99TeaHouse-ChaChaCha 3623 Thornton Ave
ChaChaCha Milk Tea
- Thai Milk Tea (boba)$5.79
Flavorful Thai tea with house made creamy fresh milk. Come with Boba.
- Taro Milk (Boba)$5.79
Sweet and nutty flavor in house made creamy fresh milk. Decaffeine. Comes with boba.
- Panda Toffee Caramel Milk Tea (Boba & Agar)$5.49
Refreshing and creamy taste with a hint of Caramel flavor in organic Assam Black Tea. Come with Black Pearl Boba and White Agar Boba which makes color combination of a Panda!
- Oreo Milk Tea (Boba)$5.79
Assam Black Milk Tea with boba and crumbled Oreo
- Okinawa Brown Sugar Milk Tea (Pudding)$5.49
Creamy taste of organic with a hint of Caramel flavor in Assam Black Tea. Come with Egg Pudding to celebrate your day, Cheers!
- Nutella Milk Tea (boba)$5.99
The sweetest drink in our collection! Not just a cold CoCo. Comes with Boba to add chewy texture. This will calm your sweet craving.
- Matcha Strawberry$5.49
Refreshing and creamy Match Tea with house made real Strawberry purée. Recommend to have with Boba to sweeten your day!
- Matcha Mango$5.49
Refreshing and creamy Match Tea with house made real Mango purée. Recommend to have with Boba to sweeten your day!
- Matcha Milk Tea (Red Bean)$5.59
Refreshing and Creamy taste in a premium Match tea. Comes with Red Bean topping to fulfill your day!
- 3 Brother Hazelnut Milk Tea (Boba, GJ, Pud)$5.79
A smooth hazelnut taste in premium Assam Black Milk Tea. Harmoniously paired with Boba, Grass Jelly, and Egg Pudding.
- Hokkaido Caramel Milk Tea (Boba & Pudding)$5.49
Creamy taste with a hint of Caramel flavor in organic Assam Black Tea. Come with Black Pearl Boba and Egg Pudding to cheer your day!
- QQ Jelly Almond Milk Tea (Boba, LJ)$5.79
Refreshing and creamy taste with a hint of Almond flavor in organic Assam Black Tea. Come with Boba and Lychee Jelly which makes interesting texture in your mouth!
- Rose Milk Tea (boba)$5.49
Refreshing and creamy with a hint of aromatic Rose flavor in organic Jasmine Green Tea. Come with Boba to fulfill your day!
- French Pudding Milk Tea (Egg Pudding)$5.49
Creamy taste of organic Assam Black Tea. Come with Egg Pudding to celebrate your day, Santé!
Plain Milk Tea
- Assam Black Milk Tea$4.99
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea$4.99
Creamy and Refreshing aromatic Jasmine Green tea. Recommend to have with Grass Jelly and beautiful scent to your day!
- Roasted Oolong Milk Tea$4.99
Creamy and Refreshing house brewed Roasted Oolong tea. This strong earth flavor tea can be best faired with Black Sticky Rice topping to fulfill your day!
Tiger
- Tiger Black Milk Tea$5.79
Sweet brown sugar taste, silky texture, and aesthetically pleasing color looking alike Tiger Skin! Comes with brown sugar boba.
- Tiger Fresh Milk$5.79
Sweet brown sugar taste, silky texture, and aesthetically pleasing color looking alike Tiger Skin! Comes with brown sugar boba.
- Tiger Oolong Milk Tea$5.79
Sweet brown sugar taste, silky texture, and aesthetically pleasing color looking alike Tiger Skin! Comes with brown sugar boba.
- Coco Tiger$5.99
Sweet brown sugar taste and silky texture. Decaffeine and curiously refreshing with chocolate flavor. Comes with brown sugar boba.
- Matcha Tiger$5.99
Sweet brown sugar taste with silky texture. boba. Grotesque looking but surprisingly flavorful with matcha tea. Comes with brown sugar boba.
- Coffee Tiger$5.99
Sweet brown sugar taste, silky texture, and aesthetically pleasing color looking alike Tiger Skin! Comes with brown sugar boba. It also comes with Dalgona Puff to boost your morale!
Fruit Tea
- PeachMango Green Tea$5.29
Jasmine Green Tea with our dynamic duo flavor of Peach and Mango. Recommend to have with Boba topping to make your day dynamic!
- Strawberry Mango Green Tea$5.29
Jasmine Green tea with our perfect pair of Strawberry and Mango flavor. Recommend to have with Boba and make your day perfect!
- Dragon Mango Tea w/ Lemon Juice$5.29
Your choice of a fresh tea from Jasmine Green/Assam Black/Roast Oolong with our fearless duo of Dragon and Mango flavor. Recommend to have with Boba topping and be fearless!
- Kumquat Lemon Green Tea (Aloe, BS)$5.29
Our most famous fruit tea. It balances perfectly between sour and sweet. Very refreshing. Basil seed will give a unique texture to your mouth.
- Passionfruit Tea$4.99
Your choice of a fresh tea from Jasmine Green/Assam Black/Roasted Oolong with real Passionfruit Seed. Suggest to have with Boba to crunch your day!
- Mango Tea$4.99
Your choice of a fresh tea from Jasmine Green/Assam Black/Roasted Oolong with Mango. Suggest to have with Boba topping to sweeten your day!
- Strawberry Tea$4.99
Your choice of a fresh tea from Jasmine Green/Assam Black/Roasted Oolong with Strawberry Flavor. Suggest to have with Boba topping to refresh your day!
- Peach Tea$4.99
Your choice of a fresh tea from Jasmine Green/Assam Black/Roasted Oolong with Peaches, Peaches Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches... Suggest to have with Boba topping to 'Peach' your day!
- Kiwi Green tea$5.29
Our most creative fruit tea with Jasmine Green base. Surprisingly refreshing with gentle sweetness. Recommend to have with Aloe topping to make your day creative!
- Grapefruit Tea$5.29
Your choice of a fresh Tea from Jasmine Green/Assam Black/Roasted Oolong. Recommend to have with Boba topping to make your day great!
- Lychee Tea$4.99
Your choice of a fresh tea from Jasmine Green/Assam Black/Roasted Oolong with Lychee Flavor. Suggest to have with Lychee Jelly topping to refresh your day!
- Honey Tea$4.99
Your choice of a fresh Tea from Jasmine Green/Assam Black/Roasted Oolong with Honey. Recommend to have with Boba topping to sweeten your day!
- Rose Green Tea$4.99
Jasmine Green with aromatic Rose flavor. Recommend to have with Boba topping to make your day rosy!
- Yakult Tea$4.99
Your choice of a fresh Tea in unique refreshing citrus flavor, Yakult! Recommend having it with Lychee Jelly
- Honey Tea with Lemon Juice$4.99
Your choice of a fresh Tea from Jasmine Green/Assam Black/Roasted Oolong with Honey and Lemon! Recommend to have with Boba topping have a sour-sweet day!
Milky
- Original Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Mango Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with Mango flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Strawberry Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with Strawberry flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Vanilla Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with Vanilla flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Caramel Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with Caramel flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Coconut Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with Coconut flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Almond Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with Almond flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Hazelnut Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with Hazelnut flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Brown Sugar Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with light Brown Sugar flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Winter Melon Milky$5.49
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with nutty Winter Melon flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Tiger Milky$5.79
House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with Heavy Brown Sugar flavor. Comes with one topping of your choice.
- Pumpkin Spice Milky$5.49
Seasonal Drink. House made sweet and creamy fresh milk with Pumpkin Spice. Comes with one topping of your choice.
Puff Cream
- Puff Cream Milk Tea (Boba)$5.79
House made custard cream is harmoniously adjoins organic Assam Black Milk Tea. Comes with Boba adding chewy texture.
- Taro Puff$5.79
House made Taro puff cream harmoniously adjoins our signature Milky. This caffeine free drink lends a sweet and nutty flavor. Recommend to have with Boba to cheer your day!
- Matcha Oreo Puff$5.79
House made rich matcha cream with a crumbled Oreos in a sweet and silky fresh milk drink.
- Dalgona coffee$5.29
House fresh milk with a velvety smooth and sweet coffee foam (Dalgona) on top. Recommend to have with Oreo crumbs and boost your morale today!
- SeSame Puff$5.79
House made Sesame puff cream harmoniously adjoins signature Milky. This caffeine free drink lends a toasty and nutty aroma. Recommend to have with Black Sticky Rice to fulfill your day!
- Pumpkin Spice Dalgona$5.79
House fresh milk with a velvety smooth and sweet coffee foam (Dalgona) on top. Only a seasonal drink to soothe your mood in Autumn.
Decaf & Mango
- Taro Strawberry$5.79
Refreshing and creamy Taro Milk drink with house made real Strawberry purée. Recommend to have with Boba to sweeten your day!
- Mango Sago (Large)$6.49
House made Mango juice with small unsweetened tapioca pearl. It is the favorite drink from Mango cravers. This creamy and refreshing drink will turn your day around!
- Mango Sago (Small)$4.29
House made Mango juice with small unsweetened tapioca pearl. It is the favorite drink from Mango cravers. This creamy and refreshing drink will turn your day around! It comes in a half size cup.
- Mango Jelly$6.49
House made Mango juice with Lychee Jelly. It is the favorite drink from Mango cravers. This creamy and refreshing drink will turn your day around!
- Pineapple Mango Lemonade (LJ)$5.29
Quench your thirst with refreshing Pineapple and Mango. Comes with Lychee Jelly.
- Strawberry Punch$5.79
A refreshing beverage featuring a delightful blend of strawberries with lemonade. Customize with your preferred ice and sweetness levels.
- Winter Melon with Lemon Juice$4.99
This caffeine free drink gives a nutty and refreshing tastes. Recommend to have with Boba to cheer up your day!
- Fresh Watermelon Juice$5.99Out of stock
Made with fresh watermelon seasonal
Smoothie
- Strawberry Smoothie$5.59
A smooth blend of strawberry flavor, perfect for a refreshing drink. Recommend to have with Boba to sweeten your day!
- Mango Smoothie$5.59
A delightful blend of Mango flavor, perfectly whipped into a smooth beverage. Recommend to have with Boba to cool down your day!
- Peach Smoothie$5.59
A refreshing blend of peach flavor, perfectly smooth and customizable in sweetness level
- Passionfruit Smoothie$5.59
A refreshing blend of passionfruit, perfectly smooth and customizable in sweetness level
- Pineapple Smoothie$5.59
A refreshing blend of pineapple flavor, perfectly smooth and customizable in sweetness level
- Thai Smoothie$5.59
This Thai smoothie offers a refreshing blend of exotic Thai flavors. Adjust sweetness to your preference.
- Taro Smoothie$5.59
This smoothie features the distinct, creamy taste of taro. Recommend to have with Boba to cool down your day!
- Matcha & Avacado Smoothie$5.99
A delightful blend of Matcha tea and a whole Avocado, perfectly whipped into a smooth beverage. Recommend to have with Boba to fulfill your day!
- Matcha Puff Smoothie$5.95
A delightful blend of Match Tea with Custard Cream Puff, perfectly whipped into a smooth beverage. Recommend to have with Boba to cool down your day!
- Red Bean Smoothie$5.59
A refreshing blend of real sweet Red Bean, perfectly smooth and customizable in sweetness level
- Mashed Taro Smoothie$6.29
A delightful blend of real Taro , perfectly whipped into a smooth beverage. Recommend to have with Boba to soothe your day!
Sea Salt Creama
Latte
- Hojicha Latte$4.99
A delightful blend of organic Hojicha tea and creamy milk, with customizable sweetness levels.
- Thai Latte$4.99
A delightful blend of exotic Thai tea and creamy milk, with customizable sweetness levels.
- Taro Latte$4.99
- Matcha Latte$4.99
A delightful blend of Matcha tea and creamy milk, with customizable sweetness levels.
- Vanila CoCo Latte$5.19
A delightful blend of mild vanilla and rich coconut flavor in a smooth latte.
Dessert
- Croffle with Ice Cream$5.19
- Lotus Caramel Croffle$4.99
This dessert features a delightful combination of lotus and caramel atop a crispy croffle.
- Oreo Sesame Croffle$4.99
A delightful combination of Oreo and Sesame puff cream incorporated into a croffle.
- Taro Ball Dessert$6.29
For our topping lovers! Choice of your three toppings with our signature Milly and chewy sweet potato balls!
- Mochi Ppang - 2ea$4.59
- Mochi Ppang - 5ea$8.99