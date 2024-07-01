901 Wings Cordova 1134 North Germantown Parkway
Main Menu
Party Wings
- 6pc Party Wings
Bone-in (Traditional)$8.50
- 10pc Party Wings
Bone-in (Traditional)$14.00
- 15pc Party Wings
Bone-in (Traditional)$21.00
- 20pc Party Wings
Bone-in (Traditional)$28.00
- 25pc Party Wings
Bone-in (Traditional)$35.00
- 30pc Party Wings
Bone-in (Traditional)$42.00
- 40pc Party Wings
Bone-in (Traditional)$56.00
- 50pc Party Wings
Bone-in (Traditional)$70.00
- 75pc Party Wings
Bone-in (Traditional)$105.00
- 100pc Party Wings$135.00
Whole Wings
- 5pc Whole Wings
Fried Whole Wings$14.00
- 10pc Whole Wings
Fried Whole Wings$28.00
- 15pc Whole Wings
Fried Whole Wings$40.00
- 20pc Whole Wings
Fried Whole Wings$56.00
- 25pc Whole Wings
Fried Whole Wings$70.00
- 30pc Whole Wings
Fried Whole Wings$85.00
- 40pc Whole Wings
Fried Whole Wings$110.00
- 50pc Whole Wings
Fried Whole Wings$130.00
- 75pc Whole Wings
Fried Whole Wings$200.00
- 100pc Whole Wings
Fried Whole Wings$260.00
901 Bites
Sides
- Fresh-Cut Fries
Fresh-Cut Potatoes$3.00
- Regular Fries
Straight cut Fries$3.00
- Seasoned Fries
Seasoned/Spicy Fries$3.50
- Onion Rings
Gourmet Breaded$4.50
- Fried Okra
Fried Breaded Okra$4.50
- Corn Nuggets
Sweet Breaded Fried Corn$4.00
- Cheese Sticks
Fried Mozarella Sticks$5.50
- Southwestern Egg Rolls$8.50
- Loaded Steak Fries$9.00
- Loaded Chicken Fries$9.00
- Loaded Season Fries$6.00
- Fresh Cut Loaded Fries$5.00
- Regular Loaded Fries$5.00
Sandwiches
- Reg. Cheeseburger
Hand pattied burger with all the fixings$6.50
- Reg. Hamburger
Hand pattied burger with all the fixings$6.00
- Large Cheeseburger
Hand pattied burger with all the fixings$9.50
- Large Hamburger
Hand pattied burger with all the fixings$9.00
- Double Reg. Hamburger
Hand pattied burger with all the fixings$8.50
- Double Reg. Cheeseburger
Hand pattied burger with all the fixings$9.00
- Double Lg. Hamburger
Hand pattied burger with all the fixings$12.00
- Double Lg. Cheeseburger
Hand pattied burger with all the fixings$13.00
- Turkey Burger
Hand pattied burger with all the fixings$9.00
- Chicken Philly
Hand pattied burger with all the fixings$9.00
- Steak Philly
Hand pattied burger with all the fixings$9.50
- Chicken Sandwich
Hand pattied burger with all the fixings$9.00