602 Coffee House HB | GW
Traditional Coffee & Cold Brew
Traditional Coffee
- Drip Coffee$3.00+
We serve both our 602 House blend and our Bananas Foster Drip coffee!
- Americano$3.50+
Double Shot of espresso over hot or iced water!
- Espresso$3.00
Double Shot of espresso, we use a blend of Dark Roasted Guatemalan and Papua New Guinean beans to carefully craft every shot of espresso!
- Espresso Machicato$3.50
Double Shot of espresso with 2 ounces of steamed milk!
- Cappuccino$4.25+
Double Shot of Espresso with 6 ounces of steamed foamy milk!
- Cortado$4.00
Double Shot of Espresso with 4 ounces of steamed milk!
- Latte$4.75+
Double Shot of Espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk!
- Mocha$5.00+
Double Shot of Espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk and 1 ounce of our signature Chocolate!
- Chai Latte$5.00+
Signature Chai Sauce with 10 ounces of steamed milk, Add espresso if you like!
- Matcha Latte$5.25+
Ceremonial Grade Matcha with 10 ounces of steamed milk!
- Tea$3.00+
One of our signature Teas steeped for 2 minutes served both hot or iced!
- 602 Mug 1$ Refill$1.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
- White Chocolate Mocha$5.00+
- 2$ Drip Refill$2.00