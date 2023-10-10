9thaiexpress 433 Cambridge St
Appetizer's
Vegetable Gyoza
Gyoza—crispy, tender Japanese dumplings—are filled with vegetable, ginger, mushrooms, and cabbage, then pleated and pan-fried ..or streams
Spicy Edamame
Edamame
Japanese soybean boiled in hot water and put some sea salts
Thai Veggies Rolls
Thai spring rolls are crispy, crunchy crowd pleasers! So easy to make and full of flavour
Scallion Pancake
Chinese Pancake that made by all-purpose flour, water, salt, vegetable oil, and green onion. become to delicious scallion pancake
Tofu Triangle
Fresh tofu deep fried until golden crispy one serve with sweet & sour sauce
Shumai Shrimps
Shumai is a type of traditional Chinese dumpling. In Cantonese cuisine, it is usually served ... The filling largely consists of glutinous rice, shrimp serve with dipping sauce
Chicken Gyoza
Gyoza—crispy, tender Japanese dumplings—are filled with ground chicken or vegetable, ginger, mushrooms, and cabbage, then pleated and pan-fried ..
Crab Rangoon
5 Pieces of Crab meat mix with some scallion and little carrot load in wonton wraps
Thai Wings
6 Pieces of Thai Chicken Wings are deliciously flavored with sweet chili sauce, chili garlic sauce, honey, ...
Soup's
Tom yum soup
1st of popular thai hot and sour flavor combination soup that by lemongrass ,galanga, lime leave and vegetable in soup
Miso Soup
Miso soup is a traditional Japanese soup that starts with a dashi stock and is flavored with miso paste. Dashi is an umami-rich stock made from dried seaweed ...
Spicy Miso Soup
Miso soup is a traditional Japanese soup that starts with a dashi stock and is flavored with miso paste. Dashi is an umami-rich stock made from dried seaweed ...with spicy stye **** Shrimp, Squid, Mussel
Tofu Soup
Veggies Soup
Clear Soup with mix veggies ( Gluten Free)
Noodle & Fired-Rice 's
Basil Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
House Fried Rice
Padthai
All Thai Flavor' s ever and Forever...
Pad See Ew
Wide Noodle stir-fired with egg , Broccoli , carrot in house sweet soy sauce
Drunken Noodle ( Crazy Noodle)
Wide Noodle stir-fired with onion , bell peppers , string beans , bamboo , and basil leaf crazy 's alls with house spicy basil sauce Note:: Please specific on How 's spicy are prefer? * mild ** medium ***spicy ****CRAZY HOT
House's Main Dish
Curry's of Thai
Dessert
Beverage & Drink's
Side order
Extra Protein & Seafoods & Veggies
Special of 9Thai's
Ka Pow Gai Kai Dow
Thai basil chicken, better known in Thai as pad kra pao gai (ผัดกระเพราไก่ pad ka prao gai), is a contender for the most popular, and the most beloved Thai street food dish of all time. You know sometimes when you go to a restaurant and you have no idea what to order, or even what you want to eat? When that happens in Thailand, pad kra pao gai (ผัดกระเพราไก่, with chicken), or any type of meat stir fried with Thai holy basil, is a dish that comes to the rescue!
Thai Street Noodle (Chicken&Shrimp)
From local of Thailand this menu are meet with all thai people that must be select on a days that come with Shrimp and Chicken in local noodle special sauce and hot with chili and basil sauce