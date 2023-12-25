Welcome to 7a Foods!
7a Foods
FOOD
Baked Goods
- Biscuit$1.75
- Special Biscuit$2.50
- Cookie- Choc Chip$3.00
- Cookie- Ginger Mol$3.00
- Cookie- Oatmeal$3.00
- Cookie- peanut butter$3.00
- Cookie- Compost$3.00
- Cookie- Choc. Chip Peanut Butter$3.00
- Cookie- choc cranberry$3.00
- Cookie- Sugar Cookie$3.00
- snicker doodle$3.00
- banana white choc chip$3.00
- lemon cookie$3.00
- Muffin (General)$3.25
- Muffin - Blueberry$3.25
- Lemon Bar$4.25
- Crumb Cake$4.25
- Orange Blossom$4.25
- Scone -$3.25
- - apple pie$3.75
- Brownie$4.00
- Day Old$1.50
- Carrot Cake$4.00
- apple streusal$4.00
- Blueberry Cinn Crumb$4.25
DRINKS
Flavored
- Canned Soda$2.00
- Kevita Kombucha$3.99
- MV Kombucha$6.25Out of stock
- Natalie Drink$3.25
- Sanpellegrino Can$2.25
- Snapple$2.25
- Spindrift$2.25
- Stewarts Rootbeer$2.25
- Nantucket Nectars$2.25
- Culture Pop$2.50
- Small Apple$1.50
- Organic Valley Milk Box$3.25
- Cold Brew$3.25
- Tropicana$2.50
- Honest Kids$2.50Out of stock
- Pop N Bottle Latte$4.50Out of stock
- Me$Bees$4.00Out of stock
- Kimino Ume$4.25Out of stock
- Slate espresso$4.00Out of stock
Coffee and Tea
Water
RETAIL
- Deep River - Large Bag$3.50
- Deep River- Small Bag$1.50
- Chilmark Coffee$17.99
- Chilmark - Burundi$19.99
- Chilmark- RWANDA$19.99
- Stumptown Coffee$16.99
- Coco Haze Coffee$14.99
- El Chiral Coffee$21.00
- Martha Vineyard Coffee$20.00
- FlatPoint Soap - Large$8.00
- Flatpoint Soap-small$4.00
- Flatpoint- Liquid Soap$14.99
- Sea Smoke Sauce$4.99
- Seaweed Cards$6.95
- HOMEMADE BBQ SAUCE$0.60
- Torres chips$3.25
7a Foods Location and Ordering Hours
(508) 693-4636
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 7AM