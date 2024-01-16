Top Nosh Top Nosh - Cleveland St.
Food
Snackatizers
- 5 Piece Boneless Wings$7.00
Juicy all white chicken fried to golden brown and tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce drizzled with ranch, sweet chili, teriyaki, Nashville honey butter, OR BBQ sauce. NO SPLITTING sauces.
- 10 Pieces Boneless Wings$13.00
Juicy all white chicken fried to golden brown and tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce drizzled with ranch, sweet chili, teriyaki, Nashville honey butter, BBQ sauce
- Chicken Nugs with Fries$10.00
Juicy all white chicken fried to golden brown and served with seasoned crinkle fries. Your choice of dipping sauce: honey mustard, ranch or BBQ sauce
Individual Sliders
- All American Slider$5.00
Grilled beef patty dressed with leaf lettuce, American cheese, pickle and our secret sauce on a toasted brioche bun
- Crispy Cx Slider$5.00
Crispy chicken dressed with leaf lettuce, pickle, and our honey mustard sauce on a toasted brioche bun
- Lil Mac Slider$8.00
Two grilled beef patties topped with leaf lettuce, American cheese, pickles & our mac sauce on a toasted sesame bun
- Nashville Slider$5.00
Crispy chicken smothered in hot honey butter, topped with pickle relish, served on a toasted brioche bun
- Mushroom Slider$6.00
Grilled beef patty dressed with leaf lettuce, Fontina cheese, mushrooms & our secret sauce on a toasted brioche bun
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Slider$6.00
Full Size Sliders
Cheesy Macs
- Cajun Chicken Mac$13.00
Cavatappi pasta topped in our signature six cheese sauce and cajun chicken. Topped with scallions, diced red & yellow peppers and drizzled with our ranch sauce
- Beef Stroganoff Mac$13.00
Ground beef tossed in cavatappi pasta, mushrooms, thyme & our six cheese sauce. Drizzled with our ranch sauce and diced scallions
- Buffalo Mac$13.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our six cheese sauce topped with juicy all white fried chicken bites tossed in our buffalo sauce & drizzled with ranch
Grilled Cheeses
- Wild Mushroom Grilled Cheese$13.00
A medley of wild mushrooms topped with gruyere, Fontina, and truffle cheese spread served on tasty toasted seeded multigrain bread
- Bacon Grilled Cheese$14.00
Fontina & American cheese, bacon onion jam and crispy bacon on toasted sourdough bread
- The Plain Jane$10.00
Toasted sourdough with melted American & Fontina cheese
- Mac Melt$12.00
A mount of our melt in your mouth mac n cheese, layered on top of Fontina and American cheese on toasted sourdough
Loaded Fries
- Top Nosh Loaded Fries$9.00
Seasoned crinkle fries layered with our six cheese sauce, topped with fresh crispy bacon, scallions and drizzled with our ranch sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$10.00
Seasoned crinkle fries layered with our six cheese sauce topped with fried chicken bites tossed in our buffalo sauce and drizzled with our ranch sauce
- Bacon Cheeseburger Fries$10.00
Seasoned crinkle fries layered with our six cheese sauce topped with seasoned ground beef, bacon, cherry tomatoes, scallions, pickle relish and drizzled with our secret sauce
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$9.00
Seasoned crinkle fries tossed with blends of cheeses and truffle oil
Sides
Salads
- Chicken Caesar$11.00
Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with Parmesan cheese, grilled chicken and toasted garlic croutons
- Crispy Chicken$12.00
Romaine lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, crispy chicken, toasted garlic croutons and our honey mustard dressing
- Chicken BLT$12.71
Romaine lettuce, topped with cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, garlic croutons and our ranch dressing
- House Salad$8.00