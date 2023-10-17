51st Deli - New Location 3001 west end Ave
Breakfast
Two eggs, cooked any style
Your choice of meat: Deli turkey, deli ham, Boar's Head Bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or fried chicken, with two eggs over medium and cheese on your choice of bread: plain or everything bagel, croissant, brioche bun, hero, ciabatta, sourdough toast, wheat toast, marble rye toast, or gluten free (+$1)
Flour tortilla with eggs, cheese, potatoes, grilled peppers and onions, hot sauce, and your choice of meat.
Mashed avocado and feta on wheat berry toast with tomato. Add 2 eggs $2 or Boar's Head Bacon $2
Your choice of plain or everything bagel toasted with plain cream cheese
Bagel, egg, tomato, avocado, and feta cheese on a toasted everything bagel.
Side order of Boar's Head Bacon
Boar's Head Bacon, lettuce, tomato and fried egg on toasted sourdough bread
Side order of diced potatoes with grilled peppers and onions
Corned beef, eggs, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and brown mustard on toasted marble rye
An order of 3 tacos on flour tortillas, your choice of: egg & chorizo, egg & potato, or egg & grilled chicken
Your choice of plain or everything bagel toasted with butter
Two eggs any style, and your choice of meat: Boar's Head Bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, deli turkey or deli ham, on a Belgian waffle
Nashville Hot Chicken tenders on a Belgian waffle, served with syrup
Side order of a sausage patty
Homemade biscuit with egg, cheese, and your choice of meat: Boar's Head Bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, deli ham, deli turkey or fried chicken
Breakfast platter with two eggs any style, Boar's Head Bacon, breakfast potatoes with grilled peppers and onions, and toast
Smoked salmon, capers, pickled red onion, and cream cheese on a toasted everything bagel
Three egg omelette with one choice of meat, one choice of cheese, and three vegetables served with toast
Toasted plain bagel with egg and cheese
Side order of turkey sausage patty
Three egg omelette with spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onions and tomato, served with toast
One belgian waffle, served with syrup
Sandwiches
Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of sourdough bread
Premium, freshly cut ribeye or chicken, melted provolone cheese, grilled peppers and onions on a hero roll
Freshly seasoned grilled or fried chicken, Parmesan cheese, romaine hearts, and caesar dressing on a spinach wrap
Fresh homemade chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on wheat or white bread
London broil roast beef, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a hero roll
Smoked ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun
Sliced chicken, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a ciabatta roll
Havarti, Gouda, and cheddar cheese melted on grilled, buttered sourdough bread
Freshly grilled chicken, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a spinach wrap
Fresh homemade tuna salad, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on marble rye or a brioche bun
Steamed pastrami, brown mustard, melted Swiss cheese on marble rye or wheat bread
Two slices of fried bologna, American cheese, yellow mustard, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough or wheat bread
Ground beef, American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and chipotle mayo on a hero
Slow roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle chips and brown mustard on a toasted hero roll
Capicola ham, provolone cheese, sabi sauce, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun
Prosciutto, ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, sabi sauce, lettuce and tomato on a hero roll
Roast beef, melted cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, and grilled onion on a hero roll
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar cheese, and mayo on a brioche bun
Corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye bread
Black bean patty, spinach, avocado, feta cheese, cranberries, and honey mustard on a brioche bun
Breaded chicken breast, capicola ham, bacon, jalapeño, pepper jack cheese, and sabi sauce on a hero roll
Boars head sliced turkey, Mayo, Lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, cheddar cheese, avocado, and bacon, on a toasted hero roll
Sliced turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on fresh toasted sourdough bread
Tacos & Mas!
Street style tacos
Flour tortilla with rice, beans, and cheese, with your choice of protein
Flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of protein
Your choice of protein with lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, jalapeño, cheese, and mayo on telera bread
3 grilled Quesabirria tacos with barbacoa, cheese, onions, cilantro, and a side of consume dip served on corn tortillas
Burgers
Specialty Sides
Shareable order of French fries topped with carne asada, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream
A large order of your choice of shrimp or tilapia ceviche served with avocado and house made hot sauce
8 ounces of house made guacamole served with tortilla chips
House made tortilla chips served with 8 ounces of your choice of salsa or queso
One fried plantain with lechera
Street style grilled corn with mayo, cotija cheese, and hot sauce
A side order of Mexican style rice
A side order of pinto beans