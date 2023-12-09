Skip to Main content
Acai Bowls
Traditional Coffee & Cold Brew
The Goods
Acai Bowls
Acai Bowls
Mini Power Bowl
$10.00
Small Power Bowl
$12.00
Large Power Bowl
$14.00
Mini Berry Nice Bowl
$10.00
Small Berry Nice Bowl
$12.00
Large Berry Nice Bowl
$14.00
Mini Paradise Bowl
$10.00
Small Paradise Bowl
$12.00
Large Paradise Bowl
$14.00
Traditional Coffee & Cold Brew
Traditional Coffee
Drip Coffee
$3.00+
Americano
$3.50+
Espresso
$3.00
Espresso Machicato
$3.50
Cappuccino
$4.25+
Cortado
$4.00
Latte
$4.75+
Mocha
$5.00+
Chai Latte
$5.00+
Matcha Latte
$5.25+
Tea
$3.00+
1$ 602 Mug Refill
$1.00
2$ Drip Refill
$2.00
Hot Chocolate
$3.00+
White Chocolate Mocha
$5.00+
Red-Eye
$4.00+
Drip Coffee with a shot of espresso!
Cold Brew
Cold Brew
$5.00+
Nitro Coldbrew
$6.50+
Bananas Foster Coldbrew
$5.00+
Signature Drinks
Activated Charcoal Latte
$5.00+
Coconut Caramel Latte
$5.00+
Lavender Latte
$5.00+
Nutella Mocha
$5.00+
Turmeric latte
$5.00+
Caramel Macchiato
$5.00+
Seasonal Drinks
Peppermint Mocha
$5.25+
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$5.50+
Cinnamon Roll Latte
$5.75+
Malibu Matcha
$5.50+
The Goods
The Goods
Bagel
$5.50
California Bagel
$12.00
PCH Bagel
$11.00
602 Bagel
$11.00
Thiccc Bagel
$14.00
PB Toast
$8.00
Avocado Toast
$13.00
Side Orders
Side Bacon
$2.00
Side Sausage
$2.00
Side Avocado
$3.00
Side Eggs
$3.50
602 Coffee House HB - PCH Location and Ordering Hours
(714) 369-6020
602 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Open now
• Closes at 6PM
All hours
