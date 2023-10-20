98K Burger Edison 1857 NJ-27
Full Menu
汉堡Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Cheese, pickle, 98 spicy sauce, chicken breast
Cheese, pickle, 98 spicy sauce, chicken breast. Combo include: French fries & soft drink
Lettuce, mayonnaise, chicken thigh
Lettuce, mayonnaise, chicken thigh. Combo include: French fries & soft drink
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise. Combo include: French fries & soft drink
Lettuce, mayonnaise
Lettuce, mayonnaise. Combo include: French fries & soft drink
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, mayonnaise
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, mayonnaise. Combo include: French fries & soft drink
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise, beef bacon, American cheese, onion
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise, beef bacon, American cheese, onion. Combo include: French fries & soft drink
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, mayonnaise, onion
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, mayonnaise, onion. Combo include: French fries & soft drink
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mayonnaise
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mayonnaise. Combo include: French fries & soft drink
10 pcs. Combo include: French fries & soft drink
10 pcs. Combo include: French fries & soft drink
2 chicken sandwiches, roasted wings, hot wings, popcorn chicken with 2 soda
混合炸鸡Mixed Chicken
Combo include: French fries & soft drink
Combo include: French fries & soft drink
Combo include: French fries & soft drink
小 食Appetizers
Buffalo Hot Wings
Combo include: French fries & soft drink
Combo include: French fries & soft drink
Combo include: French fries & soft drink