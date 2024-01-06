63 Corks 9185 SR-250 NW
Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon
- Breitenbach Barrel Select$41.00
- Cake Bread Cellars$149.00
- Caymus BTL$185.00
- Decoy$73.00
- Dusted Valley$69.00
- Educated Guess$78.00
- Far Niente BTL$200.00
- Faust$66.00
- Freemark Abbey Sycamore$129.00
- Gregory James Beckstoffer$215.00
- Hahn BTL$35.00
- Hahn Glass$9.00
- Katherine Goldschmidt Glass$12.00
- Kathrine Goldschmith BTL$47.00
- Obsidian Half Mile BTL$155.00
- Pine Ridge BTL$110.00
- Rowen 2040$165.00
- Sentinel$98.00
- Silver Palm$38.00
- St. Supery Dollarhide$235.00
- The Counselor By: River Pass Vineyard$69.00
- The Prisoner Cabernet$98.00
- Orin Swift Palmero$140.00
Merlot
Unique Reds
- Castello Banfi Brunello Di Montalcino$95.00
- Caymus Walking Fool$98.00
- Cooper and Thief Red Blend$62.00
- Ellqui Bottle$32.00
- Ellqui Glass$10.00
- Il Molino Di Grace Chianti$52.00
- Mason Sichel Bordeaux 1883$34.00
- Mount Peak Gravity$165.00
- Orin Swift 8 Yrs in the Desert$132.00
- Orin Swift Abstract$90.00
- Orin Swift Machete$88.00
- Orin Swift Others Grenache$89.00
- Orin Swift Papillion$180.00
- Predator Six Spot Bottle$29.00
- Predator Six Spot Glass$9.00
- Rowen$110.00
- Sonorous Sweet Red Bottle$28.00
- Sonorous Sweet Red Glass$8.00
- St James Swt Velvet Red Glass$8.00
- St James Winery Swt Velvet Red BTL$24.00
- Stella Rosa bottle$28.00
- Stella Rosa glass$8.00
- The Prisoner$95.00
- Unshackeled$50.00
Syrah / Syrah Blends
Pinot Noir
Zinfandel
Rosé
Chardonnay
- Evolution Glass$9.00
- Evolution BTL$34.00
- Brick Barn Acier Glass$10.00
- Brick Barn Acier Bottle$38.00
- Diora La Splendeur Du Soleil Glass$10.00
- Diora BTL$38.00
- Macrostie$49.00
- Duckhorn$58.00
- Brewer Clifton machado$64.00
- Gregory James$66.00
- Chalk Hall Estates$68.00
- Angela Vineyards$68.00
- My Favorite Neighbor$72.00
- Orin Swift Mannequin$76.00
- The Prisoner$76.00
- Cakebread Cellars$80.00
- Far Niente BTL$105.00
- Francis Coppola chard glass$10.00
- Francis Coppola bottle$35.00
- Eric’s Wente Vineyards$70.00
Sauvignon Blanc
Pinot Grigio
Riesling
Interesting White
Champagne
Wine Flight
Liquor
- Beefeaters$9.00
- Hendricks$9.00
- Empress Gin$9.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Angels Envy$12.00
- Angels Envy DBL$18.00
- Basil Hayden DBL$18.00
- Basil Hayden's$12.00
- Basil Hayden's Rye$13.00
- Basil Hayden's Rye DBL$20.00
- Blanton's$14.00
- Blanton's DBL$21.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Royal DBL$12.00
- Eagle Rare$14.00
- Eagle Rare DBL$21.00
- Four Roses Sm Batch DBL$17.00
- Four Roses Small Batch$11.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel$11.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel DBL$17.00
- Knob Creek$10.00
- Knob Creek DBL$15.00
- Knob Creek 12 yr$13.00
- Knob Creek 12 yr DBL$20.00
- Maker's Mark$9.00
- Makers Mark DBL$14.00
- Whistle Pig 12 yr Rye$26.00
- Whistle Pig 12 Yr Rye DBL$39.00
- Whistle Pig 6yr$16.00
- WhistlePig 6yr DBL$24.00
- Woodford Double Oak$12.00
- Woodford double Oak DBL$18.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Woodford Reserve DBL$14.00
Beer Cider Seltzer
Beer/Seltzer/Cider
- Press Seltzer BlackBerry Hibiscus$5.00
- Press Seltzer Pineapple Basil$5.00
- Tangerine Wheat$6.00
- Truth IPA$5.50
- Saucy Brew Works Love You, Bye$6.50
- Brew Free or Die IPA$6.00
- Golden Monkey$6.00
- Dead Guy German Ale$6.00
- Tenpenny Amber Ale$5.50
- Thirsty Dog Twisted Kilt$5.50
- Lot 21 Blonde Ale$5.50
- xahoo Hazy Juicy$7.00
- Hoodletown Wolverine Tears$10.00
- Labrador Lager$5.50
- Yuengling Lager$3.50
- Coors light Bottle$3.00
