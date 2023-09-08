Beverages (New)

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$4.50+

A double shot of espresso over water.

Cappuccino

$5.00

A double shot of espresso with lots of foam! 8 oz.

Cortado

$4.50

A double shot of espresso with equal parts milk of your choice.

Espresso (Double Shot)

$4.00

Flat White

$5.00

A double shot of espresso with very light foam. 8 oz.

Latte

$5.25

A double shot of espresso and your choice of milk.

Macchiato

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with the tiniest bit of steamed milk.

Mocha

$5.00+

Our housemade mocha syrup in a latte!

Rosemary Juniper Espresso Tonic

$6.00

The Boris

$4.50+

Our drip + a double shot aka a 'black eye'

The Eloise

$5.50+

Salty maple latte

The Great Dane

$6.00

16 oz Quad Shot Latte.

The Horton

$5.50+

Housemade spicy mocha latte. Highly recommend if you like Mexican Hot Chocolate.

The Lassie

$5.50+

Lavender agave latte

The Major

$5.50+

Brown sugar cinnamon latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00+

our take on a seasonal classic.

Non-Espresso Drinks

Drip

$3.00+

Our signature drip coffee. Not available decaf.

Cold Brew (On Tap)

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Chai tea concentrate with your choice of milk.

Coffee Box 2 Go

$32.00

Large box of coffee perfect for office meetings or stay at home brunch! Comes with cups, lids, milk, and sugar packets.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Our housemade mocha syrup with your choice of milk.

Lemonade

$3.50+

Housemade lemonade.

Matcha Lemonade

$4.50+

Natalie's lemonade with some matcha. So refreshing!

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Finely ground green tea with your choice of milk.

Matcha Tea

$4.50

Match and hot water.

Milk

$2.50

12 oz. cup of milk.

The Bindy

$6.00+

Blueberry Basil Lemonade

Minted Cold Brew

$6.00+

Cold brew, house made mint syrup and a splash of milk.

Caramel Apple Cider

$6.00+

Served cold. Please note that the caramel is not vegan.

Hot tea

Earl Grey

$3.00+

English Breakfast

$3.00+

Lemongrass Ginger (herbal)

$3.00+

London Fog

$4.50+

Earl grey with vanilla and steamed milk

Peppermint (herbal)

$3.00+

Rooibos (herbal)

$3.00+

Sencha Green

$3.00+Out of stock

Iced tea

Black Iced Tea

$3.50+

From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.

Peach Green Iced Tea

$3.50+

From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.

Hibiscus (herbal) Iced Tea

$3.50+

From Tea Pigs. It comes unsweetened, but we can add simple syrup if you like.

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Homemade lemonade with your choice of iced tea!

In the fridge

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$5.00

Mixed Beer Bucket (12 cans)

$85.00

Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.

Mixed Beer Bucket (6 cans)

$36.00

Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.

Monopolio Lager Clara

$6.00

Sloop Juice Bomb IPA

$7.00

Sloop Pilsner

$7.00

Talea Bodegose

$9.00

Three's All or Nothing IPA

$9.00

Two Robbers Grapefruit Kiwi

$6.00

Sloop Sauer Peach

$5.00

Dale's Light Lager (draft)

$5.00

Fiddlehead IPA (draft)

$8.00

Athletic Upside Dawn

$6.00

Boxed Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Liquid Death (Flavored)

$4.00

Liquid Death (Regular, Sparkling)

$3.25

Living juice pressed juice

$7.25

Rotating flavors

Lyre's Gin & Tonic

$6.00

Natalie's Orange Juice

$6.00

Athletic Cerveza Athletica

$6.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Jiant Strawberry Kiwi Hard Yerba Mate

$8.00

Jiant Passionfruit

$7.00Out of stock

Lavender Prosecco Lemonade

$13.00

Sprezza Bianco

$7.00

Sprezza Rose

$7.00

Sprezza Rosso

$7.00

Sun Boy spiked coconut water

$6.00

Archer Roose Canned Bubbly

$9.00Out of stock

Crisp and dry. Fruit-forward notes of pear and apple. White flowers on the nose. Our sparkling white wine hails from Veneto, Italy: the birthplace of prosecco. This perfect blend of glera (40%) and garganega (60%) grapes is fruity and refreshing.

Archer Roose Canned Malbec

$10.00

Dark ripe fruit, with notes of vanilla, blackberry, and plum. Refreshing with a lingering finish. Slip away to the “Napa Valley of South America” with our Argentine Malbec — a hallmark of the famed Mendoza region. Our soulful interpretation of this classic red wine is grown in lush vineyards overlooked by the Andes.

Archer Roose Canned Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Tropical citrus and grapefruit notes with a balanced minerality. Hailing from the Casablanca Valley — the best wine region in Chile — our “sauvy b” is a real porch pounder. With a bright nose and a burst of citrus, this white wine is great with oysters oceanside or wherever adventure takes you.

Archer Roose Wine Bucket (12 cans)

$90.00

A mix of 12 canned wines. Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.

Benmarl Slate Hill Red

$10.00

Mixed Wine Bucket (8 cans)

$50.00

A mix of 8 canned wines. Feel free to specify which ones you want in the special instructions field.

Anchor & Hope Rosè

$11.00

Canned Oregon White Bubbles

$8.00

Casa Corelli Bianco Frizzante (Prosecco)

$9.00

Benmarl Chardonnay

$10.00

Food

Sandwiches, Bowls & More

Chocolate Coconut Chia Pudding

$6.00

Chocolate almond milk, chia seeds, banana & crushed walnuts.

Mixed Berry Chia Pudding

$6.00

Vanilla-berry flavored almond milk, chia seeds, topped with granola, strawberries and blueberries.

Tropical Matcha Chia Pudding

$6.00

Vanilla flavored almond milk, chia seeds, peaches, mango and crushed pistachios or sesame seeds.

Elote Bowl

$16.00

Roasted sweet local corn, rice, quinoa, black beans, radish, cilantro, avocado salsa verde, chips, cotija.

Lemon Coconut Curry Bowl

$16.00

Roasted Japanese yams & goldbar summer squash, brown rice, quinoa, sprouts, mint & crispy onions.

Watermelon Summer Bowl

$16.00

Heirloom tomato, watermelon, fresh mint, arugula, quinoa, toasted pistachio, pistachio vinaigrette (add fresh ricotta $2)

Honey Miso Peach Bowl

$16.00

Local peaches, shaved fennel, summer greens, basil, miso honey dressing (add shaved parmesan $2)

The Classic Grilled Cheese

$12.00

sharp cheddar on sourdough

The Italian Style Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Mozzarella, spinach, tomato & pesto grilled cheese.

Farmer's Daughter Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Sharp cheddar, heirloom tomato, basil on sourdough

La Petite Fig Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Brie, Tallegio, roasted apple, figs & honey

Almond Butter & Banana Toast

$13.00

Avocado & Calabrian Chili Toast

$13.00

with arugula, shaved radish & honey.

Avocado Toast

$13.00

salt, pepper, crushed red pepper, lemon juice & arugula.

Hummus Toast

$13.00

hummus, tomato & arugula.

Avocado, Cucumber & Snap Pea Toast

$13.00

with mint, sprouts, lemon, chili & agave.

Vegetarian Crab Japanese Tea Sandwich

$10.00

Hearts of palm, shaved carrot, shallot, mayo, fresh dill, arugula & lemon.

English Cucumber Japanese Tea Sandwich

$10.00

Fresh mint, wild fennel & lemon skyr.

Thick Cut Heirloom Tomato Japanese Tea Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh basil, Calabrian chili spread, pistachio & extra virgin olive oil.

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Gracie Baked Cookie

$5.00

Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake

Zucchini Muffin (V)

$4.00

Banana Bread

$4.00

Pumpkin Loaf

$4.00

Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookie (V)

$4.00

Salted Peanut Butter Cookie (GF)

$4.00

Chewy Almond Butter Granola Bar (GF)

$6.00

Coconut Blueberry Jam Br (V) (GF)

$6.00

Bien Cuit Croissant

$4.75
Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Bien Cuit Almond Croissant

$6.75

Bien Cuit Chocolate Almond Croissant

$7.25

Bien Cuit Everything Croissant (roule)

$5.00

Bien Cuit Baguette

$4.75

Bien Cuit Ginger Muscovado Cookie

$4.00

Bien Cuit Brown Butter Sable Cookie

$4.00

Cardamom Bun

$4.00

Snacks

Organic Popcorn: No Cheese, sm

$2.00

Organic Popcorn: Himalayan Pink, md

$4.50

Organic Popcorn: Sweetness, md

$4.50

Nomz pistachio

$5.00

Cult Crackers Classic

$9.00

Cult Crackers Cassava

$9.00

Good Crisps Original

$2.50

Good Crisps Sour Cream & Onion

$2.50

Rooted Faire

$18.00

Vital Hard Boiled Egg

$3.00

Torres Chips

$3.95

Annie B's Buttered Toast Bite Candy

$1.00

Annie B's Caramel

$0.75

The Drunk Alpaca

$3.50

Dog Bakery, Ice Cream & Chews

maison de pawZ

Donut

$3.50

Organic buckwheat flour, organic coconut flour, unsalted smooth peanut butter, bananas, eggs, maple syrup, organic coconut oil, coconut milk, unsweetened carob powder + tapioca starch (frosting)

Pupcake

$2.75

Organic buckwheat flour, organic coconut flour, unsalted smooth peanut butter, eggs, honey, coconut milk, organic coconut oil, Greek yogurt + cream cheese (frosting), crispy blackforest ham (topping)

Waffle

$3.00

Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, unsalted smooth peanut butter, grade "A" amber maple syrup, coconut milk.

Paw'reo

$2.50

Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, carob powder, ground cinnamon, coconut milk, organic coconut oil, tapioca starch (filling)

PB& J Puptart

$5.50

Organic oat flour, organic brown rice flour, organic coconut oil, blueberries, honey, unflavored beef bone broth gelatin, purple sweet potato powder, tapioca starch, plant-based sprinkles.

Lamb And Berry Sable

$2.50

Organic brown rice flour, organic buckwheat flour, pork, pumpkin, organic lacinato kale, dried rosemary.

Blue Coffee Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

organic brown rice flour, organic oat flour, Big Spoon Roasters banana flax PB wag butter, organic coconut oil, ground cinnamon, tapioca starch, plant based color

Brooklyn Cookie

$5.50Out of stock

PB Ice Cream Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Dog Cookie

$5.50Out of stock

Sundae Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

The Pupper Cup

Peanut Butter Doggie Ice Cream

$5.50

Coconut milk, coconut cream, peanuts & guar gum.

Bacon Doggie Ice Cream

$5.50

Coconut milk, coconut cream, uncured bacon, guar gum.

Sunday Scoop Shop Ice Cream

$5.50

Blueberry Doggie Ice Cream

$5.50Out of stock

Salmon Doggie Ice Cream

$5.50

Bully sticks

Small

$5.00

Large

$9.00

Poop Bags

Poop Bags (Single Roll)

$1.50