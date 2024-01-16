501 Restaurant & Bar 501 Avenida Vaquero
Bar Menu
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
With spicy marinara
- Jalapeño Poppers$11.00
With cilantro dipping sauce
- Sticky Wings$15.00
With celery and carrot sticks
- Brioche Crab Melts$16.00
- Brat with Brioche Bun$12.00
With spicy mustard, sauerkraut, and fries
- Wagyu Beef Hot Dog$9.00
With fries
- Potato Skins$11.00
With pub cheese, bacon, sour cream, and chives
- Onion Dip$10.00
5 pieces. With sweet potato chips
501 Restaurant & Bar 501 Avenida Vaquero Location and Ordering Hours
(949) 492-1178
Closed • Opens Saturday at 7AM