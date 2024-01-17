Classic Martini

$13.00

Chilled Martini Glass. 1.5 oz of Gin OR Vodka, .25 oz of Dry Vermouth. Shake Gin/Vodka with a splash of olive juice. Place Vermouth in chilled martini glass, swirl around the walls, then dump. Strain martini mixture into glass. Garnish with a Lime Twist or Olives.