4x4 AVONDALE CHICAGO 3517 N Spaulding Ave
BURGERS
- BRUTALITY BURGER$16.95
4x4 BRUTALITY BURGER is TWO *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, TWO-THIRD POUND whit 100% fresh grill chicken marinated with our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- DIABLO BURGER$12.75
4x4 DIABLO BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties with spicy gost pepper cheese, our secret chili sweet sauce, crispy jalapeño, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns and one jalapeño popper on top *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- CHEESE BURGER$7.95
4x4 CHEESE BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- MIX BURGER$11.75
4x4 MIX BURGER is a *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, THIRD POUND 100% fresh grill chicken marinated with our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- BEEF BURGER$11.75
4x4 BEEF BURGER is TWO *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- BBQ. BURGER$10.65
4x4 BBQ. BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, our secret BBQ sauce, fried crispy onions, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- LA MEXICANA BURGER$10.75
4x4 LA MEXICANA BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, our secret house sauce, pinto beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- RANCHER BURGER$10.34
4x4 RANCHER BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, farm chicken egg, our special country sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- CHICKEN BURGER$10.75
4x4 CHICKEN BURGER is HALF POUND with 100% fresh grill chicken marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with American cheese, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- MINI BURGERs$11.00
4x4 MINI BURGERs Two small burgers with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, tomato slices, fresh leaf lettuce, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- DONUT'S BURGER$11.75
4x4 DONUT'S BURGERS is ONE *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, our ranch house sauce, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh DONUT'S. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- BAD-BOY BURGER$13.75
4x4 BEEF BURGER is TWO *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, our secret ranch house sauce, fried onions rings and sweet A1 sauce all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
BURGERS COMBO'S
- BRUTALITY BURGER - FRIES & DRINK$19.95
4x4 BRUTALITY BURGER is TWO *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, TWO-THIRD POUND whit 100% fresh grill chicken marinated with our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- DIABLO BURGER - FRIES & DRINK$16.75
4x4 DIABLO BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties with spicy gost pepper cheese, our secret chili sweet sauce, crispy jalapeño, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns and one jalapeño popper on top *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- CHEESE BURGER - FRIES & DRINK$12.95
4x4 CHEESE BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- MIX BURGER - FRIES & DRINK$15.75
4x4 MIX BURGER is a *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, THIRD POUND 100% fresh grill chicken marinated with our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- BEEF BURGER - FRIES & DRINK$15.75
4x4 BEEF BURGER is TWO *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- BBQ. BURGER - FRIES & DRINK$14.65
4x4 BBQ. BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, our secret BBQ sauce, fried crispy onions, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- LA MEXICANA BURGER - FRIES & DRINK$14.75
4x4 LA MEXICANA BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, our secret house sauce, pinto beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- RANCHER BURGER - FRIES & DRINK$14.34
4x4 RANCHER BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, farm chicken egg, our special country sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- CHICKEN BURGER - FRIES & DRINK$14.95
4x4 CHICKEN BURGER is HALF POUND with 100% fresh grill chicken marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with American cheese, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- MINI BURGERs - FRIES & DRINK$13.56
4x4 MINI BURGERs Two small burgers with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, tomato slices, fresh leaf lettuce, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- DONUT'S BURGER - FRIES & DRINK$15.75
4x4 DONUT'S BURGERS is ONE *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, our ranch house sauce, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh DONUT'S. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- BAD-BOY BURGER - FRIES & DRINK$17.75
4x4 BEEF BURGER is TWO *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, our secret ranch house sauce,fried onions rings and sweet A1 sauce all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
HOT DOGS
- MIX HOT DOG$9.95
4x4 MIX JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Beef marinated and chop chicken breast with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
- HAWAIIAN JUMBO HOT DOG$8.95
4x4 HAWAIIAN JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Chop Chicken , Sweet Chop Pineapple with our house Ranch sauce and gratin mozzarella cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
- CHICKEN JUMBO HOT DOG$7.95
4x4 CHICKEN JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Chicken marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
- CHILI JUMBO HOT DOG$7.95
4x4 CHILI JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Chili beans and Beef marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
- BEEF JUMBO HOT DOG$7.95
4x4 BEEF JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Beef marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
- REGULAR JUMBO HOT DOG$4.95
4x4 REGULAR JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh, with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
HOT DOGS COMBO'S
- MIX HOT DOG - FRIES & DRINK$12.95
4x4 MIX JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Beef marinated and chop chicken breast with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
- HAWAIIAN JUMBO HOT DOG - FRIES AND DRINK$11.95
4x4 HAWAIIAN JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Chop Chicken , Sweet Chop Pineapple with our house Ranch sauce and gratin mozzarella cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
- CHICKEN JUMBO HOT DOG - FRIES & DRINK$10.95
4x4 CHICKEN JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Chicken marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
- CHILI JUMBO HOT DOG - FRIES & DRINK$10.95
4x4 CHILI JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Chili beans and Beef marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
- BEEF JUMBO HOT DOG - FRIES & DRINK$10.95
4x4 BEEF JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh Beef marinated with our secret house sauce au gratin with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
- REGULAR JUMBO HOT DOG - FRIES & DRINK$7.95
4x4 REGULAR JUMBO HOT DOGS Prepared with a delicious JUMBO SAUSAGE, 100% fresh, with motzzarela cheese on the top, mustard, ketchup, all together between fluffy and fresh hot dog bun. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
CHOP - SAVAGE
- FRIES MIX - SAVAGE$13.75
MIX - SAVAGE ONE THIRD POUND 100% fresh CHICKEN BREAST & ONE THIRD POUND 100% fresh BEEF marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Roaster sweet bell Peppers, Roasted Onion all that over a bed of the Best crispy seasoned FRENCH FRIES. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- FRIES CHICKEN - SAVAGE$11.75
CHICKEN - SAVAGE THIRD POUND 100% fresh CHICKEN BREAST marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Roaster sweet bell Peppers, Roasted Onions all that over a bed of the Best crispy seasoned FRENCH FRIES. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- FRIES HOT DOG - SAVAGE$10.25
- FRIES BEEF - SAVAGE$12.75
BEEF - SAVAGE TWO THIRD POUND 100% fresh BEEF marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Roaster sweet bell Peppers, Roasted Onion all that over a bed of the Best crispy seasoned FRENCH FRIES. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- CORN REGULAR$6.95
EXTREME CORN CHOP-SAVAGE 100% fresh Roaster corn marinated in our house sauce, Cotija Cheese, Mayonnaise. 100% Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- CORN CHICKEN$10.85
EXTREME CORN CHICKEN CHOP-SAVAGE THIRD POUND 100% fresh CHICKEN BREAST marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Roaster Sweet Corn, Maonnaise, kethchup, Mustard & Potatoes Chips. 100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- CORN BEEF$11.85
EXTREME CORN BEEF CHOP-SAVAGE THIRD POUND 100% fresh Beef marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Roaster Sweet Corn, Maonnaise, kethchup, Mustard & Potatoes Chips.100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.
- CORN MIX$12.85
EXTREME CORN MIX CHOP-SAVAGE THIRD POUND 100% fresh Chicken Breast THIRD POUND 100% fresh Beef marinated in our house sauce, Gratin Mozzarella Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Roaster Sweet Corn, Maonnaise, kethchup, Mustard & Potatoes Chips.100% fresh meats that’s hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.