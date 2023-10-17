Breakfast

2 Eggs
$2.00

Two eggs, cooked any style

2 Eggs any style w/ Meat & Cheese Sandwich
$8.00

Your choice of meat: Deli turkey, deli ham, Boar's Head Bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or fried chicken, with two eggs over medium and cheese on your choice of bread: plain or everything bagel, croissant, brioche bun, hero, ciabatta, sourdough toast, wheat toast, marble rye toast, or gluten free (+$1)

51st Morning Burrito
$8.00

Flour tortilla with eggs, cheese, potatoes, grilled peppers and onions, hot sauce, and your choice of meat.

Avocado Toast
$6.00

Mashed avocado and feta on wheat berry toast with tomato. Add 2 eggs $2 or Boar's Head Bacon $2

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
$4.50

Your choice of plain or everything bagel toasted with plain cream cheese

Beta-Feta
$6.50

Bagel, egg, tomato, avocado, and feta cheese on a toasted everything bagel.

Boar's Head Bacon
$3.00

Side order of Boar's Head Bacon

Breakfast BLT
$7.00

Boar's Head Bacon, lettuce, tomato and fried egg on toasted sourdough bread

Breakfast Potatoes
$3.50

Side order of diced potatoes with grilled peppers and onions

Breakfast Reuben Sandwich
$12.00

Corned beef, eggs, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and brown mustard on toasted marble rye

Breakfast Tacos
$10.00

An order of 3 tacos on flour tortillas, your choice of: egg & chorizo, egg & potato, or egg & grilled chicken

Buttered Bagel
$3.00

Your choice of plain or everything bagel toasted with butter

Momma's Plate
$11.00

Two eggs any style, and your choice of meat: Boar's Head Bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, deli turkey or deli ham, on a Belgian waffle

Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles
$11.00

Nashville Hot Chicken tenders on a Belgian waffle, served with syrup

Sausage
$3.00

Side order of a sausage patty

Southern Biscuit
$8.00

Homemade biscuit with egg, cheese, and your choice of meat: Boar's Head Bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, deli ham, deli turkey or fried chicken

The Classic
$11.00

Breakfast platter with two eggs any style, Boar's Head Bacon, breakfast potatoes with grilled peppers and onions, and toast

The lox
$10.00

Smoked salmon, capers, pickled red onion, and cream cheese on a toasted everything bagel

The Omelette
$12.00

Three egg omelette with one choice of meat, one choice of cheese, and three vegetables served with toast

The Plain
$5.00

Toasted plain bagel with egg and cheese

Toast w/ Jelly
$2.00
Turkey Sausage
$3.00

Side order of turkey sausage patty

Veggie Omelette
$9.00

Three egg omelette with spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onions and tomato, served with toast

Waffle (only)
$5.00

One belgian waffle, served with syrup

Sandwiches

51st Club
$13.00

Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of sourdough bread

51st Philly
$12.00

Premium, freshly cut ribeye or chicken, melted provolone cheese, grilled peppers and onions on a hero roll

Build Your Own
$10.00
Caesar Wrap
$10.00

Freshly seasoned grilled or fried chicken, Parmesan cheese, romaine hearts, and caesar dressing on a spinach wrap

Chicken Salad sandwich
$11.00

Fresh homemade chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Classic BLT
$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on wheat or white bread

Classic Roast Beef
$10.00

London broil roast beef, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a hero roll

Deli Delight
$10.00

Smoked ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun

Everroast Chicken
$11.00

Sliced chicken, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a ciabatta roll

Grilled Cheese
$6.00

Havarti, Gouda, and cheddar cheese melted on grilled, buttered sourdough bread

Grilled Chicken Wrap
$10.00

Freshly grilled chicken, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a spinach wrap

Music City Tuna
$11.00

Fresh homemade tuna salad, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on marble rye or a brioche bun

Pastrami
$10.00

Steamed pastrami, brown mustard, melted Swiss cheese on marble rye or wheat bread

Southern Favorite
$7.00

Two slices of fried bologna, American cheese, yellow mustard, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough or wheat bread

The Chopped Cheese
$10.00

Ground beef, American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and chipotle mayo on a hero

The Cuban
$11.00

Slow roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle chips and brown mustard on a toasted hero roll

The Hot Cappy
$10.00

Capicola ham, provolone cheese, sabi sauce, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta bun

The Italian
$12.00

Prosciutto, ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, sabi sauce, lettuce and tomato on a hero roll

The Legend
$10.00

Roast beef, melted cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, and grilled onion on a hero roll

The Nations
$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar cheese, and mayo on a brioche bun

The Reuben
$12.00

Corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye bread

The Vegetarian
$10.00

Black bean patty, spinach, avocado, feta cheese, cranberries, and honey mustard on a brioche bun

The West/Nasty
$11.00

Breaded chicken breast, capicola ham, bacon, jalapeño, pepper jack cheese, and sabi sauce on a hero roll

Turkey Avocado
$12.00

Boars head sliced turkey, Mayo, Lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, cheddar cheese, avocado, and bacon, on a toasted hero roll

Turkey Club
$12.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on fresh toasted sourdough bread

Tacos & Mas!

Taco
$2.75

Street style tacos

Burrito
$9.00

Flour tortilla with rice, beans, and cheese, with your choice of protein

Quesadilla
$9.00

Flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of protein

Torta
$9.00

Your choice of protein with lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, jalapeño, cheese, and mayo on telera bread

Birria Tacos
$13.00

3 grilled Quesabirria tacos with barbacoa, cheese, onions, cilantro, and a side of consume dip served on corn tortillas

Burgers

Signature Burger
$7.99

Two fresh all-beef patties, with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion on a brioche bun

Specialty Sides

Carne Asada Fries
$12.00

Shareable order of French fries topped with carne asada, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream

Ceviche and Avocado
$11.00

A large order of your choice of shrimp or tilapia ceviche served with avocado and house made hot sauce

Chips and Guacamole
$9.00

8 ounces of house made guacamole served with tortilla chips

Chips and Salsa
$7.00

House made tortilla chips served with 8 ounces of your choice of salsa or queso

Chips And Queso
$9.00
Fried Plantains
$4.00

One fried plantain with lechera

Elote
$5.00

Street style grilled corn with mayo, cotija cheese, and hot sauce

Rice
$3.00

A side order of Mexican style rice

Beans
$3.00

A side order of pinto beans

Tortilla Chips
$3.00
Side Salad
$4.99
Queso
$5.99
Guacamole
$5.99
Salsa
$3.00+
Pico de Gallo
$3.00
Fries
$3.00
Wedges
$3.00
Sweet Plantain Chips
$2.99
Hummus Dip
$4.99
Roasted Red Hummus Dip
$4.99
Smoked Salmon Dip
$5.99
Pimento Cheese
$3.99

Desserts

New York Cheesecake
$7.00
Chocolate Cheesecake
$7.00
Blueberry Cheesecake
$6.00
Godiva Brownie Cheesecake
$6.00
Chess Pie
$4.00
Pecan Pie
$4.00
Red Velvet Cake
$6.00
Carrot Cake
$6.00
Coconut Cake
$6.00
Lemon Berry Cake
$6.00
Tiramisu
$5.00
Cannoli (2)
$5.00
Chocolate Cannoli (2)
$6.00
Rice pudding
$3.00
Flan
$3.00
Peaches & Crema
$2.99
Strawberries & Crema
$2.99
Single Doughnut
$1.99
Half Dozen Doughnut
$8.99
Dozen Doughnut
$15.99
Muffin
$1.99
Croissant/Danish
$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese
$6.00

Melted American Cheese on Toasted Brioche Bun

Kids Turkey & Cheese
$6.00

Sliced deli turkey & American cheese on toasted sourdough bread

Kids Ham & Cheese
$6.00

Sliced deli ham & American cheese on toasted sourdough bread

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
$8.00