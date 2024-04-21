Welcome to 54 Main Bar & Grille! Thanks for stopping by, Online Ordering will be live on 4/17! Until then, please check out our menu.
54 Main Bar and Grille
Main Menu
Starters
- Soup$7.50
French onion or soup of the day
- Half 54 Nachos$11.00
Tortilla chips, pilsner chili, Cheddar and jack, hot peppers, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Full 54 Nachos$16.00
Tortilla chips, pilsner chili, Cheddar and jack, hot peppers, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Wings Traditional$15.00
Buffalo, Thai, or Chipotle BBQ style, blue cheese, and celery
- Wings Boneless$15.00
Buffalo, Thai, or Chipotle BBQ style, blue cheese, and celery
- Fried Calamari$15.00
Traditional-marinara buffalo-blue cheese Thai-peanuts & pineapple
- Potstickers$14.00
Pork dumplings, sesame sauce. Pan-seared, fried, or steamed
- Mediterranean Hummus$15.00
Homemade hummus, roasted peppers, evoo, vegetable crudites, pita
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip$15.00
Served with tortilla chips
- Quesadillas$15.00
Chicken or steak, Cheddar & jack, guacamole, sour cream, pico de galo
- Garlic Shrimp$16.00
Red devil sauce, white wine, garlic bread
- Philly Cheese Steak Rolls$15.00
Beef, Cheddar, onions, spicy ketchup
- 54 Bar Pie$15.00
- Pierogies$15.00
Potato & Cheddar stuffed, caramelized onion, and sour cream
- Southwest Chili$8.00
Jack & Cheddar cheese, sour cream
- Shrimp Quesadilla$13.00
Salads
- Tex Mex Taco Salad$17.00
Ground turkey, red kidney beans, Cheddar & jack cheese, tomato, lettuce, and chipotle ranch, served in a tortilla shell
- Cobb Salad$16.00
Iceberg, tomato, blue cheese, bacon, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese dressing
- Greek Salad$15.00
Cucumbers, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, green peppers, feta cheese, dill, lemon, evoo, red wine vinegar
- 54 Chopped Salad$15.00
Radicchio, iceberg, romaine, cranberries, pecan, bleu cheese, sweet vidalia onion vinaigrette
- Honey Mustard Chicken Salad$18.00
Romaine, breaded chicken, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, red onion, honey mustard vinaigrette
- Frisee Salad$15.00
Shaved brussels, bacon, tomato, blue cheese, honey mustard vinaigrette
- Main Street Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, candied walnuts, apples, fried goat cheese, and sherry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmigiano- reggiano, classic Caesar dressing
- House Salad$7.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
- 54 Smash Burger$16.00
Pickles, onion, American cheese, Russian dressing
- Madison Burger$15.00
Choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, provolone, mozzarella, jack, or blue cheese (add$1)
- Salmon Burger$17.00
Seasoned with scallions, garlic, dijon mustard, coleslaw, avocado, and sriracha mayo
- Burnet Turkey Burger$16.00
Apple-seasoned turkey burger, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, cranberry mayo
- Veggie Giralda Bean Burger$15.00
White and black beans, roasted veggies, rice, quinoa, arugula, chipotle aioli
- Prime Rib Sandwich$20.00
Shaved prime rib, arugula, Swiss cheese, and horseradish sauce
- Chicken Parm$16.00
Marinara & mozzarella, toasted roll
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bacon, tomato, lettuce, & ranch
- Classic Turkey Club$16.00
Fresh turkey, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough
Entrees
- Fiesta Tacos$23.00
Slow-cooked steak, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, flour tortilla, and ancho chipotle sauce
- Chicken Milanese$23.00
Breaded chicken, escarole salad, white onion, radish, kalamata olives, cherry tomato, red wine vinegar & evoo
- Pub Style Fish and Chips$25.00
Beer battered cod, crispy fries, tarter & coleslaw
- Steak Frites$30.00
Hand-cut 12 oz NY strip, crispy fries, chimichurri
- Pan-Seared Salmon$25.00
Spanish rice & seasonal vegetables, whole grain mustard sauce
- Meatloaf$23.00
Red wine demi, served with mashed potatoes & roasted corn
- Bourbon Street Pasta$21.00
Tomato, chicken, mushroom & spinach in a creamy cajun sauce
Dessert
Kids Menu
Sides
Specials
Brunch Menu
Brunch
- Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$14.00
Toasted English muffin, home fries
- Soup Du Jour$7.00
- Breakfast Tacos$16.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, Cheddar cheese
- Steak & Eggs$25.00
Hanger steak, cab demi, salsa verde
- 54 Main Pancakes$13.00
Buttermilk pancakes, chocolate chips + $1
- Eggs Benedict$14.00
English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, scallion, home fries
- Avocado Toast$16.00
Avocado, pico, radish, multigrain toast, fried eggs, home fires
- Breakfast Quesadilla$15.00
Jack cheese, chorizo, egg, guacamole, sour cream, pico
- Key Lime Pie*$8.00
Whipped cream
- Caramel Custard*$8.00
Roasted almonds, caramel sauce
- Apple Pie a La Mode$8.00
Apple pie, vanilla ice cream
- 3 Eggs$12.00
- Toas$3.00
- Side Of Bacon$4.00
Drink Menu
Vodka
Tequila
Scotch
Whiskey
Cordial Lookup
Cocktails
- 54 Margarita$8.50
- Aperol Sprits$10.00
- Black Russian$8.00
- Appletini$9.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Cosmo$9.00
- Choc Martini$9.00
- Dirty Shirley$8.00
- French Martini$10.00
- Espresso Martini$9.50
- Lemon Drop Martini$9.00
- Manmosa$9.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Pom Martini$9.00
- White Russian$8.00
- French 54$8.50
- Bahama Mama$8.00
- 54 Jalapeno Marg$9.00
- Fuzzy Navel$7.00
- Irish Coffee$8.00
- Hot Toddy$8.00
- Mimosa$9.50
- Red Sangria$10.00
- Negroni$10.00
Shots
Beverage
- Boylan Orange$4.00
- Boylan Rootbeer$4.00
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Boylan BLK Chry$4.00
- Juice-cranberr$4.00
- Juice-Grapefruit$4.00
- Juice-Orange$4.00
- Milk$3.50
- Sparkling Water BTL$5.00
- Sparkling Water LG$7.50
- Panna Still$4.50
- Juice-Pineapple$4.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Coffee$3.50
- DBL Decaf Espresso$4.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Decaf Espresso$3.00
- Espresso$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Decaf Capp$5.00
- Virgin Mary$4.00
- DBL Espresso$4.00
- Mocktails$4.00