+58 Gourmet by ConSentido Brickell
Bakery
Breads
- SWEET BREAD$1.50
freshly baked sweet bread sprinkled with sugar.
- 10X10 PROMO$10.00
our 10x10 promo includes 10 sweet breads for just $10.
- BOMBA$3.50
freshly baked sweet bread stuffed with your favorite filling, and dusted with powdered sugar.
- GOLFEADO$5.25
freshly baked soft rolls, filled with panela or muscovado sugar, some cheese, and a touch of anise seeds.
- BAGUETTE$3.50
freshly baked baguette.
- ARTISAN BREAD$5.25
- ANDINO BREAD$4.75
freshly baked Andean bread.
- CHEESE BREAD$10.24
- GUAVA & CHEESE BREAD$11.24
- VENEZUELAN HAM BREAD$4.39+
- HOJALDRE HAM & CREAM CHEESE BREAD$40.00
Cachitos
Mini Breads
Viennoiserie
Croissants
- PLAIN CROISSANT$5.00
our buttery, flaky croissant is perfect for any occasion.
- HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT$6.00
buttery, flaky croissant filled with sliced smoky ham and cheese.
- TURKEY & CREAM CHEESE CROISSANT$6.00
buttery, flaky croissant filled with sliced turkey ham and smooth cream cheese.
- PAIN AU CHOCOLAT$5.50
buttery, flaky croissant filled with chocolate.
- NUTELLA CROISSANT$8.00
delightful treat filled with nutella, wrapped in our buttery, flaky croissant, and topped with sliced hazelnuts.
- ALMOND CROISSANT$8.00
delightful treat filled with luscious almond cream, wrapped in our buttery, flaky croissant.
- DELI CROISSANT$11.00
our flaky croissant, sliced turkey ham, muenster cheese, honey mustard, and baby arugula.
- AVOCADO CROISSANT$14.00
our flaky croissant, mashed avocado, mozzarella cheese, grape tomato, pesto oil, and black pepper.
- SALMON CROISSANT$15.35
our flaky croissant, smoked salmon, green onion cream cheese, pickled red onions, capers, dill, and black pepper.
Pastelitos
- HAM & CHEESE PASTELITO$5.70
golden brown and crunchy puff pastry loaded with a soft ham and cheese filling.
- RICOTTA PASTELITO$5.70
golden brown and crunchy puff pastry filled with ricotta cheese.
- RICOTTA & SPINACH PASTELITO$5.70
golden brown and crunchy puff pastry loaded with ricotta cheese and spinach.
- CHICKEN PASTELITO$5.70
golden brown and crunchy puff pastry wrapped around a delicious chicken filling.
- GROUND BEEF PASTELITO$5.70
golden brown and crunchy puff pastry wrapped around a mouthwatering ground beef filling.
- FROZEN PASTELITOS ASSORTMENT$17.50
our assorted frozen pastelitos include 5 different flavors: ham & cheese, ricotta, ricotta & spinach, ground beef, and chicken.
Mini Viennoiserie
- MINI HAM & CHEESE PASTELITO$3.00
petite golden brown and crunchy puff pastry loaded with a soft ham and cheese filling.
- MINI RICOTTA PASTELITO$3.00
petite golden brown and crunchy puff pastry filled with ricotta cheese.
- MINI RICOTTA & SPINACH PASTELITO$3.00
petite golden brown and crunchy puff pastry loaded with ricotta cheese and spinach.
- MINI GROUND BEEF PASTELITO$3.00
petite golden brown and crunchy puff pastry wrapped around a mouthwatering ground beef filling.
- MINI CHICKEN PASTELITO$3.00
petite golden brown and crunchy puff pastry wrapped around a delicious chicken filling.
- MINI PLAIN CROISSANT$3.00
our petite, buttery, flaky croissant is perfect for any occasion.
- MINI NUTELLA CROISSANT$3.70
petite treat filled with nutella, wrapped in our buttery, flaky croissant, and topped with a sliced hazelnut.
Paninis & Toasts
Paninis
- PROSCIUTTO PANINI$10.00+
artisan bread, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese, grape tomato, pesto mayo sauce, arugula, pesto oil, and balsamic vinaigrette.
- BLUEBERRY PANINI$9.50+
artisan bread, blueberry goat cheese, provolone cheese, and spinach.
- HAM & CHEESE BAGUETTE$7.50+
baguette, pink sauce, muenster cheese, and smoked ham.
- SALAMI SANDWICH$9.00+
andino bread, pink sauce, muenster cheese, and salami.
Toasts
- SALMON TOAST$15.35
artisan bread, smoked salmon, green onion cream cheese, pickled red onions, capers, dill, and black pepper.
- AVOCADO TOAST$14.00
artisan bread, mashed avocado, mozzarella cheese, grape tomato, pesto oil, and black pepper.
- NUTELLA TOAST$10.00
artisan bread, nutella, berries, blueberry, and powdered sugar.
Coffee & Tea
Hot Coffee & Tea
Iced Coffee & Tea
Desserts
Classic Desserts
- SMALL PALMIER$2.50
small puff pastry biscuit rolled and sprinkled with sugar.
- PALMIER$4.75
puff pastry biscuit rolled and sprinkled with sugar.
- NUTELLA PROFITEROLE$7.25
delightful choux pastry balls filled with moist nutella crème pâtissière, and dipped in glossy chocolate ganache.
- PROFITEROLE$7.25
- NUTELLA CANNOLI$4.75
crunchy cannoli shell filled with our nutella crème pâtissière, and dusted with powdered sugar.
- CANNOLI$4.75
crunchy cannoli shell filled with our crème pâtissière, and dusted with powdered sugar.
- WILD BERRY TART$7.25
fruity tart that integrates a buttery sable crust and juicy berries arranged on a layer of smooth homemade crème pâtissière.
- STRAWBERRY TART$7.25
classic summer tart that combines a buttery sable crust, homemade crème pâtissière, and fresh strawberries.
- PASSION FRUIT TART$7.25
buttery sable crust filled with passion fruit cream and topped with meringue and chocolate ganache.
- CLASSIC LEMON MERINGUE TART$7.25
citrus tart made with buttery sable crust and homemade lemon curd and topped with golden swirls of meringue.
- SKY-HIGH LEMON MERINGUE TART$7.25
citrus tart made with buttery sable crust and homemade lemon curd and topped with a tall golden meringue.
- CLASSIC MILHOJAS$7.25
thin layers of puff pastry filled with crème pâtissière and dusted with powdered sugar.
- DULCE DE LECHE MILHOJAS$7.25
thin layers of puff pastry filled with dulce de leche and crème pâtissière, dusted with powdered sugar, and drizzled with more dulce de leche.
- TIRAMISU$7.25
fresh classic tiramisù made with layers of coffee and liqueur-soaked Savoiardi fingers and creamy mascarpone, and topped with a light dusting of cacao powder and chocolate chunks.
- TRES LECHES$7.25
ultra light sponge cake soaked in a three-milk mixture, topped with meringue, and dusted with ground cinnamon.
- OPERA CAKE$7.25
- ST. JAMES CAKE$7.25
traditional Galician almond cake dusted with powdered sugar.
Mini Desserts
- MINI PALMIER$0.99
petit puff pastry biscuit rolled and sprinkled in sugar.
- BOX MINI DESSERT ASSORTMENT$20.00
our assorted dessert box includes 9 bite-sized desserts.
- MINI NUTELLA PROFITEROLE$3.50
petit choux pastry ball filled with moist nutella crème pâtissière, and dipped in glossy chocolate ganache.
- MINI PROFITEROLE$3.50
petit choux pastry ball filled with moist crème pâtissière, and dipped in glossy chocolate ganache.
- MINI NUTELLA CANNOLI$3.50
petite crunchy cannoli shell filled with our nutella crème pâtissière, and dusted with powdered sugar.
- MINI CANNOLI$3.50
petite crunchy cannoli shell filled with our crème pâtissière, and dusted with powdered sugar.
- MINI WILD BERRY TART$3.50
petit fruity tart that integrates a buttery sable crust and juicy berries arranged on a layer of smooth homemade crème pâtissière.
- MINI STRAWBERRY TART$3.50
petit summer tart that combines a buttery sable crust, homemade crème pâtissière, and fresh strawberries.
- MINI PASSION FRUIT TART$3.50
petit buttery sable crust filled with passion fruit curd, and topped with meringue and chocolate ganache.
- MINI LEMON TART$3.50
petit citrus tart made with buttery sable crust and homemade lemon curd, and topped with a golden swirl of meringue.
- MINI NUTELLA TART$3.50
petit buttery sable crust filled with nutella crème pâtissière, and topped with chopped roasted hazelnut.
- MINI CLASSIC MILHOJAS$3.50
petit layers of puff pastry filled with crème pâtissière and dusted with powdered sugar.
- MINI DULCE DE LECHE MILHOJAS$3.50
petit layers of puff pastry filled with dulce de leche and crème pâtissière, and drizzled with more dulce de leche.
- MINI TIRAMISU$3.50
petit tiramisù made with layers of coffee and liqueur-soaked Savoiardi fingers and creamy mascarpone, and topped with a light dusting of cacao powder and chocolate chunks.
- MINI TRES LECHES$3.50
petit sponge cake soaked in a three-milk mixture, topped with meringue, and dusted with ground cinnamon.
Large Desserts
- LARGE NUTELLA PROFITEROLE$55.00+
profiterole for a crowd, made with choux pastry balls filled with moist nutella crème pâtissière and dipped in glossy chocolate ganache.
- LARGE PROFITEROLE$55.00+
profiterole for a crowd, made with choux pastry balls filled with moist crème pâtissière and dipped in glossy chocolate ganache.
- LARGE WILD BERRY TART$55.00
fruity tart for a crowd that integrates a buttery sable crust and juicy berries arranged on a layer of smooth homemade crème pâtissière.
- LARGE STRAWBERRY TART$48.00
classic summer tart for a crowd that combines a buttery sable crust, homemade crème pâtissière, and fresh strawberries.
- LARGE PASSION FRUIT TART
delicious tart for a crowd made with a buttery sable crust and passion fruit cream, and topped with meringue and chocolate ganache.
- LARGE LEMON TART$48.00
citrus tart for a crowd made with buttery sable crust and homemade lemon curd and topped with golden swirls of meringue.
- LARGE CLASSIC MILHOJAS$48.00+
milhojas for a crowd that combines thin layers of puff pastry filled with crème pâtissière, and a dusting of powdered sugar.
- LARGE DULCE DE LECHE MILHOJAS$48.00+
milhojas for a crowd, made with thin layers of puff pastry, filled with dulce de leche and crème pâtissière, topped with powdered sugar, and drizzled with more dulce de leche.
- LARGE TIRAMISU$48.00
traditional tiramisù for a crowd made with layers of coffee and liqueur-soaked Savoiardi fingers and creamy mascarpone, and topped with a light dusting of cacao powder and chocolate chunks.
- LARGE TRES LECHES$48.00
ultra light sponge cake for a crowd, soaked in a three-milk mixture, topped with meringue, and dusted with ground cinnamon.
- LARGE ST. JAMES CAKE$48.00
traditional Galician almond cake for a crowd, dusted with powdered sugar.