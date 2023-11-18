Skip to Main content
7tyone Food Truck 2 7601 E treasure Dr apt 407
0
Food Menu
Drinks Menu
Cachapa
Cachapa De Mano
$16.99
Cachapa De Mano & Ham
$17.99
Cachapa Pelua
$19.50
Cachapa Catira
$19.99
Cachapa con pernil
$20.50
Cachapa Linda Barinas
$24.50
Pork Belly
$24.50
Coffee
Capuccino
$4.50
Coffee
Latte
$4.50
Cortadito
$3.90
Cortado
$4.50
Espresso
$2.50
america
$3.00
Ice Coffee
Ice Late
$6.50
Ice Americano
$5.50
Beverage
Sodas
$2.50
Malta
$3.50
Papelon Con LIMON
$6.50
Water
$2.00
Alfajor pistacho
$3.50
Clasic Alfajor
$3.50
7tyone Food Truck 2 7601 E treasure Dr apt 407 Location and Ordering Hours
(786) 830-4177
7601 E treasure Dr apt 711, North Bay Village, FL 33141
Closed
All hours
