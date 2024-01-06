CHEESE BURGER - FRIES & DRINK

$12.95

4x4 CHEESE BURGER is *THIRD POUND with 100% fresh beef patties au gratin with American cheese, our secret house sauce, tomato slices top a 1/3 lb., fresh leaf lettuce and onions rings, all together between two fluffy crispy and fresh Brioche buns. *Weight before cooking 100% fresh meats that's hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. Seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper and sizzled on our flat iron grill.