4th Street Bistro at Market Place Fresh Foods
Menu
Burgers
The Mainstream
Lettuce, Tomato, Sauteed Onions, Dijon Mustard, Garlic Aioli, and Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun
Mushroom Swiss
Sauteed Muchrooms and Onions, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon Mustard and Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun
Guacamole
Lettuce, Tomato, Sauteed Onions, Jalapeno, Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Sour Cream, and Fresh Guacamole on a Brioche Bun
Hatch Batch
Lettuce, Sauteed Onion, Jalapeno, Pepper Jack, and House-made Pepper Ranch on a Pretzel Bun
Ham'n Jam'n
Seared Ham, Swiss, Apricot Jam, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, and Basil on a Brioche Bun
Brewski Burger
Bacon, Lettuce, Sauteed Onion, House-made Beer Cheese and Dijon Mustard on a Pretzel Bun
Paninis
The Reuben
Slow Roasted Corned Beef, Alpenfest Saurkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island on Marble Rye Bread
Italian
Provolone, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Roasted Red PEppers, Banana Peppers, Bistro Aioli on a Hoagie
Turkey Club
Swiss Cheese, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Garlic Aioli on Portland Rustic Wheat Bread
Bistro Destroyer
House-Made Tomato Bacon Jam, Smoked Mozzerella, Swiss and Fontina Cheese, Arugula, Red Onion on Sourdough Bread
Spicy Ham Breakfast Panini
Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Chipotle Mayo, Diced Jalapeno on Everything Bagel
Sausage Breakfast Panini
Sausage, Pepperjack Cheese, Egg, Cream Cheese on Everything Bagel
Fries
Small Fry
Crisscut, Seasoned Fries
Large Fry
Crisscut, Seasoned Fries
Small Garlic Parm Fry
Fresh Garlic, Parmesan Chese, Fresh Parsly, drizzeled with Garlic Aioli Sauce
Large Garlic Parm Fry
Fresh Garlic, Parmesan Chese, Fresh Parsly, drizzeled with Garlic Aioli Sauce
Small Greek Fry
Fresh Garlic, Lemon, Oregano, Goat Feta Cheese Drizzeled with Tzatziki Sauce
Large Greek Fry
Fresh Garlic, Lemon, Oregano, Goat Feta Cheese Drizzeled with Tzatziki Sauce
Small Down South Fry
Banana Peppers, Green Onions, Cajun Seasoning, drizzeled with Chipotle Mayo
Large Down South Fry
Banana Peppers, Green Onions, Cajun Seasoning, drizzeled with Chipotle Mayo
Specials
Monday-Poutine
Steak-Cut Fries, Mushroom Gravy, and Cheese Curds
Tuesday-Chicken Enchiladas
Green Chile Chicken Enchilada with Rice and Beans
Wednesday-Brisket Sandwich
Thursday-Meatloaf Meal
Meatloaf with a Baked Potato, and Vegetables
Friday-Fish N Chips
Breaded and Fried Cod with House-Made Tarter Sauce, a Lemon Wedge and Crisscut Fries
Elote-Weekend Summer Special
Cilantro Lime Aioli, Tajin, Chili Powder, Optional Cheeto Crust (Flaming Hot or Original)