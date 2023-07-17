58 Culinary - Sun Life Cafe Catering 110 Thames St
Breakfast Catering
Assorted Pastries
Rotating selection of cinnamon rolls, muffins, croissants, and coffee cake
Breakfast Sandwiches
Our rotating choices of breakfast sandwiches - please note how many vegetarian options you'd like us to include
Assorted Snacks
Granola bar, fruit, nuts
Avocado Toast
Parfait
Yogurt, granola, fruit compote
Breakfast Full Package
Pastry, breakfast sandwich, parfait, and snack per person
Allergies & Dietary Restrictions
Required
Breakfast Delivery Time
Required
Breakfast Cleanup Time
Required
Breakfast Room Selection
Required
Breakfast Room Access Details
Required
Lunch Catering
Assorted Sandwiches & Salads
Rotating selection of salads and sandwiches. Rotating selection of salads. Previous salads have included caesar salad, greek salad, and cobb salad. Previous sandwiches have included ham & cheese on baguette, roast beef, italian, and hummus.
Assorted Sandwiches
Rotating selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian sandwiches. Please note how many vegetarian/vegan items you need in the notes below. Previous sandwiches have included ham & cheese on baguette, roast beef, italian, and hummus.
Assorted Salads
Rotating selection of salads. Previous salads have included caesar salad, greek salad, and cobb salad
Soups
Rotating soups. Previous soups have included tomato basil, roasted red pepper, and clam chowder
Assorted Snacks
Granola bars, fruit, nuts, chips
Assorted Dessert
Rotating selection of cookies and brownies
Lunch Full Package
Soup, salad, sandwich, snack, and dessert per person
Allergies & Dietary Restrictions
Required
Lunch Delivery Time
Required
Lunch Cleanup Time
Required
Lunch Room Selection
Required
Lunch Room Access Details
Required