757 Chop Cheese
Food Menu
Chop Cheese
- Texas$9.99
Bacon, onion, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, bbq
- Hawaiian$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, provolone, pineapple, onion, mayo, ketchup
- Tex-Mex$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack, chipotle mayo, jalapeño, onion, hot sause
- French$9.99
Lettuce, swiss, tomatoes, onion, French fries, ketchup, mayo
- The Poor chop cheese$9.99
Lettuce, American Cheese, ketchup, Mayo
- New York$9.99
Classic, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese
- Tropical$9.99
Spinach, Munster cheese, tomatoes, onions, peppers, avocado, Russian dressing
- Chop Cheese Lover$9.99
Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, american cheese, provolone cheese
- Hulk$9.99
Lettuce, green peppers, pickles, avocado, Chester cheese, house dressing
- Veggie Chop Cheese$9.99
Veggie burger, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pesto mayo, peppers, swiss cheese
Specials
- Lamb over Rice$10.99
Grilled lamb over yellow rice, served with a salad and our signature sauce
- Chicken Over RIce$10.99
Grilled chicken over yellow rice, served with a salad and our signature sauce
- Fish Over RIce$9.99
Grilled whiting over yellow rice, served with a salad and our signature sauce
- Salmon Over Rice$12.99
Grilled salmon over yellow rice, served with a salad and our signature sauce
- Quesadilla$8.99
- Falafel Over Rice
Grilled falafel over yellow rice, served with a salad and our signature sauce