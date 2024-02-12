7 Spices Miami Beach
FOOD MENU
Starters
- Volcano Nachos$17.95
- Cheese Empanadas (Sambousek)$13.95
- Hummus$12.95
Homemade chickpea cream, tahini, lemon and olive oil served with side of pita pread
- Falafel$12.95
Four pieces of fried chickpea croquettes serves with tahini sauce. Vegan friendly
- Tzatziki Dip$12.95
Sour cream, shredded cucumber and pickles, salt, olive oil, mint
- Baba Ghanouj$13.95
Grilled eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon and olive oil served with side of pita bread
- Kibbe$17.95
Four pieces of meatballs, pine nuts, onion, burghul wheat and spices from the house with side of tahini sauce
- Grilled Halloumi Cheese$17.95
From cyprus to the table, grilled and served with olives, capers and cherry tomatoes
- Med. Sampler$29.95
Tray of homemade hummus, baba ghanouj, tabbouleh, falafel and warak enab
- Cheese Truffle Fries$11.95
Middle eastern style with truffle oil, melted cheddar cheese, fresh parsley and garlic
Wraps / Sandwiches
- Chicken Shawarma$14.95
7 SPICES signature Shawarma rolled with garlic, pickles, tomato, parsley, served with our garlic aioli
- Classic Gyro$16.95
Grilled lamb and beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, tzatziki sauce rolled in pita bread
- Mixed Shawarma Sandwich$17.95
Half gyro, half chicken with pickles, tomato, parsley, served with our signature 7spices aioli
- Falafel Sandwich$13.95
Falafel rolled in pita bread with tahini sauce, tomato, jalapeños, pickleds and parsley
Bowls / Salads
Burgers
- 7 Spices Burger$22.95
8oz. lamb and beef blend, caramelized onions, grilled halloumi cheese, 7spices aioli served with choice of home cut fries or sweet potato fries
- Cheeseburger$17.95
- SOBE Burger$19.95
8oz. short rib, brisket and chuck blend, bacon, porcini mushrooms, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese, sauteed onion, served with choice of home cut fries or sweet potato fries
- The Rocket Burger$19.95
8oz. angus beef, homemade honey mustard, melted gruyere cheese, red onions, arugula, hass avocados served with choice of home cut fries or sweet potato fries
- Veggie Falafel Burger$16.95
Homemade falafel patty, provolone cheese, avocado, arugula, red onion, tomato and honey mustard with choice of home cut fries or sweet potato fries
Grill
- Rib Eye Steak 16oz.$45.95
Beef steak rib eye, served with rosemary roasted potatoes, sauteed vegetables and mushroom sauce
- Skirt Steak$21.95
- Lamb Chops$42.95+
Seasoned with special spiced and slowly charbroiled, served with our 7spices rice, and topped with red onion and cherry tomatoes
- Filet Mignon$43.95
8oz. grilled beef tenderloin, roasted potatoes and grilled vegetables, served with demi-glace sauce
- Beef Skewers (Kababs)$32.95
- Chicken Skewers (Kababs)$24.95
- Mixed Grill Tray$45.95
Four skewers of beef kafta kabab, chicken kafta kabab, chicken and beef cubes served with grilled red bell pepper and onion, our 7spices rice and side of tahini and aioli sauce
Pastas
Pizzas
Seafood
- Red Octopus$29.95
Spanish Octopus, Cherry tomatoes, diced tomatoes, cube potatoes, green beans, olives
- Garlic Butter Shrimps$19.95
Sauteed shrimps, cilantro, garlic and lemon sauce
- Sauteed Salmon$28.95
Pan seared salmon served with sauteed carrot, zucchini cherry tomatoes and olive lime sauce
- Crispy Fried Calamari$16.95
Served with zucchini, cilantro and spicy marinara sauce