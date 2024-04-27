The 881 Grab & Go 881 New Britain Ave
Big Jawns
- Jerk Chicken$15.45
Served with rice & peas or white rice, steamed veggies, and plantain.
- Brown Stew Chicken$15.45
Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plantains.
- Oxtail$23.95
Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plantains.
- Jerk Salmon$22.45
Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plantains.
- 881 Wings Meal$15.95
Comes with 5 wings of your choice . Flavors: Jerk/Hot/BBQ/Everything Sauce Served with rice & peas, steamed veggies, and plantain.
- Fried Chicken Tenders$15.95
Freshly battered fried chicken breast strips. Served with rice & peas, steamed veggies, and plantain.
- Fried Fish Meal$13.45
Fried Whiting Fish served with rice & peas, steamed veggies, and plantain.
- Brown Stew Lentils$14.45
Vegan Brown Stew Lentil peas served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plantains.
- Curry Chickpeas$14.45
Vegan Curry Chickpeas served with rice & peas, or white rice, steamed cabbage, and plantains
- Vegan Chili$14.45
Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plantains.
- Vegan Combo$15.45
Combination of brown stew lentils, callaloo, and curry chickpeas.
Yahmeen Yahmeen
- Philly Style Cheesesteak$13.95
Traditional Philly Cheesesteak, sauteed onions & peppers, cheese whiz, American cheese.
- Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak$15.95
Jerk Chicken Breast, sauteed onions & peppers, cheese whiz, American cheese, lettuce.
- Oxtail Cheesesteak$23.95
Chopped Oxtail meat, sauteed onions & peppers, cheese whiz, American cheese, lettuce.
- Young Bul$16.45
Jerk Turkey sliders on Philly Pretzel roll, lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickled cabbage.
- Ol Head$16.45
Vegan Beyond patty on coco bread, 881 Aioli, peppers, pickled cabbage.
- "Russell" Jerk Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Jerk Chicken breast, lettuce, sauteed onions & peppers, 881 Aioli on coco bread
- "Russell" Jerk Salmon Sandwich$16.95
Jerk Salmon, lettuce, sauteed onions & peppers, 881 Aioli on coco bread
- Cheyney Sandwich$14.45
Fried Whiting Fish on coco bread, 881 Aioli, pickled cabbage, lettuce, cheese.
- Vegan Irie Kahuna (Jerk BBQ Pineapple Chik'n Patty)$14.45
Vegan chik'n patty with Jerk BBQ pineapple, vegan cheese, and lettuce on an Italian roll. With sweet plantain.
- Vegan Smokehouse Burger$16.45
Beyond Patty with lettuce, vegan cheese, fried onion rings and Jerk BBQ sauce.
- Vegan Black Lagoon Burger$16.45
Vegan Black bean burger with vegan cheese, French fried sliced hot peppers, lettuce, plantains.
Str8 Munchies
- Beef Patty$4.00
- Veggie Patty$5.00
- Curry Chicken Patty$4.00
- Coco Bread$3.50
- Oxtail Empanada$9.00
- Jerk Chicken Empanada$6.00
- Lentil Empanada$6.00
- Impossinada (Impossible "meat" Empanada)$6.00
- Jerk Wings$8.95
- BBQ Wings$8.95
- Hot Wings$8.95
- Everything Sauce Wings$8.95
- Fried Fish$6.95
- Fried Chicken Strips$8.95
Freshly battered fried chicken breast strips. Served with your choice of dipping sauce (BBQ, Everything Sauce, Jerk, Hot)
- Mac & Cheese$6.95
- Mummers "Vegan"$8.45
Vegan Jerk Butter Brussel Sprouts, 881 Aioli w/ salsa.
- Philly Pretzel Rods$8.45
Philly Pretzel Rods w/ dipping cheese
- French Fries$5.95
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
- Yucca Fries$7.95