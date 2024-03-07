58 Degrees & Holding Co.
Food
- Molasses Glazed Pork Belly$14.00
Walnut and Pomagrante
- Goat Cheese and Jam$12.00
Laura Chenel Goat Cheese, House Made Jam, Toasted Baguette
- Cajun Shrimp Mac & Cheese$19.00
Cavatappi, Creamy White Wine Garlic Suace, Aged White Cheddar, Mozzarella
- Julian's Prawns$22.00
White Wine Garlic Butter Sauce Served with Bread
- Chicken Street Tacos$15.00
Jalapenos, Onion, Micro Cilantro, Creme, Smoke Sauce
- Shrimp Street Tacos$15.00
Marinated Cactus, Sprout, Mirco Cilantro, Smoke Sauce
- PB Bao Tacos$15.00
Soy Briased Pork Belly, Thai Basil, Mint, Xilantro, Jalapeno, Carrot, Diakon
- 2 Board$17.00
One meat & One Cheese
- 4 Board$35.00
Two Meats & Two Cheeses
- 6 Board$55.00
Three Meats & Three Cheeses
- Chicken Piccata$32.00
Caper Beurre Blanc, Carrot, Mashed Potato
- Wild Mushroom Bucatini$26.00
Mushroom Medly, Garlic Cream Sauce, Spring Pea, Spinach, Lemon Zest, Parm, Parm Crip
- Pan Seared Salmon$34.00
Chili Paste, Fennel Pear Salad, Farro, Spinach, Pear-Orange Gastrique
- Painted HIlls Filet Mignon$55.00
Carrot, Fingerling Potato, Veal Demi
- Arugla Salad$15.00
frisee, red onion, humbolt fog, black walnut, cherry tomato, mustard vinaigrette
- Spinach Salad$15.00
blackberry, goat cheese, radicchio, balsamic, simple vinaigrette