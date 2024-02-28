518 Smokehouse 673 Chapin Rd
Brunch
- Basket of Biscuits$14.00
- Cornbread Skillet$7.00
- Hash and Rice Bowl$12.00
- All American Breakfast$17.00
- Chicken and Waffles$20.00
- Smokehouse English Breakfast$18.00
- 518 Shrimp and Grits$20.00
- 518 Omelet$19.00
- Pick 1 Meat and 2 Sides$15.00
- Pick 2 Meat and 2 Sides$20.00
- 3 Meats 2 Sides$24.00
- 518 Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Peak drift beer battered chicken sandwich, texa-lina sauce, house pickles, and sesame seed bun
- Backyard Burger$16.00
House ground brisket, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickles, American cheese, and burgcock sauce
- Eladio Tacos$12.00
Choice of: pulled pork, pulled chicken, or chopped brisket; topped with slaw, and choice of sauce
- The "518" Salad$8.00+
Sliced smoked chicken, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, tomato, house pickles, cornbread croutons, and choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$8.00+
Salmon belly burnt ends, Cowboy candy, crispy salmon skins, baby mixed greens, and blistered corn
- Mini Corn Dogs$8.00
Served with honey mustard
- Reed's Burger$8.00
House ground brisket, American cheese, and fries
- Nora's PB&J$8.00
House ground brisket, American cheese, and fries
- Chapin Chicken Tenders$8.00
Fried chicken tenders, fries, and a roll
- Pineapple Jam$2.50
- Strawberry Jam$2.50
- Side Egg$2.00
- Side Bacon$2.00
- Side Grits$5.00
- Side Waffle$8.00
- Side Sausage$2.00
- Honey Butter$0.75
- Syrup$0.75
518 Smokehouse 673 Chapin Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(803) 917-6103
Closed