602 Coffee & Acai CM CM
Acai Bowls
- Mini Power Bowl$10.00
Our World Famous Acai bowls are made of a pure acai blended sorbet, then topped with gluten free granola, and our Power Bowl comes with a scoop of peanut butter, half a banana, a scoop of strawberries, a scoop of Blueberries then to finish it off with a drizzle of honey on top!
- Small Power Bowl$12.00
- Large Power Bowl$14.00
Our World Famous Acai bowls are made of a pure acai blended sorbet, then topped with gluten free granola, and our Large Power Bowl comes with two scoops of peanut butter, half a banana, a scoop of strawberries, a scoop of Blueberries, extra granola on the bottom of the bowl, then to finish it off with a drizzle of honey on top!
- Mini Berry Nice Bowl$10.00
Our World Famous Acai bowls are made of a pure acai blended sorbet, then topped with gluten free granola, and our Berry Nice Bowl comes with two scoops of strawberries, a scoop of Blueberries then to finish it off with a drizzle of honey on top!
- Small Berry Nice Bowl$12.00
- Large Berry Nice Bowl$14.00
Our World Famous Acai bowls are made of a pure acai blended sorbet, then topped with gluten free granola, and our Large Berry Nice Bowl comes with two scoops of strawberries, a scoop of Blueberries, extra granola added to the bottom of the bowl, then to finish it off with a drizzle of honey on top!
- Mini Paradise Bowl$10.00
Our World Famous Acai bowls are made of a pure acai blended sorbet, then topped with gluten free granola, and our Paradise Bowl comes with half a banana, a scoop of strawberries, a scoop of diced mango, a scoop of diced pineapple then to finish it off with a drizzle of honey on top!
- Small Paradise Bowl$12.00
- Large Paradise Bowl$14.00
Our World Famous Acai bowls are made of a pure acai blended sorbet, then topped with gluten free granola, and our Large Paradise Bowl comes with half a banana, a scoop of strawberries, a scoop of diced mango, a scoop of diced pineapple, Extra granola on the bottom of the bowl, then to finish it off with a drizzle of honey on top!