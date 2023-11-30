A and G Pizzeria Locale 4023 Brownsville Rd
PIZZAS
SPECIALTY PIZZAS
- The A & G$17.00+
Blend of cheese and sauce
- White Ricotta$17.00+
Ricotta, Parmesan , Olive Oil, and Garlic
- Philly Cheesesteak Special$18.00+
Steak Onions and Cheese
- The Chicago Deep Dish$17.00+
Two inches of Crust
- The New Yorker$17.00+
Crispy thin Crust with Cheese and Sauce
- Margherita Pizza$17.00+
Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil
- The Pizza Works$17.00+
Onions, mushrooms, Sausage, Pepperoni, Peppers, Ham, Extra Cheese and Sauce
- Vegetable Lovers$17.00+
Broccoli, Garlic, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Extra Cheese and sauce
- Cheese Lover's$17.00+
- Meat Lover's$17.00+
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.00+
- Buffalo Chicken$17.00+
- Alfredo$17.00+
- Chicken Rollatini$18.00+
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Lovers$17.00+
- Grandfather's Pizza$20.00+
- BREAKFAST$17.00+
STARTERS
BURGERS
FRESH PASTA
BAKED PASTAS
HOT SANDWICHES
- Plain steak$12.00+
- Cheesesteak$12.00+
- Pizza Steak$12.00+
- Cheesesteak Hoagie$12.00+
lettuce tomato onions
- Chicken Cheesesteak$12.00+
Chicken chunks and cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$12.00+
blue cheese, hot sauce, mozzarella cheese
- BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak$12.00+
- Hot Roast Pork With Provolone$12.00+
- Hot Roast Beef With Provolone$12.00+
with juice and Provolone
- Homemade Meatball Parm$12.00+
- Chicken Parmigiana$12.00+
- Sausage Peppers and Onions$12.00+
COLD HOAGIES
GREEK SPECIALTIES
KIDS
DESSERTS
A and G Pizzeria Locale 4023 Brownsville Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(856) 693-8670
Closed • Opens Friday at 8AM