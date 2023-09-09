DINNER

DESSERTS

Banana Spring Rolls

$21.00

Birthday Cake

Birthday IC

Birthday Sorbet

Cheesecake

$14.00

Chocolate Pot de Creme

$11.00

Cotton Candy Tree

$18.00

DOD

$16.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Japanese Milk Bread

$16.00

Mango Sticky Rice Pudding

$12.00

Sorbet

$6.00

ENTRÉES

14 oz Pork Chop

$48.00

Cauliflower Puree, Broccolini, Fingerling Potatoes, Chimichurri  

Kalbi Lamb Chops

$42.00

Halibut

$34.00

Scallops

$42.00

Seared Salmon

$36.00

Wasabi Mash, Saikyo Miso, Arugula, Sweet Soy Sauce   

Short Ribs

$45.00

Teriyaki Lo Mein, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Baby Bok Choy, Apple Syrup, Toasted Sesame Seeds  

Test Dinner

Special Entree

$38.00Out of stock

Sea Bass

$48.00Out of stock

Chicken Special

$36.00

Swordfish

$38.00Out of stock

Ribeye Special

$76.00Out of stock

Grouper Special

$42.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Pizza

$12.00

Kids Chicken Finger

$12.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Mac

$12.00

Kids Custom Item

$12.00

PIZZA

Margherita

$30.00

Mr. Fungi

$30.00

Roasted Exotic Mushrooms, Asparagus, Brussels Sprouts, Truffle Oil 

Pepperoni

$30.00

Fennel Confit, Crushed Tomatoes, Provolone, Crushed Red Pepper, Parmesan

Special Pizza

$30.00

ROCCO PROMO

Chef Rocco Promo $40

$40.00

Chef Rocco Promo $100

$100.00

SALADS

Chopped Wedge

$15.00

Extra Rolls

$6.00

Fahrenheit Greens

$14.00

Lexi's Apple Salad

$15.00

Rolls

Shanghai Slaw

$16.00

Summer Tomato Salad

$16.00

Watermelon Feta

$16.00

SEAFOOD TOWERS

Seafood Tower #1

$60.00

Seafood Tower #2

$99.00

Seafood Tower #3

$160.00

SHELLFISH BAR

Oysters 6 west coast

$25.00

Oysters 12 West Coast

$44.00

Oysters 6 East Coast

$25.00

Oysters 12 East Coast

$44.00

Shrimp Cocktail 3

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail 6

$28.00

Jonah Crab Claw 3

$13.00

Jonah Crab Claw 6

$28.00

Ahi Tuna Poke

$18.00

King Crab

$39.00

Oestra Caviar

$110.00

VIP King Crab

$85.00

SIDES

Baked Potato

$14.00

Sour Cream, Whipped Butter, Bacon, Chive

Broccolini

$12.00

Fondant Potatoes

$10.00

Heirloom Carrots

$12.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Regular Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Roasted Truffle Wild Mushrooms

$12.00

Street Corn

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$16.00

Lobster Tail

$30.00

SMALL PLATES

Ahi Nachos

$18.00

Tuna, Wontons, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapeños, Green Onions, Chili Aioli 

Charcuterie Board-Small

$24.00

Chicken Spring Rolls

$15.00

Dan Dan Dumplings

$20.00

Miso Eggplant

$13.00

Oysters Rocco-Feller

$22.00

Potato Nachos

$17.00

Rock Shrimp

$18.00

 Creamy Cloister Honey Glaze, Sesame

Spiced Tuna Crunchy Rice

$15.00

Umami Ravioli

$18.00

Charcuterie Board - Large

$38.00

Charcuterie Board - Small

$24.00

Seared Ohio Wagyu

$22.00

Pork Belly Ceviche

$22.00

Duck Tacos

$20.00

STEAKS

12 oz Wagyu New York Strip

$125.00

22 oz Cowboy Ribeye

$75.00

32 oz Prime Tomahawk

$99.00

Prime Filet

$55.00

Vegan and Vegetarian

Shanghai Slaw

$16.00

Watermelon Salad

$16.00

Summer Tomato Salad

$16.00

Miso Eggplant

$15.00

Squash Pasta

$21.00

Vegetable Lo Mein

$16.00

Cauliflower and Mushroom Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

N/A DRINKS

COFFEES + TEAS

Cappucino

$9.00

Coffee

$5.00

Decaf

$5.00

Double Cappuccino

$9.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$6.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Unsweet Tea

$5.00

Latte

$8.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

JUICES + LEMONADES

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

OTHER

Milk

$4.00

Mocktail

$9.00

Proxies Blanc Slate "Chardonnay"

$12.00

Proxies Ember "Pinot Noir"

$12.00

Proxies Pink Salt "Rose"

$12.00

Proxies Red Clay "Cabernet Sauvignon"

$12.00

Small sparkling

$7.00

Sparkling

$9.00

Still

$9.00

Water

SODAS + FIZZ

Coca Cola

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$6.00

Sprite

$5.00

Tonic

$4.00

MISC FEES

MISC

1L Corkage Fee

$75.00

Cake Fee

$25.00

Charlotte Aglow

$15.00

Cork Fee

$45.00

Gift Card

$200.00

Penny

$0.01

TIP

$0.01

Valet

$18.00