A Bite of Mexico 11220 W Lincoln Hwy
Menu
Appetizer - Served with Homemade Tortilla Chips
Breakfast - Served All Day
Tacos - Corn or Flour Tortilla
- Steak Taco$4.00
- Chicken Taco$4.00
- Al Pastor Taco$4.00
- Ground Beef Taco$4.00
- Shrimp Taco$5.00
Marinated, topped with a Citrus Slaw & Roasted Poblano Avocado Crema
- Fish Taco$5.00
Corona Beer Battered Cod topped with a Citrus Slaw & Roasted Poblano Avocado Crema
- Veggie Taco$5.00
Sauteed Bell Peppers/Mushrooms/Onions
- Quesabirria Taco$5.00
Onion/Cilantro with Consome
Burritos
Quesadillas - Corn or Flour Tortilla
Tortas - Beans/Cheese/Lettuce/Tomato/Sour Cream/Avocado
Dinners - Served with Rice/Beans, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- 3 Tacos - Choice of Steak/Chicken Tinga/Al Pastor/Ground Beef$13.00
- Quesabirria Taco Dinner$18.00
- Jenny's Pork & Pepper$18.00
Slow Cooked Pork in a Roasted Pepper and Tomato Sauce
- Alice's Chicken Flautas$15.00
5 Flautas topped with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce & Queso Fresco
- Adele's Enchiladas$18.00
3 homemade flour tortillas dipped in an Ancho Sauce, filled with Chorizo, Potatoes, Onions, Peas, topped with Sour Cream & Queso Fresco
- Caroline's Tacos$15.00
4 Crispy Beef Tacos with Lettuce/Tomato/Queso Fresco
- Carne Asada$25.00
Marinated Skirt Steak
- Carne a la Tampiquena$28.00
Marinated Skirt Steak with a Cheese Enchilada in Red Sauce
- Carne Asada con Camarones$33.00
Marinated Skirt Steak & 4 Jumbo Shrimp with sauteed Poblano Peppers & Onions
- Puebla Style Enchiladas$25.00
3 homemade corn tortillas filled with Chicken, topped with Mole Poblano Sauce served with Rice
- Chicken Enchiladas$18.00
3 Enchiladas in Red or Green Sauce topped with Melted Cheese
Family and Friends
Starters
Dinners - Served with Rice & Beans, Corn or Flour Tortillas
- Aunt Adele's Enchiladas ($19)
Three homemade flour tortillas dipped in Adele’s Ancho Sauce and filled with chorizo, potatoes, onions, and peas. Topped with sour cream and queso fresco
- Aunt Caroline's Tacos Dorados ($18)
(a house specialty named for their golden color) – Four crispy fried tacos filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato & queso fresco
- Aunt Jenny's Pork & Pepper ($18)
Slow-cooked bone-in pork butt, roasted jalapeno peppers, seasoned tomato sauce
- Aunt Alice's Chicken Flautas ($19)
Five flautas topped with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and queso fresco
- Carne Asada A La Tampiquena ($35)
Carne Asada with a cheese enchilada in red sauce.
- Puebla-Style Enchiladas Mole ($22)
Three homemade corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with Chef Ron’s slow roasted 20-ingredient mole poblano sauce and served with rice
- Taco Dinner ($18)
Three Tacos with a Choice of Steak, Al Pastor & Chicken Tinga, Corn or Flour Tortilla, Topped with Cilantro & Onion or Gringo Style (Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese)