Appetizer's

Vegetable Gyoza

$8.95

Gyoza—crispy, tender Japanese dumplings—are filled with vegetable, ginger, mushrooms, and cabbage, then pleated and pan-fried ..or streams

Spicy Edamame

$7.95
Edamame

$7.95

Japanese soybean boiled in hot water and put some sea salts

Thai Veggies Rolls

$7.95

Thai spring rolls are crispy, crunchy crowd pleasers! So easy to make and full of flavour

Scallion Pancake

$7.95

Chinese Pancake that made by all-purpose flour, water, salt, vegetable oil, and green onion. become to delicious scallion pancake

Tofu Triangle

$7.95

Fresh tofu deep fried until golden crispy one serve with sweet & sour sauce

Shumai Shrimps

$8.95

Shumai is a type of traditional Chinese dumpling. In Cantonese cuisine, it is usually served ... The filling largely consists of glutinous rice, shrimp serve with dipping sauce

Chicken Gyoza

$8.95

Gyoza—crispy, tender Japanese dumplings—are filled with ground chicken or vegetable, ginger, mushrooms, and cabbage, then pleated and pan-fried ..

Crab Rangoon

$8.95

5 Pieces of Crab meat mix with some scallion and little carrot load in wonton wraps

Thai Wings

$8.95

6 Pieces of Thai Chicken Wings are deliciously flavored with sweet chili sauce, chili garlic sauce, honey, ...

Soup's

Tom yum soup

$5.95

1st of popular thai hot and sour flavor combination soup that by lemongrass ,galanga, lime leave and vegetable in soup

Miso Soup

$5.95

Miso soup is a traditional Japanese soup that starts with a dashi stock and is flavored with miso paste. Dashi is an umami-rich stock made from dried seaweed ...

Spicy Miso Soup

$5.95

Miso soup is a traditional Japanese soup that starts with a dashi stock and is flavored with miso paste. Dashi is an umami-rich stock made from dried seaweed ...with spicy stye **** Shrimp, Squid, Mussel

Tofu Soup

$5.95
Veggies Soup

$5.95

Clear Soup with mix veggies ( Gluten Free)

Noodle & Fired-Rice 's

Basil Fried Rice

$14.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

House Fried Rice

$14.95
Padthai

$14.95

All Thai Flavor' s ever and Forever...

Pad See Ew

$14.95

Wide Noodle stir-fired with egg , Broccoli , carrot in house sweet soy sauce

Drunken Noodle ( Crazy Noodle)

$14.95

Wide Noodle stir-fired with onion , bell peppers , string beans , bamboo , and basil leaf crazy 's alls with house spicy basil sauce Note:: Please specific on How 's spicy are prefer? * mild ** medium ***spicy ****CRAZY HOT

House's Main Dish

Garlic Stir-Fried

$16.95

House Special sauce stir-fried with garlic and white peppers and scallion

Broccoli Stir-Fried

$16.95

Stir-Fried broccoli carrot in brown sauce

Ginger & Scallion Stir-Fried

$16.95

Spicy Eggplant Stir-Fried

$16.95

Vegetable Delight

$16.95

Basil Stir-Fried

$16.95

Curry's of Thai

Full flavors of Thai ingredients herbs Blends in coconut milks and specifies vegetables all together create Thai aurhentic delicious curry you won't want to stop just once *** @@ All curry dish serve with FREE JUSTMINE RICES
Red Curry

$16.95
Yellow Curry

$16.95
Green Curry

$16.95

Masaman Curry

$16.95

Dessert

The classic combination of coconut milk, sticky rice, and sweet ripe mango has been a popular Thai dessert for centuries.
Beyond Mango & Sticky Rice

$9.95

Mango sticky rice is a traditional Southeast Asian and South Asian dessert made with glutinous rice, fresh mango and coconut milk

Beverage & Drink's

Lemon Ice Tea

$3.99
Coconut Juice

$5.50

From Thailand Coconut Overseas

Thai Ice Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced Tea is a creamy and refreshing mildly spiced sweet tea made from Thai tea mix (or black tea), milk, and sugar.

Lemonade

$3.99

Spring Water

$2.99

Can Soda

$3.50

Vary by available kind of products in stores

Side order

White Rice

$3.00

Stream Noodle

$4.00

Stream Mix Vegetable

$4.50

Side order of Sweet & Sour Sauce

$2.00

Thai Peanut Sauce (4oz)

$2.50

Thai Peanut Sauce in 4 Oz.

Fried Egg

$3.00

Stream Broccoli

$4.00

Extra Protein & Seafoods & Veggies

Extra Tofu

$3.00

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Extra Beef

$4.00

Extra Shrimp

$4.00

Extra seafood

$5.00

Extra Crispy Chicken

$5.00

Extra Vegetable

$3.00

Special of 9Thai's

Ka Pow Gai Kai Dow

Ka Pow Gai Kai Dow

$19.95

Thai basil chicken, better known in Thai as pad kra pao gai (ผัดกระเพราไก่ pad ka prao gai), is a contender for the most popular, and the most beloved Thai street food dish of all time. You know sometimes when you go to a restaurant and you have no idea what to order, or even what you want to eat? When that happens in Thailand, pad kra pao gai (ผัดกระเพราไก่, with chicken), or any type of meat stir fried with Thai holy basil, is a dish that comes to the rescue!

Thai Street Noodle (Chicken&Shrimp)

$19.95

From local of Thailand this menu are meet with all thai people that must be select on a days that come with Shrimp and Chicken in local noodle special sauce and hot with chili and basil sauce

Crispy Chicken ( Full Size)

$19.95