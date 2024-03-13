A La Carte Alley
- Boneless Buffalo Chicken$9.75
Fried chicken tenders basted in buffalo sauce, served with ranch dressing and cucumbers
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$9.25
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, Pepper Jack
- Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$9.25
Chopped grilled chicken and shredded cheddar, served with salsa and sour cream on the side
- Fireside Dip$7.75
A warm chili-cheese sausage dip served with tortilla chips and salsa
- Fried & True Cheese Sticks$7.25
Fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce or ranch dressing by request
- Fried Ravioli$6.75
Beef-filled ravioli breaded and fried and served with marinara sauce or ranch by request
- Gwen's Fantastic Fries$7.25
Homemade fried battered and fried, served with cranberry ketchup
- Homemade Chicken Tenders$10.25
Fried chicken tenders served with honey mustard
- Hot Spinach & Artichoke Dip$7.75
An a la carte specialty! Our homemade dip served with tortilla chips and salsa
- Pimento Cheese Poppers$7.75
Homemade pimento cheese battered and fried, served with ranch
- Reuben Quesadilla$9.25
Corn beef, swiss cheese and sauerkraut on a grilled tortilla, served with wine and cheese sauce
- Three Cheese Quesadilla$8.25
Pepper Jack, Cheddar and Provolone cheese, served with salsa and sour cream on the side
- Fried Pickles$7.00
Deli Sandwiches
- Turkey & Cheddar$10.29
Smoked breast of turkey and melted cheddar Cheese with wine and cheese dressing
- Turkey Melt$10.29
Smoked turkey, sliced bacon and Cheddar cheese
- Country Melt$10.29
Ham, bacon and melted Cheddar cheese
- Ham & Swiss$10.29
Honey-baked ham and melted Swiss cheese with wine and cheese dressing
- Italian Beef Steak$10.29
Thinly sliced roast beef, sautéed onions, Italian herbs, and melted provolone cheese
- Reuben$10.29
- Philly Cheesesteak$10.29
- Roast Beef$10.29
Other Sandwiches
- Statesmen's Club$10.50
Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
Our homemade chicken salad served with lettuce and tomatoes
- Pimento Cheese Sandwich$8.50
Homemade pimento cheese with lettuce
- BLT$9.00
Traditional bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.50
White or wheat berry
- The Delta Chicken$10.50
Gold sauce-basted grilled chicken dressed with cilantro mayo, bacon and provolone cheese on ciabatta bread
- Half Muffaletta$9.75
Smoked ham, genoa salami, melted provolone cheese and olive salad on toasted New Orleans muffaletta bread
- Whole Muffaletta$11.75
Smoked ham, genoa salami, melted provolone cheese and olive salad on toasted New Orleans muffaletta bread
- Court Street$10.50
Ham, turkey, mushrooms, and Cheddar cheese served with wine and cheese dressing on ciabatta
- Shrimp PoBoy$10.30
Paninis
- The Cosmo Kim$10.30
- The Delta Mama$10.30
- The Hallelujah$10.30
Chicken salad, bacon bits, tomatoes and Cheddar cheese
- The Mamacita$10.30
Chopped grilled chicken breast, Pepper Jack, sautéed onions, jalapeño peppers and cilantro mayo
- The Orlando$10.30
- The Paisley$10.30
Our homemade spicy pimento cheese melted with Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and tomato
- The Pontchartrain$10.30
Ham, genoa salami, olive salad and provolone cheese
Salads
- Bistro Spinach Salad$9.50
Fresh baby spinach lettuce, bacon, pecans, fresh apple slices, seasoned croutons and bleu cheese crumbles, served with creamy balsamic dressing
- Charleston Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Mixed greens, shredded Cheddar, bacon, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs and seasoned croutons, topped with chicken breast basted with gold sauce
- Chef Salad$10.99
Mixed greens, shredded Cheddar, bacon, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs and seasoned croutons, topped with deli ham and smoked turkey
- Cobb Salad$10.99
Mixed greens, diced grilled chicken, bacon, black olives, chopped tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles
- Fried Chicken Salad$10.99
Mixed greens, shredded Cheddar, bacon, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs and seasoned croutons, topped with fried chicken tenders
- Greek Salad$9.50
Chopped romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers and feta cheese tossed with Greek dressing, served with herbed focaccia bread
- Hillcrest Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Chopped Romaine, black olives, Parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons, tossed in a creamy caesar dressing. Topped with a grilled chicken breast basted in gold sauce
- Pick Up Stick Salad$10.99
Mixed greens, red onions, mandarin oranges, toasted pecans, chunks of fried chicken and topped with Chinese rice noodles, served with homemade sweet and sour dressing
- Southwest Shan$11.99
Romain lettuce, grilled chicken, corn and black bean blend, tomatoes, Pepper Jack cheese and crushed tortilla chips
- Berry Bistro$11.99
Scoops
- Chicken Salad Plate$9.50
Two scoops of our fresh award-winning chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens, served with garlic toast
- Duo$8.50
Chicken salad and pasta on a bed of mixed greens, served with garlic toast
- Chicken & Fruit$9.50
A scoop of our homemade chicken salad and a cup of fresh fruit, served with citrus fruit sauce and garlic toast
- Salad Sampler$10.00
A bed of mixed greens topped with scoops of chicken salad, fresh fruit, and pasta salad, served with citrus fruit sauce and garlic toast
- The Scoop & Soup$9.25
Your choice of chicken salad, pimento cheese, or spicy pimento and a cup of soup
- Pimento Please$9.25
Two scoops of our homemade pimento cheese
- Fruity Chicken$10.50
Two scoops of chicken salad topped with seedless red grapes and pecans served with slices of Granny Smith apples
- Hot & Spicy$9.25
Two scoops of our homemade spicy pimento cheese
- Trio$9.50
A scoop of chicken salad, pasta salad, and our one of a kind baked potato salad
- The Scoop$9.50
Scoop of chicken salad, pasta salad, and our homemade pimento cheese
Soups/Salad/Sandwich Combos
- Soup & Salad$6.18
A cup of the soup de jour and a side salad of your choice. House, Greek or Caesar
- 1/2 Sandwich Combo$7.21
Your choice of BLT, grilled cheese, pimento cheese, or chicken salad on wheat or white with choice of soup or side salad
- Soup or Salad & Sandwich Combo$8.24
Your choice of BLT, grilled cheese, pimento cheese or chicken salad and your choice of a cup of soup or side salads
- Cup Soup De Jour$3.61
Our delicious soup of the day
- Bowl Soup De Jour$5.15
Our delicious soup of the day
- Half-Pint Soup De Jour$6.99
- Pint Soup De Jour$9.99
- Quart Soup De Jour$15.99
Wraps
- Allie Cat$9.78
Smoked turkey, Cheddar cheese, cucumber, lettuce and ranch dressing on a honey wheat wrap
- Cannon$9.78
Ham, turkey, bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard on a Cheddar wrap
- Emery Bomb$9.78
Chopped fried chicken, bacon, Cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce and tangy gold sauce on a honey wheat wrap
- James Bean$9.78
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, fire-roasted black beans and corn, pepper jack, and avocado ranch on a wheat wrap
- Jammin Jenny$9.78
- Julius Caesar$9.78
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken and caesar on a honey wheat wrap
- Kickin' K$9.78
Buffalo chicken, Cheddar cheese, cucumbers, lettuce
- Mary's Fiesta$9.78
Chopped grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce, cilantro mayo, sour cream and Salsa on a Cheddar wrap
- Snoop$9.78
Smoked turkey, Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes and lettuce, served with wine and cheese on a honey wheat wrap