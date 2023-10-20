Full Menu

汉堡Spicy Chicken Sandwich

香酥鸡肉堡Chicken Sandwich
$5.99

Cheese, pickle, 98 spicy sauce, chicken breast

香酥鸡肉堡套餐Chicken Sandwich Combo
$9.99

Cheese, pickle, 98 spicy sauce, chicken breast. Combo include: French fries & soft drink

香酥鸡腿堡Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$5.99

Lettuce, mayonnaise, chicken thigh

香酥鸡腿堡套餐Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo
$9.99

Lettuce, mayonnaise, chicken thigh. Combo include: French fries & soft drink

烤汁鸡腿堡Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$6.98

Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise

烤汁鸡腿堡套餐Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo
$9.98

Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise. Combo include: French fries & soft drink

鳕鱼堡Codfish Burger
$6.98

Lettuce, mayonnaise

鳕鱼堡套餐Codfish Burger Combo
$9.59

Lettuce, mayonnaise. Combo include: French fries & soft drink

芝士牛肉堡Cheeseburger
$6.98

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, mayonnaise

芝士牛肉堡套餐Cheeseburger Combo
$9.59

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, mayonnaise. Combo include: French fries & soft drink

芝士培根牛肉堡Cheese Bacon Beef Burger
$8.98

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise, beef bacon, American cheese, onion

芝士培根牛肉堡套餐Cheese Bacon Beef Burger Combo
$11.98

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise, beef bacon, American cheese, onion. Combo include: French fries & soft drink

芝士双层牛肉堡Double Cheeseburger
$8.98

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, mayonnaise, onion

芝士双层牛肉堡套餐Double Cheeseburger Combo
$11.98

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, mayonnaise, onion. Combo include: French fries & soft drink

香酥鸡肉卷Chicken Wraps
$5.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mayonnaise

香酥鸡肉卷套餐Chicken Wraps Combo
$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mayonnaise. Combo include: French fries & soft drink

辣翅/烤翅+汽水Spicy Wing with Soda Combo
$13.98

10 pcs. Combo include: French fries & soft drink

Roasted Wings with Soda Combo
$13.98

10 pcs. Combo include: French fries & soft drink

双人套餐Couple Set Combo
$20.98

2 chicken sandwiches, roasted wings, hot wings, popcorn chicken with 2 soda

混合炸鸡Mixed Chicken

3 Pcs Mixed Chicken 混合炸鸡
$5.98
5 Pcs Mixed Chicken 混合炸鸡
$8.98
8 Pcs Mixed Chicken 混合炸鸡
$11.98
3 Pcs Mixed Chicken Combo 混合炸鸡
$8.98

Combo include: French fries & soft drink

5 Pcs Mixed Chicken Combo 混合炸鸡
$10.98

Combo include: French fries & soft drink

8 Pcs Mixed Chicken Combo 混合炸鸡
$14.98

Combo include: French fries & soft drink

小 食Appetizers

烤翅Orleans Roasted Wings（2）
$3.29

2 pcs

辣翅Spicy Chicken Wings（2）
$3.29

2 pcs

鸡块Chicken Nuggets（6）
$3.99

6 pcs

薯条French Fries
$3.99
洋葱圈Onion Rings（12）
$3.99

12 pcs

奶酪棒Mozzarella Sticks（6）
$5.99

6 pcs

鸡米花Popcorn Chicken
$5.99
炸虾Jumbo Shrimp（6）
$5.99

6 pcs

手枪腿 Chicken Leg
$6.99

Buffalo Hot Wings

4 Pcs Buffalo Hot Wings
$5.98
6 Pcs Buffalo Hot Wings
$7.98
8 Pcs Buffalo Hot Wings
$11.98
4 Pcs Buffalo Hot Wings Combo
$8.98

Combo include: French fries & soft drink

6 Pcs Buffalo Hot Wings Combo
$10.98

Combo include: French fries & soft drink

8 Pcs Buffalo Hot Wings Combo
$13.98

Combo include: French fries & soft drink

