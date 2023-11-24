The Halal Project (East 7th St)
Food
Rice Plates
- Combination Plate$13.99Out of stock
Tender, lean lamb/beef meat chopped and grilled and marinated grilled chicken thighs over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Gyro over Rice$13.99Out of stock
Chopped and grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Chicken over Rice$13.99
Marinated grilled chicken thighs over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and a hot sauce.
- Chicken Shawarma over Rice$14.99
Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Beef Shawarma over Rice$15.99
Marinated beef, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Lamb Shawarma over Rice$15.99
Marinated lamb, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Chicken Kebab over Rice$14.99Out of stock
Marinated chicken breast cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Beef Kebab over Rice$15.99Out of stock
Marinated beef cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Lamb Kebab over Rice$15.99Out of stock
Marinated lamb cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Kofta Kebab over Rice$15.99Out of stock
Marinated ground beef and veggies, chargrilled on a skewer over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Falafel over Rice$12.99
Mixed vegetables and special spices combined to create a delicious deep fried veggie balls over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
Wraps
- Gyro Wrap$12.99Out of stock
Gyro with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Chicken Wrap$12.99
Marinated grilled chicken thighs with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap$13.99
Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced wrapped in pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Beef Shawarma Wrap$14.99
Beef marinated, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Lamb Shawarma Wrap$14.99
Marinated lamb, thin sliced wrapped in a pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Chicken Kebab Wrap$13.99Out of stock
Marinated chicken breast cubes grilled and wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and our white sauce and hot sauce
- Beef Kebab Wrap$14.99Out of stock
Marinated beef cubes grilled and wrapped in a pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Lamb Kebab Wrap$14.99Out of stock
Marinated lamb cubes grilled and wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Kofta Kebab Wrap$14.99Out of stock
Marinated mixture of ground beef and veggies charbroiled on a skewer and wrapped in pita bread with hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion and our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Falafel Wrap$11.99
Mixed vegetables and special spices combined to create a delicious deep fried veggie balls made fresh to order wrapped in pita bread. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Gyro & Falafel Wrap$13.99
Gyro and fried veggie balls with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
- Chicken Falafel Wrap$13.99
Marinated grilled chicken thighs, fried veggie balls with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
Sides
- Loaded French Fries$4.99
Loaded fries with salt, pepper, ketchup, white sauce and hot sauce.
- Falafel (4pcs)$4.50
Mixed vegetables and special spices combined to create a delicious deep fried veggie ball made fresh to order.
- Hummus$3.99
A blend of chickpea puree and tahini sauce flavored with lemon, and olive oil.
- Tabouleh$3.99Out of stock
Tabouleh
- Plain Fries$4.99
Plain Fries
- Dolma$3.99
Stuffed grape leaves.
- Pita Bread$1.00
Pita Bread
- Basmati Seasoned Rice$3.99
Basmati Seasoned Rice
- Kettle Cooked Chips$2.00
Kettle Cooked Chips
- Side salad$3.49
- White sauce cup$0.36
- Hot sauce cup$0.36