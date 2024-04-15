92 Chicken Wilton Manors
Boba Tea
Milk Teas
- Original Milk Tea$5.95
Made with black tea, a classic flavor for all boba-tea lovers
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea$5.95
Dressed in tiger stripes, let this classic take over your taste buds. Recommended toppings: Boba
- Coconut Milk Tea$5.95
A sweet and nutty flavor, great for coconut lovers.
- Taro Milk Tea$5.95
Taro is a tropical plant native to Asia, a popular flavor among boba tea lovers. A light sweetness with a rich backing.
- Matcha Fresh Milk$5.95
For the Matcha lovers, this one goes out to you
- Thai tea$5.95
Thai tea brewed in-house, let the mildly sweet and floral tones take over
- Strawberry Fresh Milk$5.95
Made with real strawberries, a childhood taste
- Strawberry Taro Milk Tea$6.95
An insta-worthy drink. Comes with Boba and strawberry popping boba
- Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea$6.95
Rich matcha with the fresh taste of strawberry. Comes with boba and strawberry popping boba
Fruit Teas
- Passion Fruit Tea$5.95
Sweet, a little sour, and made with refreshing green tea
- Mango Fruit Tea$5.95
Sweet, refreshing mango. Enjoy real fruit in this one
- Pineapple Fruit Tea$5.95
The sweet taste of pineapple mixed with some refreshing tea for a knockout pairing
- Strawberry Fruit Tea$5.95
Sweet, tart, super goooood and a favorite of strawberry lovers
- Watermelon Fruit Tea$5.95
Get a fresh taste in this watermelon infused drink
- Super Fruits Tea$6.95
Orange, lemon, mango, and strawberry come together to create this super-powered tea.
Smoothies
- Mango Smoothie$6.95
Real mangos, real good.
- Strawberry Smoothie$6.95
Take a stroll through the orchards with this real strawberry filled treat
- Taro Smoothie$6.95
Popular all throughout Asia, let the light, sweet flavor take over and just enjoy the ride
- Passionfruit Smoothie$6.95
We're very "passionate" about this one
- Thai Tea Smoothie$6.95
Tap into your inner bliss and try this Boba classic out!
- Coconut Smoothie$6.95
For all the coconut lovers, you're gonna love this one too
- Watermelon Smoothie$6.95
Made with real watermelon for a great natural flavor
- Pina Colada Smoothie$7.95
Real pineapple and coconut milk for a refreshing combo!
- Orange Mango Smoothie$7.95
Cross an orange with a mango and you get sunshine in a drink
- Tropical Smoothie$7.95
Strawberry, mango, and banana come together to take you on a tropical adventure!
- Pink Pina Colada Smoothie$7.95
All your pina colada needs met with some extra strawberry action!
Menu
Chicken
- 8 Pc Wings (Popular)$12.95
- 1 lb Tenders$12.95
Made with marinated chicken breasts (White Meat)
- 1 lb Sunsal Nuggets$12.95
Made with marinated chicken thighs (Dark Meat)
- 5 Pc Drumsticks$11.95
- Chicken & Fry Meal$19.95
Your choice of chicken, sauce, fries, and a drink
- Chicken & Rice Meal$16.95
Your choice of chicken, sauce, a side of white rice, and a drink.
K-Food
- Chicken Teriyaki Dupbop (New)$13.95
Sweet and savory, the perfect non-fried chicken option
- Beef Bulgogi Dupbop (Popular)$14.95
Sweet and salty beef marinated in bulgogi sauce
- Spicy Pork Dupbop (Popular)$13.95
Pork marinated in our spicy gochujang based sauce, a house favorite
- Kimchi Fried Rice$13.95
Can't be Korean without kimchi. Savory and spicy, the perfect match for any K-food lover
- Korean Classic Tteokbokki (Popular)$13.95
A popular korean street food, rice cakes smothered in a spicy sauce. For an authentic experience, pair the sauce with our other fried foods.
- Japchae Bop$14.95
Japchae is a Korean classic. Stir-fried glass noodles and veggies, topped onto rice and you have the perfect savory meal. Healthy AND delicious, what more do you need?
Sides
- Hot Chili Oil (Very Spicy)$2.00Out of stock
House-made chili oil, very spicy, a little goes a long way
- French Fries$5.95
- Honey Butter Fries (Popular)$8.99
Based on the viral honey butter chips, our own recipe
- Potato Cheese Balls$8.99
Made with mozzarella and provolone, dusted with honey butter powder or golden cheese powder
- Tempura Squid$7.99
Served with ponzu sauce
- Fried Dumpling (6 pc) (Popular)$7.95
Made with beef, pork, and vegetables and served with ponzu sauce
- White Rice$2.50
- Pickled Radish$2.00
A classic pairing in Korea, a refreshing palette cleanse
- Snow Onion (Side) (Popular)$2.50
Thinly sliced sweet onions smothered in our white sauce
- Spring Onion Salad$2.50
Crisp green onions sliced thinly and mixed with our special dressing
- Extra Sauce
Drinks
- Water$2.00
- Coke$2.00
- Coke Zero$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Sunkist$2.00
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale$2.00
- Jupina$2.00
- Inca Kola$2.00
- Milkis (Korean Soda)$2.50
- Strawberry Milkis (Korean Soda)$2.50
- Sparkling Watermelon (Korean Soda)$2.50
- Sparkling Melon (Korean Soda)$2.50
- Sparkling Mango (Korean Soda)$2.50
"The best soda I've ever had"- June, valued customer
- Sparkling Calamansi (Korean Citrus Soda)$2.50
- Chilsung Cider (Korean Lemon-Lime soda)$2.50
- Sparkling Water (S.Pellegrino)$3.00