Breakfast Catering

Please make sure you select the correct date for delivery upon checkout. We will not be able to process orders with less than 72 hours notice. For more than 50 guests please email heather.anderson@58culinary.com

Assorted Pastries

Rotating selection of cinnamon rolls, muffins, croissants, and coffee cake

Breakfast Sandwiches

Our rotating choices of breakfast sandwiches - please note how many vegetarian options you'd like us to include

Assorted Snacks

Granola bar, fruit, nuts

Avocado Toast

Parfait

Yogurt, granola, fruit compote

Breakfast Full Package

Pastry, breakfast sandwich, parfait, and snack per person

Allergies & Dietary Restrictions

Breakfast Delivery Time

Breakfast Cleanup Time

Breakfast Room Selection

Breakfast Room Access Details

Lunch Catering

Assorted Sandwiches & Salads

Rotating selection of salads and sandwiches. Rotating selection of salads. Previous salads have included caesar salad, greek salad, and cobb salad. Previous sandwiches have included ham & cheese on baguette, roast beef, italian, and hummus.

Assorted Sandwiches

Rotating selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian sandwiches. Please note how many vegetarian/vegan items you need in the notes below. Previous sandwiches have included ham & cheese on baguette, roast beef, italian, and hummus.

Assorted Salads

Rotating selection of salads. Previous salads have included caesar salad, greek salad, and cobb salad

Soups

Rotating soups. Previous soups have included tomato basil, roasted red pepper, and clam chowder

Assorted Snacks

Granola bars, fruit, nuts, chips

Assorted Dessert

Rotating selection of cookies and brownies

Lunch Full Package

Soup, salad, sandwich, snack, and dessert per person

Allergies & Dietary Restrictions

Lunch Delivery Time

Lunch Cleanup Time

Lunch Room Selection

Lunch Room Access Details

Beverage Catering

Coffee & Tea

Dairy and non-dairy creamers included, as well as sweeteners

Assorted Beverages

Rotating selection of beverage options

Delivery Time

Cleanup Time

Room Selection

Room Access Details

Water