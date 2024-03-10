8 Bit Bites Long Island
Big Boss Breakfast
- B.L.T.$5.00
The B.L.T. fit for a Big Boss! Beef Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and 8-Bit sauce.
- Bacon Egg n Cheese$5.00
The Big Bad Bacon Egg & Cheese! Legendary for a reason, taste this iconic sandwich made the 8-Bit way!
- Double Egg n Cheese$4.00
Double the hunger? Get Double the delight with our Double Egg n Cheese Sandwich!
- Spicy Omelet 'Wich$5.00
An EGGCELLENT start to your day. A spicy mix of onions, diced jalapeno, tomaoes, cheese and 8-Bit Sauce!
- Breakfast Chicken 'Wich$6.00
Our Juicy fried chicken sandwich with Egg & Cheese all put together in a delectably toasted bun topped with subtly sweet Syrup!
- Hungryman Breakfast 'Wich$6.00
Are you hungry for a big boss breakfast?? If so, this is for you! Our signature Smash Burgers with Egg, Cheese, Smashed Tatertots & 8-Bit Sauce! Defeat your hunger!
- Loaded Breakfast Tots$12.00
Locked and Loaded Tots that will help you kick your hunger right out the door! Our Crispy Crunchy seasoned Tots topped with Eggs, Bacon, Cheese and Drizzled with Syrup & 8-Bit Sauce.
- Breakfast Tots$5.00
Crispy Crunchy Tots made of Taters & Covered in our Savory Mesquite seasoning!
Between the Buns
- The Final Boss Burger$10.00
Three of our famous Smash Burgers, Grilled Onions, Pickles, a Healthy amount of Cheese and Our special "Cheat Code Sauce"! Can you defeat The Final Boss??
- Mini Boss Burger$6.00
Our famous Smash Burger, Grilled Onions, Pickles, a Healthy amount of Cheese and Our special "Cheat Code Sauce"! Mini Boss, BIG taste!
- Smashburger$6.00
All Burgers come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Pickles & 8-Bit Sauce.
- Classic Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Classic Chicken Sandwich topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & 8-Bit Sauce.
- Double Smashburger$9.00
- Double Smashburger$9.00
- Nashville Chick$7.00
Spicy Nashville Chicken with Coleslaw & Pickles.
- Impossible Smashburger$8.00
- Impossible Smashburger$8.00
- Baby Squad$20.00
1 Smash Burger, 1 Classic Chicken Sandwich, 2 Tenders & Fries or Tots.
No Bun Intended
- Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders Fried to perfection and tossed in the sauce of your choice!
- Boneless Wings
Chicken Wings Fried to perfection and tossed in the sauce of your choice!
- Fries$5.00
Our Signature Potato Scoops covered in savory mesquite seasoning.
- Tator Tots$5.00
Crispy Crunchy Tots made of Taters & Covered in our Savory Mesquite seasoning!
- 2 Tenders$7.00
Loaded
My Milkshakes
- Rainbow Road MILKSHAKE$7.00
Our Hand-spun shake with flecks of rainbow flavored goodness mixed in!
- Berry Berry Beach MILKSHAKE$7.00
A hand-spun confection full of a Berry Berry mix-in that is Berry Berry good!
- Choco Mountain MILKSHAKE$7.00
Hand-spun chocolate shake that has a choco flavor as big as a mountain!
- Cookies & Cream Coast MILKSHAKE$7.00
Cookies & Cream! A match made not only in heaven but in our signature hand spun shake!
- Cinnamon Cruise MILKSHAKE$7.00
Hand-spun shake that'll give you that Cinnamon Sugar Taste in every sip!
- Cookie Land MILKSHAKE$7.00
The shake that's spun by hand which has the biggest Cookie Taste in the land!
- Boring Vanilla :($7.00
Sweet Thangs
Beverages
Squad Box!!!!
- Meatless Breakfast Squad Box$60.00
Have a Meatless Morning with our Meatless Breakfast Squad Box! 6 Egg and Cheese Sandwiches, 6 Spicy Omelet 'Wich's and a mountain of Tater Tots.
- Continental Breakfast Squad Box$65.00
A squad box fit for royalty! 4 Bacon EggnCheese Sandwiches, 4 BLT Sandwiches, 4 Egg and Cheese Sandwiches and a mini mountain of Tater Tots!
- Hungryman Breakfast Squad Box$75.00
Are you hungry? Then this is the box for you! 4 Hungryman Breakfast Sandwiches, 4 Breakfast Chicken Sandwiches, 4 Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwiches and enough Tater Tots to conquer that hunger!
- 1/2 Squad Box$80.00
4 Burgers, 4 Chicken Sandwiches, 6 Tenders, Cheese Fries (with Cheese Sauce on the Side) & 6 Sodas.
- Full Squad Box$190.00
8 Burgers, 8 Chicken Sandwiches, 20 Boneless Wings, 10 Tenders, Cheese Fries (with Cheese Sauce on the Side) & 12 Sodas
- Wings & Tender 1/2 Squad Box$80.00
10 Tenders 20 Boneless Wings , Tater Tots, Fries , Cheese Sauce, 1 Cup of Each Tossing and Dipping Sauce and 6 Can Sodas
- Wings & Tenders Full Squad$190.00
20 Tenders 40 Boneless Wings , Tater Tots, Fries , Cheese Sauce, 2 Cup of Each Tossing and Dipping Sauce and 12 Cans Sodas
- Burgers & 'Wich 1/2 Squad Box$90.00
8 Smash Burgers, 8 Chicken Sandwiches and 6 Cans of Soda
- Burgers & 'Wich Full squad Box$190.00
16 Smash Burgers, 16 Chicken Sandwiches & 12 Cans of Soda
- Dessert Squad Box$50.00
A Sweet Box chock full of Churros, Funnel Fries, Chocolate Sauce Cups, Strawberry Topping Cups, all topped off with Big Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream!
Extra Sauces
- Extra Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce (2 oz)$1.00
- Extra Ranch Dipping Sauce (2 oz)$1.00
- Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce (2 oz)$1.00
- Extra 8-Bit Dipping Sauce (2 oz)$1.00
- Extra Spicy Nashville Dipping Sauce (4 oz)$1.00
- Extra Sweet N' Smokey BBQ Dipping Sauce (4 oz)$1.00
- Extra Go-Chu-Jang Dipping Sauce (4 oz)$1.00
- Extra Honey Sriracha Dipping Sauce (4 oz)$1.00
- Extra Cheese Sauce for Dipping (4 oz)$2.00
