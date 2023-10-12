Menu

Burgers

The Mainstream

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Sauteed Onions, Dijon Mustard, Garlic Aioli, and Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun

Mushroom Swiss

$14.00

Sauteed Muchrooms and Onions, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon Mustard and Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun

Guacamole

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Sauteed Onions, Jalapeno, Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Sour Cream, and Fresh Guacamole on a Brioche Bun

Hatch Batch

$14.00

Lettuce, Sauteed Onion, Jalapeno, Pepper Jack, and House-made Pepper Ranch on a Pretzel Bun

Ham'n Jam'n

$14.00

Seared Ham, Swiss, Apricot Jam, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, and Basil on a Brioche Bun

Brewski Burger

$14.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Sauteed Onion, House-made Beer Cheese and Dijon Mustard on a Pretzel Bun

Paninis

The Reuben

$10.00

Slow Roasted Corned Beef, Alpenfest Saurkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island on Marble Rye Bread

Italian

$10.00

Provolone, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Roasted Red PEppers, Banana Peppers, Bistro Aioli on a Hoagie

Turkey Club

$10.00

Swiss Cheese, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Garlic Aioli on Portland Rustic Wheat Bread

Bistro Destroyer

$10.00

House-Made Tomato Bacon Jam, Smoked Mozzerella, Swiss and Fontina Cheese, Arugula, Red Onion on Sourdough Bread

Spicy Ham Breakfast Panini

$7.00

Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Chipotle Mayo, Diced Jalapeno on Everything Bagel

Sausage Breakfast Panini

$7.00

Sausage, Pepperjack Cheese, Egg, Cream Cheese on Everything Bagel

Fries

Small Fry

$3.00

Crisscut, Seasoned Fries

Large Fry

$5.00

Crisscut, Seasoned Fries

Small Garlic Parm Fry

$5.00

Fresh Garlic, Parmesan Chese, Fresh Parsly, drizzeled with Garlic Aioli Sauce

Large Garlic Parm Fry

$7.00

Fresh Garlic, Parmesan Chese, Fresh Parsly, drizzeled with Garlic Aioli Sauce

Small Greek Fry

$5.00

Fresh Garlic, Lemon, Oregano, Goat Feta Cheese Drizzeled with Tzatziki Sauce

Large Greek Fry

$7.00

Fresh Garlic, Lemon, Oregano, Goat Feta Cheese Drizzeled with Tzatziki Sauce

Small Down South Fry

$5.00

Banana Peppers, Green Onions, Cajun Seasoning, drizzeled with Chipotle Mayo

Large Down South Fry

$7.00

Banana Peppers, Green Onions, Cajun Seasoning, drizzeled with Chipotle Mayo

Quesadillas

Build-A-Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Specials

Monday-Poutine

$10.00

Steak-Cut Fries, Mushroom Gravy, and Cheese Curds

Tuesday-Chicken Enchiladas

$10.95

Green Chile Chicken Enchilada with Rice and Beans

Wednesday-Brisket Sandwich

$10.95

Thursday-Meatloaf Meal

$10.95

Meatloaf with a Baked Potato, and Vegetables

Friday-Fish N Chips

$10.95

Breaded and Fried Cod with House-Made Tarter Sauce, a Lemon Wedge and Crisscut Fries

Elote-Weekend Summer Special

$4.00

Cilantro Lime Aioli, Tajin, Chili Powder, Optional Cheeto Crust (Flaming Hot or Original)

Brats Meal

$6.00

Corn Dog Special

$7.00

Cigars

Bar Cigars

Jamie Garcia Belicos

$11.00

Nub

$10.00

Olivia Serie V

$12.00