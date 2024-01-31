5th Street Burgers and Fries - Mesa
Burgers
- 5th st bg$10.49
classic burger, amercian cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions and 5th street aioli
- Bacon cheddar burger$11.49
Brioche bun, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions. BBQ aioli on side.
- Spicy Western burger$12.99
cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, BBQ aioli
- Tempe burger$13.49
pepperjack cheese, green chili, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avacado. Bang Bang aioli on the side.
- Steakhouse burger$12.99
blue cheese, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomatoes, steakhouse aioli
- Flaming devil burger$11.49
Brioche bun, cheese sauce, flaming cheetos
- Avocado swiss burger$12.49
Brioche bun, avocado, Swiss, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, served with bang bang aioli on the side.
- Hawaiian burger$11.99
Brioche bun, teriyaki sauce, cheddar cheese, pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion.
- Make your own burger$9.49
add cheese, add veggies, add premium toppings choice of sauce.
- PB & PJ burger$11.99
pepper jack cheese, bacon, peanut butter, pepper jelly
- Chili cheese burger$11.99
brioche bun, jalapenos, beef patty, cheddar cheese, chili and red onions.
- The veggie burger$12.49
brioche bun, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onions, veggie patty, swiss cheese, avocado. served with bang bang aioli on the side.
Sandwiches
- BLTA$9.99
thick cut bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, avocado, mayo on side
- grilled cheese$5.99
Choice of cheese, add veggies, add premium toppings choice of sauce.
- Original chicken sandwich$10.99
Brioche bun 3 chicken tenders, pickles, Bang Bang aioli on side.
- Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Brioche bun, marinated chicken, Swiss cheese, pineapples, teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onions.
- Buffalo chicken sandwich$11.99
three buffalo dipped chicken tenders, blue cheese, pickles. Served with buttermilk ranch on side.
- Nashville hot chicken sandwich$11.49
Brioche bun 3 chicken tenders dipped in Nashville hot sauce or dusted in Nashville hot seasoning, pickles, buttermilk ranch on side.
- Chicken bacon ranch sandwich$13.49
3 chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese, buttermilk ranch
Sliders
- House beef sliders$8.99
2 brioche buns, beef, american cheese, pickles, 5th st aioli
- Bacon cheddar sliders$9.49
2 brioche buns, beef, cheddar, bacon, BBQ aioli on side.
- PB & PJ sliders$9.49
2 brioche buns, beef, pepper jack cheese, bacon, creamy peanut butter, pepper jelly
- Chili cheese sliders$9.49
2 brioche buns, jalapenos, beef patty, cheddar cheese, chili, red onions.
- Hawaiian sliders$9.49
2 brioche buns, beef slider patty, cheddar cheese, pineapple and teriyaki sauce.
- Dipped chicken sliders$9.99
2 brioche buns, hand breaded chicken dipped in choice of sauce, pickles, buttermilk ranch on side.
Chicken
Salads
- 5th street burger salad$10.99
lettuce base, beef patty, american cheese, diced tomaotes, red onios and pickels. 5th street aioli
- Bacon cheddar salad$12.49
lettuce base, beef patty, cheddar cheese, diced pickles, tomatoes, red onions. served with BBQ aioli on side.
- Build your own salad$9.99
chose a base, choice of protien, cheese, veggies, premium toppings, choice of sauce
- Crispy chicken salad$12.49
lettuce base, hand breaded chicken, shredded cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions. choice of sauce
Sides
- straight cut fries$4.99
Straight cut fries
- waffle cut fries$5.49
waffle cut fries
- sweet potato fries$5.49
served with maple aioli
- Beer battered onion rings$6.99
served with BBQ aioi
- Nashville hot fries$5.99
straight cut fries, seasoned with Nashville hot seasoning, served with buttermilk ranch
- cheese fries$6.49
Straight cut fries with cheddar cheese sauce
- chili cheese fries$7.49
straight cut fries, cheddar cheese sauce, chili, red onions
- Battered Cheese sticks$6.99
6 battered cheese sticks. Served with buttermilk ranch.
- 5th street side salad$6.49
Lettuce, shredded cheddar jack, diced tomatoes, red onions, pickles. choice of dressing on side.
- 1 chicken tender$2.49
- Brioche bun$1.99
- Gluten free bun$2.49
- buffalo dipped battered cheese sticks$7.49
beer battered cheese sticks dipped in buffalo sauce. served with buttermilk ranch on the side.
- Burger patty$4.79
- Bowl of Chili$6.49
fresh beef chili, topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese and diced red onions. served with slider bun on side.
- Ice cream one scoop$2.39
Loaded fries
- 5th street burger fries$13.99
waffle fries, melted american cheese, beef patty, lettuce, diced pickles, tomatoes, red onions, 5th st aioli
- flaming devil fries$7.49
straight cut fries, covered in cheese sauce and flaming hot cheetos.
- Maple chicken fries$12.49
sweet fries, hand breaded chicken, maple aioli
- Dipped chicken fries$14.99
straight cut fries, with melted cheddar jack cheese, hand breaded chicken dipped in buffalo or Nashville hot sauce. buttermilk ranch on side.
Sauces
- Add 5th street aioli$0.49
house made thousand island
- Add BBQ aioli$0.49
- Add A 1 aioli$0.49
- Add bang bang aioli$0.49
sweet & spicy
- Add maple aioli$0.49
- Add sweet heat$0.49
hot & sweet
- Add buttermilk ranch$0.49
- Add buffalo$0.49
- Add Mayo$0.49
- Add ketchup$0.25
- Add Mustard$0.25
- Add Cheese sauce$1.99
- Add teriyaki sauce$0.49
- Add BBQ sauce$0.49
Desserts
- Churro$1.99
cinnamon sugar churro, Add choice of caramel or chocolate sauce
- Churro Sundae$7.49
2 Churros cut, with vanilla ice cream, caramel and chocolate drizzle.
- Polar Bear Burger$10.49
brioche bun, smash beef patty, topped with bacon and vanilla ice cream. Drizzled with Carmel sauce.
- Polar Bear Slider$5.49
1 Hawaiian bun, beef slider patty, bacon, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce drizzle.
- Funnal Cake fries$6.99
Funnal cake fries dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Served with side of caramel sauce.