Food 食物
汉堡套餐 BURGER COMBO
1 .香辣鸡腿堡+薯条+汽水 Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo
$9.98
1. 香酥鸡肉堡+薯条+汽水 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo
$9.98
2. 烤汁辣鸡肉堡+薯条+汽水Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo
$9.98
2.烤汁鸡肉堡+薯条+汽水Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo
$9.98
3. 香酥鱼堡+薯条+汽水Crispy Codfish Sandwich Combo
$9.98Out of stock
3. 香酥鲜虾堡+薯条+汽水Crispy Shrimp Sandwich Combo
$9.98
4. 芝士牛肉堡+薯条+汽水Beef Cheese Burger Combo
$10.50
5. 洋葱芝士培根堡+薯条+汽水Onion & Beef Cheese Burger With Beef Bacon Combo
$12.98
6. 芝士双层牛肉堡+薯条+汽水Double Beef Cheese Burger Combo
$10.98
7. 菠萝芝士牛肉堡+薯条+汽水Pineapple Beef Cheese Burger Combo
$12.98
8. 菠萝鸡肉堡+薯条+汽水Pineapple Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo
$11.98
9. 香酥鸡肉卷+薯条+汽水Crispy Chicken Wraps Combo
$9.98
10. 烤翅5对 +汽水 Roast Wings(10pcs) +Soda
$13.98
10. 辣翅5对 +汽水 Spicy Wings(10pcs)+Soda
$13.98
全家桶 Family Bucket（4鸡腿堡+薯条+小鸡块+辣翅(2)+烤翅(2)+4汽水+炸鸡/烤鸡）4Crispy Chicken Sandwich+Fries+Chicken Nugget+Hot Wings(2)+Roasted Wings(2)+Soda(4)+Crispy Fired Whole Chicken
$47.98
情侣套餐Couple Set（2鸡腿堡+烤翅(2)+辣翅(2)+鸡米花+汽水2）2Crispy Chicken Sandwich+Roasted Wings(2)+Hot Wings(2)+Popcorn Chicken+Soda(2)
$21.98
汉堡/鸡肉卷SANDWICH/BURGER/WRAPS
香酥鸡肉卷Crispy Chicken Wrap
$5.98
香辣鸡肉堡Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$5.98
香酥鸡肉堡Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$5.98
烤汁鸡肉堡Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$5.98
菠萝鸡肉堡Pineapple Chicken Sandwich
$7.98
芝士牛肉堡 BeefCheese Burger
$6.98
芝士双层牛肉堡Double Beef Cheese Burger
$8.98
菠萝芝士牛肉堡PineappleBeef Cheese Burger
$8.98
洋葱芝士培根堡Onion &Beef Cheese Burger With Beef Bacon
$8.98
香酥鲜虾堡Crispy Shrimp Sandwich
$6.98
香酥鱼堡Crispy Codfish Sandwich
$6.98Out of stock
小食 APPETIZERS
烤翅Orleans Roasted Wings (2)
$2.98
辣翅Spicy Chicken Wings (2)
$2.98
手枪腿Crispy Chicken Leg
$6.98
奥尔良手枪腿Chicken Leg New Orleans
$6.98
小鸡块Chicken Nuggets(6)
$2.98
鸡米花Popcorn CrispyChicken
$4.98
南瓜饼Pumpkin Cake(6)
$4.98
炸虾Jumbo Shrimp(6)
$5.98
炸馒头Fried Steamed Bun(6)
$5.98
红糖糍粑Brown Sugar Rice Cake（6）
$5.98
炸鸡柳Crispy Chicken Tender(2)
$5.98
洋葱圈Onion Rings(12)
$3.50
奶酪棒Mozzarella Sticks(6)
$4.98
薯条French Fries
$2.98
章鱼烧Takoyaki(6)
$7.98
烤鸡Orleans Grilled Chicken(Whole)
$14.98
炸鸡Crispy Fried Chicken(Whole)
$14.98
混合炸鸡/MIXED CHICKEN
