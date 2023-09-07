A Huevo Cafe 1645 Firestone Blvd
Food Menu
EGGPETIZER
EGGSPERT
LOS CHILAQUILES
Choice of Red, Mole or Suiza Sauce. Choice of eggs, topped with guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco, and red pickled onion.
BRUNCHILADAS
Three cheese enchiladas over a bed of melted cheese, choice of eggs, queso fresco and sour cream.
SUNRISE BURRITO
Wet burrito covered in green or creamy suiza sauce. chorizo and carne asada and house potatoes, wrapped in flour tortilla, topped with a fried egg and queso fresco.
CHORIZO BURRITO
Chorizo scrambled with eggs, house potato, sour cream, wrapped in flour tortilla with cheese. Side of pickled onions and spicy sauce on the side.
HANGOVER BURRITO
Asada, bacon and ham, grilled cheese, rice and beans with spicy mayo on the side.
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
2 fried tortillas, topped with black beans, choice of eggs, house salsa ranchera and queso fresco. Served with a side of guacamole and house potatoes.
STEAK & EGGS
6 ounce skirt steak, two eggs of your choice served with our special house potatoes with suiza cheese and bacon bits and toast on the side.
HUEVOS DIVORCIADOS
Two sunny side up eggs served with red and green sauce, chorizo, one cheese chile relleno, black beans and house potatoes.
AVOCADO TOAST
2 white breads toasted, smashed avocado, bacon, cherry tomatoes, 2 sunny side up eggs, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with a side of house potatoes.
VEGGIE AVOCADO
ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
Cheese enchiladas topped with creamy salsa.
BETWEEN THE BUNS
A HUEVO BURGER
Brioche bread, beef patty, sunny side up egg, grilled Monterrey Jack cheese, jalapeño mayo, guacamole and red pickled onion. Choice of tater tots or side of fries.
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Hot fried chicken breast, brioche bun, buffalo sauce, red pickled onion, cole slaw and chefs dressing. Choice of tater tots or side of fries.
STAS WEY BURGER
Black brioche bread, guacamole, carnitas, ham, choice of egg, monterrey jack cheese, and chefs dressing. Choice of tater tots or side of fries.
CHILAQUILES BURGER
Brioche bread, guacamole, green chilaquiles with carnitas, red pickled onion, sour cream, Monterrey Jack cheese choice of egg. Choice of tater tots or side of fries.
PARA LUNCHEAR
STREET TACOS
• Chicken Tinga: Juicy roasted chicken with Tomato-chipotle sauce topped with queso fresco and sour cream. • Skirt Steak: Asada, guacamole, red p;ickled onion and cilantro. • Chori-Queso: Chorizo, monterrey jack cheese and red pickled onion.
QUESADILLA CHICKEN TINGA
Juicy roasted chicken with tomato-chipotle sauce, monterrey jack cheese, side of guacamole, sour cream and spicy sauce.
QUESADILLA ASADA
Skirt Steak and Monterrey Jack cheese with side of guacamole, sour cream and spicy sauce.
THE BEST F#*%ING BIRRIA
QUESABIRRIA Y CONSOME
Three crunchy corn tortillas, filled with shredded beef birria, monterrey jack cheese with side of red pickled onion, cilantro, spicy sauce, lime and consome.
BIRRIA BURRITO
Shredded beef birria, cheese, rice with side of red pickled onion, lime, cilantro, spicy sauce and consome.
BIRRIA RAMEN
Shredded beef birria, ramen noodles, a hard boiled egg, one mini crunchy taco, with a side of red pickled onion, cilantro and lime.
THE TEMPTATIONS
BANANA FOSTER PANCAKES
Prepared table side: flaming fresh sliced bananas, vanilla ice cream, butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, dark rum, banana syrup.
PANCAKES & FRUIT
Topped with fresh seasonal fruit and your choice of nutella, lechera, syrup or dulce de leche.
FRUITY PEBBLE PANCAKES
Topped with our special white cream and fruity pebbles cereal.
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE PANCAKES
Topped with our special strawberry cream and fresh strawberries.
WAFFLES & FRUIT
Belgian waffle topped with fresh seasonal fruit. Choice of nutella, syrup, lechera or dulce de leche.
CHICKEN & WAFFLES
Fried chicken served with waffle and spicy syrup on the side.
FRENCH TOAST & FRUIT
Topped with fresh seasonal fruit and your choice of nutella, lechera, maple syrup or dulce de leche.
KIDS MENU
OMELETTE
CHILAQUILES OMELETTE
Omelette with Monterrey Jack cheese, green chilaquiles, carnitas topped with sour cream, side of special house potato topped with suiza cheese and bacon bits.
A HUEVO OMELETTE
Bacon, chorizo, ham and Monterrey Jack cheese with a side of special house potato topped with suiza cheese and bacon bits.
VEGGIE OMELETTE
Bell peppers, onion and mushroom with a side of special house potato topped with suiza cheese and bacon bits.
SIDE
SIDE FRIES
SIDE POTATO
SIDE TATER TOTS
SIDE CREMA
SIDE QUESO FRESCO
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE GUACAMOLE
SIDE SALSA VERDE
SIDE SALSA VERDE GRANDE
SIDE SALSA ROJA GRANDE
SIDE SALSA ROJA
SIDE JALAPENO MAYO
SIDE FRUIT
SIDE GUACAMOLE GRANDE
SIDE NUTELLA
SIDE DULCE DE LECHE
SIDE LECHERA
SIDE TORTILLAS
SIDE TOAST
SIDE CONSOME
SIDE HABANERO
SIDE EGG SCRAMBLED
SIDE EGG SUNNY UP
SIDE EGG OVER EASY
SIDE EGG OVER MEDIUM
SIDE EGG OVER HARD
SIDE EGG WHITE ONLY
SIDE SPECIAL POTATO
SIDE RICE
SIDE BEANS
SIDE MONTERREY JACK CHEESE
SIDE ASADA
SIDE BIRRIA
SIDE CHORIZO
SIDE TINGA
SIDE CARNITAS
Coffee Menu
COFFEE & LATTES
OREO MOCHA
Hot mocha, oreo and nutella rim.
REESES MOCHA
Hot mocha, reeses and nutella rim.
CARAMEL MOCHA
Hot mocha, cookie caramel and nutella rim.
ICED CARAMEL LATTE
HOT CARAMEL LATTE
ICED HORCHATA LATTE
HOT HORCHATA LATTE
ICED DULCE DE LECHE LATTE
HOT DULCE DE LECHE LATTE
ICED CAFE DE OLLA LATTE
HOT CAFE DE OLLA LATTE
ESPRESSO
AMERICANO
CAFE DE OLLA
SPECIALTY DRINKS
DONA HUEVOS
Hot chocolate abuelita topped with whipped cream, cinnamon and a chocobiscuit.
COCONUT LATTE
Coconut flavored hot latte topped with whipped cream, toasted coconut flakes and almond slices.
CHOCOLATE COLD BREW
Cold brew topped with chocolate foam and a milano cookie.
HOT SMORES LATTE
S'mores flavored latte topped with torched mini marshmallows and a s'mores.
ICED SMORES LATTE
Iced s'mores flavored latte topped with torched mini marshmallows and a s'mores, nutella rim with brown sugar.
HOT HAZELNUT LATTE
Hazelnut flavored latte topped with a chocolate hazelnut roll and brown sugar.
ICED HAZELNUT LATTE
Iced hazelnut flavored latte topped with a chocolate hazelnut roll, rimmed with nutella and brown sugar.
ICED TARO BOBA
Iced taro boba tea topped with sweet cream foam.
ICED MATCHA BOBA
Iced matcha boba tea topped with sweet cream foam.
STRAWBERRY MATCHA
Iced matcha milk tea topped with strawberry foam.
Drinks Menu
MILKSHAKES
CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH
Cinnamon toast crunch cereal milkshake topped with whipped cream, cinnamon sugar, and rimmed with nutella.
MR PEANUT BUTTER CUP
Peanut butter milkshake topped with whipped cream, a nutter butter cookie and rimmed with creamy peanut butter and peanut butter cereal.
COOKIE MONSTER
Oreo milkshake topped with whipped cream, an oreo cookie and rimmed with oreo o's cereal.
MATCHITA
Matcha milkshake topped with whipped cream, sliced almonds, vanilla waffle cookie and rimmed with crushed vanilla wafers.
LA FRESA
Strawberry shortcake milkshake topped with whipped cream, strawberry shortcake popsicle, strawberry waffle cookie and a fresh strawberry.
SUGAR RUSH
M&M milkshake topped with whipped cream, M&M's and M&M cookie and rimmed with rainbow sprinkles.
CHASE THE RAINBOW
Birthday cake batter milkshake topped with colorful sweets.
MOCKTAILS
REFRESHERS
LA HUEVONA
Dragon fruit, lime juice, mineral water
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
Strawberry, lime juice, mineral water
COCO LAVENDER
Coconut water, lavender, seasonal fruit
PEACH BOBA REFRESHER
Peach, peach boba and mineral water
STRAWBERRY BOBA REFRESHER
Strawberry, strawberry boba and mineral water