614Gyro 3369 indianola ave
Appetizers
- Mezze Platter$12.99
Hummus, spicy feta, and tzatziki served with fresh pita chips and vegetables
- Greek Fries$6.99
Mixed with herbs and spices topped with feta and homemade tzatziki sauce
- Greek Nachos$8.99
Pita Chips topped with Gyro, feta, onions, tomatoes, banana, pepper, and Tzatziki
- Fried Zucchini$7.99
Served with House sauce.
- Dolmades$6.49
Grape leaves stuffed with rice mixed with spices and herbs
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Six freshly fried mozzarella sticks served with homemade marinara sauce
- Chicken Tenders$8.99
Gyros
American Favorites
- Cheeseburger$8.99
2 quarter pound smash patties grilled to perfection, served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion with house aioli
- Wings$10.99
- Philly Cheese Steak$8.99
Steak with onions, mushrooms and red and green peppers topped with fresh melted provolone cheese on toasted roll
- Chicken Philly$7.99
Chicken with onions, mushrooms and red and green peppers topped with fresh melted provolone cheese on toasted roll
- Fish n Chips$16.99
- Sausage Roll$7.99
Keilbasa grilled to perfection topped with onion, peppers and bifteki sauce on a toasted roll
- Zucchini Sandwich$8.49
Fried zucchini on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and marinara
- New York Chopped Cheese$7.99