettuce, guacamole, cilantro, served with consome$17.00
- Birria Nachos
Refried beans, melted cheese, our famous birria meat, cilantro, onions, guacamole, served with consome$15.95
- Birria Quesadilla
Melted cheese, our famous birria meat, cilantro, onions, served with consome$17.00
- Chilaquiles Rojo
Garnish with lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, cilantro, onions, avocado, fried egg, and crema$16.95
- Chilaquiles Verde
Garnish with lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, cilantro, onions, avocado, fried egg, and crema$16.95
- Flauta
Stuffed tortillas with chicken, green or red salsa on the bottom, and melted cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cilantro, and queso fresco. Served with rice$17.95
- Burrito
Flour tortilla, spanish rice, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & choice of meat$11.95
- authenticTacos
Corn tortillas, cilantro, onions. With a choice of meat chicken, beef or fajitas peppers$12.95
- Tacos El Gringo
Flour tortilla, cheese, lettuce and tomato. With a choice of meat chicken, beef or fajitas peppers$13.95
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
- Fajita Quesadilla$10.95
- taco tuesday
- single taco authentic$4.75
Sandwiches - Tortas
- Torta Cubana
Grill steak, ham, cheese, chicken and carnitas, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, refried beans, onion, avocado, and jalapeños$13.95
- Torta Chilanga
Ham, steak, cheese, Mexican sausage, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, refried beans, avocados, onion, and jalapeños$13.95
- BLT$10.95
- Ham & Cheese sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes & mayo$13.95
- Chicken Cutlet sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes & mayo$14.95
- Grill Chicken sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes & mayo$14.95
- philly Steak & Cheese
Pepper & onion chipotle mayo$15.95
- Pernil Sandwich
Lettuce tomato mayo ketchup$15.95
- Turkey Club$15.95
- Chicken Bacon Ranch sandwich
Chicken cutlet, bacon, American cheese, lettuce tomato & red onion & mayo$15.95
- TBA sandwich
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo$15.95
- Philly Cheesesteak
Pepper and onions$15.95
- torta$13.95
Arepas
- Plain arepa$4.50
- Garlic Butter arepa$5.50
- Beans & Guacamole arepa$8.50
- Camarones arepa$12.95
- Camarones Y Chorizo arepa$13.95
- Pollo arepa$11.50
- Pernil Arepa$11.50
- Carne Arepa$11.50
- Loaded arepa
Steak, black beans, plantains, avocado, garnished with red onions and cilantro$13.95
- Birria arepa$14.95
- Lomo Saltado arepa
Peruvian stir fry of sirloin strips, tomatoes and onions.$14.95
Empanadas
Platos Fuertes
- Fajitas
Sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms$17.95
- Churrasco Argentino
Grilled skirt steak, sautéed onions$20.95
- Pollo a La Parrilla
Marinated grilled chicken breast, salad, rice and beans$16.95
- Bandeja Colombiana
Grilled steak chorizo, crispy pork belly, avocado, fried egg, sweet plantains, arepa$23.95
- Arroz Con Pollo
Shredded chicken, sofritto, yellow rice, sweet plantains and salad$19.95
- Lomo Saltado*
Peruvian stir fry of sirloin strips, tomatoes and onions (plus with out special house sauce) served with white rice and fries$17.95
- Mar Y Tierra
Grilled skirt steak, chicken, shrimp with salad and chimichurri sauce$25.95
- Bistec a Lo Pobre
Steak, fried egg, french fries, fried plantains, white rice and salad$23.95
- Tallarin Saltado
Inspired by lo mein noodles, seasoned and sautéed with onions, tomatoes and peppers$14.95
- Yuca with Chicharrón
Fried cassava with fried pork and salad$17.95
- Chaufa
One of our most popular dishes is our version of mixed fried rice with a special seasoning$13.95
- Enchiladas
Stuffed tortillas with your choice of meat covered with green or red salsa and melted cheese served with rice and beans. Garnish with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, and queso fresco$16.95
- Casamiento
Casamiento (meaning marriage) rice and beans served with plantain and salad and your choice of meat$19.95
- Lomo Special
Steak sautéed with seafood, onion, tomato, and cilantro. Served over fries and rice$25.95
- For One Paella
Chicken, spanish chorizo, shrimp, crab, mussels, veggie and clams cooked in seafood broth$26.95
- For Two Paella
Chicken, spanish chorizo, shrimp, crab, mussels, veggie and clams cooked in seafood broth$39.95
- Carne Frita fries
Fried steak served with tostones & salad$17.95
- Burrito Bowl
Spanish rice, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & choice of meat$12.95
From the Grill
- Cheeseburger$6.95
- Cheeseburger Deluxe$12.95
- Cheeseburger Club$14.95
- Cali Burger$13.95
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sautéed onions, mushrooms & Swiss cheese. Served with french fries$14.95
- Hawaii Burger
Pineapple, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and teriyaki. Served with french fries$14.95
- Spanish Burger
Steak, ham, two eggs, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, onion, and chipotle mayo. Served with french fries$18.95
- Cowboy Burger
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, fried onion, and chipotle mayo served with french fries$15.95
Sides
- Fries$4.95
- Fried Plantains$6.95
- Rice
Yellow rice or white rice$5.50
- Beans
Black or refried beans$5.00
- Tortillas$1.99
- Meatballs$6.95
- Tostones$6.95
- Fried Yuca$6.95
- Yuca Fries$6.95
- Guacamole 2 Oz$1.99
- Guacamole Pint$14.95
- Pico De Gallo 2 Oz$1.00
- Pico De Gallo Pint$10.95
- Sour Cream 2 Oz$0.75
- Aji Sauce 2 Oz$1.00
- Aji Sauce Pint$9.95
- Chile Torrado$1.99
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$5.95
- Chicken Breast
2 pieces of grilled chicken$6.95
Desserts
pasta
Catering
Half Tray Appetizers
- Half Tray Guacamole and Chips
Homemade guacamole (contains)tomatoes ,onion, cilantro ,salt and lime juice ,served with tortilla chips . Served 6 ppl$45.95
- Half Tray Assorted Empanadas
Chicken, beef and pork assorted ,empanadas Served with garlic aoli sauce .$44.95
- Half Tray Cheese Quesadillas
Cheese quesadillas cut in to smaller pieces served with sour cream and salsa .$64.95
- Half Tray Ceviche De Camarones
Mexican shrimp ceviche: cooked shrimp, tomatoes,onions,cilantro, avocado mix in to our special sauce. Make sure you choose your favorite spicy level.$59.95
- Half Tray Fried Calamari
Breaded and fried calamari rings , served with tomato sauce .$59.95
- Half Tray Cheese Nachos
Tortilla nachos, black beans , melted mozzarella covered with tomato, jalapeños,cilantro , guacamole and sour cream, choose your favorite protein$39.95
- Half Tray Picadera Platter
assorted finger food includes fried yuca, chorizo, tostones, chicharron, chicken strips, guacamole and chips.$59.95
- Half Tray Boneless Wings
Boneless chicken wings served with blue cheese , celery and carrots,choose your favorite sauce$42.95
- Half Tray Chicken Wings
Jumbo chicken wings served with blue cheese celery and carrots,choose your favorite sauce$42.95
- Half Tray Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders , served with honey mustard ,$42.95
- Half Tray Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella sticks,served with tomato sauce .$39.95
- Half Tray Cheese Platter
Assortment of cheese and crackers Serves 6 ppl .$105.95
Half Tray Salads
- Half Tray Garden Salad$25.95
- Half Tray Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, covered with Parmesan cheese , served with Caesar dressing.$29.95
- Half Tray Southwest Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, tortilla strips, corn ,mozzarella, black beans and chicken, served with ranch dressing.$45.95
- Half Tray Westport Salad
Spring mix lettuce, Gorgonzola cheese, cranberries and walnuts served with balsamic.$39.95
- Avocado Salad
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, avocado and toasted on lime juice , salt and pepper.$39.95
Half Tray Pastas
Half Tray Hot Entrées
- Half Tray Chicken Parmesan$54.95
- Half Tray Chicken Francese$54.95
- Half Tray Chicken Marsala$54.95
- Half Tray Chicken Margarita$54.95
- Half Tray Pollo Saltado
Serve with white rice and french fries$67.95
- Half Tray Lomo Saltado
Serve with white rice and french fries$71.95
- Half Tray Arroz Con Pollo
Serve with fried plantains and beans$63.95
- Half Tray Fajitas$67.95
- Half Tray Tallarin Saltado$67.95
- Half Tray Chaufa$67.95
Full Tray Appetizers
- Full Tray Guacamole and Chips$69.95
- Full Tray Assorted Empanadas
Chicken, beef, pork$94.95
- Full Tray Cheese Quesadillas$94.95
- Full Tray Ceviche De Camarones$119.95
- Full Tray Fried Calamari$119.95
- Full Tray Cheese Nachos$79.95
- Full Tray Picadera Platter
Include yuca, chorizo, tostones, chicharron, chicken strips, guacamole and chips$119.95
- Full Tray Boneless Wings$84.95
- Full Tray Chicken Wings$84.95
- Full Tray Chicken Tenders$84.95
- Full Tray Mozzarella Sticks$79.95
- Full Tray Cheese Platter
Assortment of cheese and crackers$160.00
Full Tray Salads
Full Tray Pastas
Full Tray Hot Entrées
- Full Tray Chicken Parmesan$104.95
- Full Tray Chicken Francese$104.95
- Full Tray Chicken Marsala$104.95
- Full Tray Chicken Margarita$104.95
- Full Tray Pollo Saltado
Serve with white rice and french fries$135.95
- Full Tray Lomo Saltado
Serve with white rice and french fries$143.95
- Full Tray Arroz Con Pollo
Serve with fried plantains and beans$127.95
- Full Tray Fajitas$135.95
- Full Tray Tallarin Saltado$135.95
- Full Tray Chaufa$135.95
Build Your Own Package
Taco Bar
Half Tray Desserts
Full Tray Desserts
Jugo Naturales/Drinks
- Small Horchata$4.50
- Large Horchata$5.50
- Small Jamaica$4.50
- Large Jamaica$5.50
- Small Passion Fruit$4.50
- Large Passion Fruit$5.50
- Can Coke$2.25
- Bottle Coke$3.25
- 2 Liter Coke$4.95
- Can Diet Coke$2.25
- Bottle Diet Coke$3.25
- 2 Liter Diet Coke$4.95
- Can Sprite$2.25
- 2 Liter Sprite$4.95
- Can Ginger Ale$2.25
- 2 Liter Ginger Ale$4.95
- Can Iced Tea$2.25
- 2 Liter Iced Tea$4.95
- Can Orange Soda$2.25
- 2 Liter Orange Soda$4.95
- Bottled Water$2.25
- Jarritos$3.00